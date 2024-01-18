PARAG AGRAWAL VIJAYA GADDE, and NED SEGAL v. twitter Court Filing, retrieved on April 10, 2023 is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 31 of 38. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here EXHIBIT H - UNDERTAKING TO REPAY ADVANCEMENT OF EXPENSES Twitter, Inc. 1355 Market Street Suite 900 San Francisco, CA 94103 Attn: Chief Executive Officer; General Counsel/ Legal Department Re: Undertaking to Repay Advancement of Expenses This undertaking is being provided pursuant to that certain Director & Officer Indemnification Agreement, entered into on or about November 29, 2021, by and between Twitter, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), and the undersigned as Indemnitee (the "Indemnification Agreement"). Capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed in the Indemnification Agreement. I have become party to a putative class action securities lawsuit captioned Baker v. Twitter, Inc. et al., No. 2:22-cv-06525 (MCS) (C.D. Cal.) (the "Securities Class Action"). Additionally, I recently was contacted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Division of Enforcement and the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with certain inquiries into the Company and into Elon Musk (the "Inquiries," and together with the Securities Class Action, the "Proceedings"). My involvement in the Proceedings is by reason of the fact that I formerly was an officer of the Company. By letter dated January 13, 2023, my counsel requested that Expenses incurred in the Proceedings on my behalf be advanced by the Company pursuant to Section 5 of the Indemnification Agreement. In connection with the request for advancement of Expenses, I hereby undertake to repay any amounts paid, advanced, or reimbursed by the Company for such Expense advances to the extent that it is ultimately determined that I am not entitled to indemnification under the Indemnification Agreement or otherwise. This undertaking shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Delaware, without regard to the principles of conflicts of laws thereof. Sincerely, Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case 2023-0409 retrieved on October 4, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. int.nyt.com