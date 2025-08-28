Safe, Fair, and Fun — How OpenThatPack is Levelling Up Collecting

A young entrepreneur turns the trading card market upside down with transparency, technology, and community. Trading card collectors know the frustrations all too well: sold-out packs, scalpers charging double or triple retail prices, and the risks of meeting strangers for face-to-face transactions. For Robert Wein, the problem became personal when his cousin was robbed during a Facebook Marketplace exchange. “That incident became the catalyst for creating a platform where collectors could enjoy the thrill of opening packs without the risks and frustrations common in the market.” The result was OpenThatPack, launched in March 2025, which is already being hailed as a game-changer in the collectibles industry. OpenThatPack A Digital Twist on Pack-Opening The platform replicates the joy of tearing open a sealed pack — but in a digital-first environment. Each virtual pack corresponds to a real pack in inventory. Users open them on-screen, view the cards inside, and then decide whether to keep them (with free worldwide shipping) or instantly resell them through the platform. “The aim was to make collecting seamless and fair, with no resellers, no inflated prices, just guaranteed access,” Wein says. Technology That Guarantees Fairness OpenThatPack’s innovation goes deeper than e-commerce. It uses a “provably fair” cryptographic algorithm — the same kind of system that underpins secure gaming platforms — to ensure transparency in every pack-opening. Users can verify results themselves, giving confidence that the outcomes are random, tamper-proof, and unmanipulated. “It’s about building trust,” Wein emphasizes. “Collectors know that what they see is real.” Building a Global Community The platform has quickly attracted more than 5,000 users in just five months, almost entirely by word of mouth. Collectors post their “big pulls” on social media, trade cards, and join live openings. Planned expansions include tournaments, missions, and a community marketplace. Industry observers note that Wein has effectively turned commerce into entertainment.. This story was distributed as a release by Kashvi Pandey under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. This story was distributed as a release by Kashvi Pandey under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.