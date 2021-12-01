Is It Safe To Go Back Into The Office?

Remotely working may suit some people, but others will want time in the office. Companies are exploring new flexible options of fully remote, hybrid and full return. Working from home is no longer primarily about having a quiet space to work. Being fully remote allows for the focus and quiet time but misses interacting with people at the water cooler. The focus has shifted to be about face to face interactions and collaborations. This will result in many teams working in a hybrid manner. It’s not a one solution for everyone situation.