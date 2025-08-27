5 Tokens to Invest In as the Fed Ends Program That Increased Bank Scrutiny of Crypto

The Federal Reserve has confirmed it will wind down its novel activities supervision program, first introduced in 2023 to place extra oversight on banks experimenting with crypto. At the time, the framework was designed as a guardrail, limiting potential systemic risk while institutions tested the waters with digital assets. With the program ending, the signal is clear: the Fed is more comfortable letting crypto fold into the mainstream under traditional rules. For meme coins, this change carries unusual weight. These tokens were often the first to suffer whenever stricter regulatory language surfaced, triggering sharp pullbacks as banking partners hesitated. With that pressure eased, the door to capital inflows looks wider, especially for projects blending cultural strength with structural resilience. Here are five tokens investors are eyeing as regulatory clouds begin to lift. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Infrastructure Meets Meme Energy LILPEPE runs on an Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 chain, which differs from most other chains. This chain has cheap fees, fast transactions, and full EVM compatibility. That technical advantage lets it host NFTs, dapps, and many other DeFi activities, all essential differences in a market where utility is just as crucial as hype. Momentum is already visible in its presale. Stage 11 is live at $0.0020, with more than $21.5 million raised and the allocation nearly sold out. Each completed stage increases the price for the next, rewarding early buyers with immediate paper gains even before the token lists on major exchanges. Risk management also sets LILPEPE apart. Its smart contract has undergone a thorough audit, while tokenomics include a three-month cliff and gradual 5% unlocks every 30 days. That means no instant floods of supply on launch day, helping to prevent the kind of post-listing collapses that haunt meme coin investors. Dogwifhat (WIF): Culture-Driven Growth WIF is centered on viral meme culture and gives early adopters exclusive tokenomics. It also uses relationships with other meme-based platforms to get more people to see it. Every update and milestone on the roadmap is shared with the expanding community, and staking benefits encourage people to hold on to their coins for a long time. Sustained enthusiasm has led to higher trade volumes and liquidity, essential for survival beyond the meme cycle. Floki (FLOKI): Bridging Meme Energy with Utility Floki has shown time and time again that it isn't just a fad, and it has a plan to provide holders with real cultural and economic benefits. Community governance keeps investors interested by letting them participate in critical project decisions. Both new and experienced traders can use the major exchanges' liquidity. Floki stands out among meme coins in 2025, blending meme vibes, DeFi features, and hands-on outreach. That mix gives it a backbone other meme coins lack. Brett (BRETT): Gamified Staking and NFT Drops Brett has carved out a space on Ethereum by focusing heavily on reward-driven mechanics. Early adopters are incentivized through staking programs, gamified engagement, and targeted airdrops. Community engagement is Brett’s strongest asset. Its holders are highly active across platforms, amplifying awareness and fueling adoption. By blending rewards with culture, Brett creates stickiness in a market where attention is often fleeting. Brett appeals to those hunting for early-stage meme tokens with structured upside. Popcat (POPCAT): From Viral Joke to Investable Asset Popcat exemplifies how internet virality can convert into real value. Participants can score prizes like staking chances, NFT giveaways, and invites to community-run hangouts inside the gamified setup. Traders returned even after the first buzz faded, proving how hooked they were. The coin’s Ethereum-based contracts emphasize security and scalability, while its fast-growing social presence ensures updates and events spread quickly. With meme cycles moving at lightning speed, that amplification gives POPCAT a crucial edge. Conclusion Investors who once avoided meme coins due to uncertainties may reconsider, as capital could flow more freely into community-driven projects. Among the tokens positioned to benefit, Little Pepe leads the pack with its Layer-2 foundation, transparent presale success, and risk-managed tokenomics. As the regulatory spotlight dims, the meme coin market looks brighter. The coming months may offer investors a unique chance to secure positions in projects that combine culture, transparency, and utility before the next parabolic run. For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below: For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below: Website: https://littlepepe.com Website: https://littlepepe.com https://littlepepe.com Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken https://t.me/littlepepetoken Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken https://x.com/littlepepetoken This story was distributed as a release by Kashvi Pandey under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. This story was distributed as a release by Kashvi Pandey under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.