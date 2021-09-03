5 Mental Tricks to Do Your Best Under Pressure

362 reads

Pressure is not the situation, but rather how you react to it, which will make you either confident or anxious. When we aim high, pressure and stress obligingly come along for the ride. Pressure is inevitable, stress puts us at the potential whim of our instinctual reactions. When you truly want to make a difference, there’s only one thing that determines whether you will be successful in meeting your desired objectives. Some people perform well under pressure while others simply crumble.