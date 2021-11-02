How Great Leaders Resolve Team Conflict

John Hinckley Jr shot Ronald Reagan the 40th president of the United States with a.22 long rifle on the streets of Washington in 1981. The presidential team acted decisively and with cohesion to reassure the nation and continue with the business of government. Productivity is lowered when a team has ongoing interpersonal conflict. Communication is sluggish or non-existent between certain people, the helping hand that exists in a high-performing team that allows team members to move forward smoothly is absent. The best way to deal with personality clashes is to prevent them from occurring in the first place.