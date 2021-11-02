Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How Great Leaders Resolve Team Conflict by@patrickmccarthy

How Great Leaders Resolve Team Conflict

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
John Hinckley Jr shot Ronald Reagan the 40th president of the United States with a.22 long rifle on the streets of Washington in 1981. The presidential team acted decisively and with cohesion to reassure the nation and continue with the business of government. Productivity is lowered when a team has ongoing interpersonal conflict. Communication is sluggish or non-existent between certain people, the helping hand that exists in a high-performing team that allows team members to move forward smoothly is absent. The best way to deal with personality clashes is to prevent them from occurring in the first place.
image
Patrick McCarthy Hacker Noon profile picture

@patrickmccarthy
Patrick McCarthy

Technologist linkedin:patrick-mccarthy-26a8111 Follow me on Twitter @pat__mccarthy

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Scale Global Infrastructure Teams by @patrickmccarthy
#sre
Why I Left Engineering Management and Moved Back to Individual Contribution by @tsmith123
#leadership
What is the Best Advice for First-Time Managers? by @lomitpatel
#management
7 Leadership Issues Managers Face in 2022 by @graham-chapman
#leadership
12 Tips to Help You Manage Your WFH Team by @igorlopushko
#leadership
How Successful Managers Delegate Work Effectively by @vinitabansal
#delegation

Tags

#team-conflict#leadership#ronald-reagon#conflict#resolve-team-conflict#conflict-resolution#management-and-leadership#team-work
Join Hacker Noon loading