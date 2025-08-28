How an Engineer Brought Sensor Based Control System from Research to Real-World Power Doors

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byKashvi Pandey@kashvipandey

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August 28th, 2025
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futurism#sensor-based-power-doors#gm-cadillac-escalade-doors#veera-venkata-adabala-engineer#accelerometer-vehicle-system#automotive-sensor-innovation#smart-car-door-technology#gyrometer-accelerometer-cars#good-company

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