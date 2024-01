eBay Inc.'s Use of Interstate Commerce for Harassment

Too Long; Didn't Read eBay Inc. is charged with violating 18 U.S.C. § 2261A(2)(B) for engaging in a course of conduct, spanning from August 5 to August 23, 2019. The charges involve the use of mail, electronic communication services, and interstate commerce facilities with the intent to harass and intimidate, causing substantial emotional distress to individuals in the District of Massachusetts and beyond.