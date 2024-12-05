



Cryptocurrency markets and the corresponding technology platforms are constantly evolving. Two of the most powerful forces at play are Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Bitcoin. Together, they have the potential to transform the crypto markets in significant ways, especially with the integration of AI into Bitcoin's Lightning Network.





This integration has the potential to transform various areas of the internet, including micropayments and AI-powered online economic agents.

Cryptocurrencies and Artificial Intelligence: A New Era in FinTech

Blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) are two of the hottest technology trends right now. Even though they are quite different, experts are exploring how these technologies can work together. According to PwC , AI is expected to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, boosting global GDP by 14%. Meanwhile, Gartner predicts that the business value generated by blockchain technology will reach $3.1 trillion by the same year.





The integration of these technological revolutions is creating a new framework for finance. Decentralized finance and Web3 have the ability to provide financial services for the 1.4 billion unbanked people worldwide, according to the World Economic Forum. Combining DeFi and Web3 with AI helps the unbanked to access loans by assessing creditworthiness without traditional banking requirements or creating personalized financial services through machine learning. These are all services previously not accessible through traditional financial systems.





Investment in DeFi, AI and Web3 is skyrocketing with industry titans like Binance leading the way. Binance is leveraging these technologies to bring financial inclusion to underserved populations across the globe. Binance CEO Richard Teng explains the company vision: "Our goal is to expand Binance into a global leader that operates with the highest standards of compliance and transparency. We are working closely with regulators worldwide, while driving innovation in Web3 and financial inclusion. Our mission remains to provide secure, seamless access to crypto for everyone, everywhere."​

The Impact of AI on the Cryptocurrency Market

AI technology is set to be the next major trend in cryptocurrency. It has the potential to transform how we conduct transactions, manage assets, and make investment decisions. With AI, using cryptocurrency can become faster, safer, and more efficient for everyone. It can also help minimize fraud, market manipulation, and human error, making investing in crypto more reliable.

What Is The Lightning Network?

The Lightning Network is a payment protocol built on the bitcoin blockchain. It allows organizations to collaborate and share expenses through micropayments and low fees.





Transactions within The Lightning Network are not publicly recorded on the Bitcoin blockchain, offering a higher degree of privacy compared to traditional on-chain transactions. Because they are not recorded on the blockchain, and thus require no mining, Lightning Network payments are extremely fast and cheap.





To send Bitcoin using the Lightning Network, most people rely on a trusted global exchange company such as Binance. The process is very straightforward and simple.





After depositing Bitcoin into their Binance accounts, users can access the Lightning Network option to send payments almost instantly, typically in milliseconds or just a few seconds.

How The Lightning Network Impacts the Development of AI

The Lightning Network is extremely helpful for the advancement of AI, because it provides a cost-effective solution for training. AI models, like GT-4, are becoming more developed, capable of recognizing patterns and making decisions based on new data. However, training these models is very expensive— costing over $100 million .





The Lightning Network provides a sustainable solution for the training of AI by enabling collaboration and cost-sharing among organizations. The micro and instant payments enable people around the world to contribute to AI fine-tuning and get paid in bitcoin for each task. This makes AI development accessible to more than just large corporations.





This system also takes advantage of the internet's global reach, with about 5.35 billion active mobile users who could participate in AI development. It’s similar to the early days of bitcoin when users earned digital currency for completing tasks like solving captchas.

The Convergence of Bitcoin Mining and AI Development

The connection between bitcoin mining and AI is also creating exciting new opportunities. Both bitcoin mining and AI development require powerful computer chips and strong data processing capabilities. Because of this overlap, many in the bitcoin mining industry are starting to explore AI applications.





Larger bitcoin mining operations, which can’t easily use the specialized ASIC chips designed for mining, are instead utilizing their existing setups—like cooling systems, security measures, and access to affordable energy—to enter the AI field.





Companies such as Applied Digital and Iris Energy are making big moves into AI. Applied Digital is expanding into AI cloud computing, while Iris Energy is focusing on high-performance computing data centers. These changes are not just a shift away from bitcoin mining; they’re a way to diversify and reduce reliance on the ups and downs of the bitcoin market while tapping into the growing AI sector.





Hut 8 is another company embracing this transition. They have invested in data centers with Nvidia GPUs, which can handle various tasks, including AI and machine learning, alongside their bitcoin mining operations. This blending of mining and data centers shows the potential for a collaborative relationship between bitcoin’s Proof of Work and AI, allowing both to innovate and strengthen the digital economy.

Industry Insights and Predictions: The Intersection of AI and Bitcoin

Bill Aronson, founder of Artificial Intelligence Research Group, shared his insight on the convergence of AI and bitcoin by explaining, “Everyone is focused on human opinion regarding bitcoin adoption. It is hard to comprehend because bitcoin is so different from the money we have lived with all our lives. If bitcoin requires a minimum of a hundred hours of research to get a basic grasp, how will mass adoption happen in a culture with a 10-second attention span?





Ask a thousand people if they think bitcoin will transform society, and you can expect a thousand different answers. Ask those same people if they believe AI will transform society; the only question in their minds is how.





Don’t think like a human. Imagine you are an AI agent called Sami. Your job is to scour the Internet for potential candidates at Acme Investments. You need to trade with other agents who work for other companies looking for employees in similar roles. You will sell tidbits of information to them and vice versa. So you need money. You can’t open a bank account because you can’t do KYC.





Even if you could, you need to be able to do micro-transactions, and the fees would be too high. Banks are open less than 25% of the week, and you need 24x7x365. Banks are national, tied to one currency, and you need a global neutral currency. Banks monitor your transactions and can freeze or close your account.





Banks can print money, debasing its value. Why would you agree to that when there is a better alternative? When you see the world through Sami’s eyes, there is only one form of money you can use - Bitcoin on the Lightning network. Nothing else comes close.





This is why bitcoin adoption is inevitable. It doesn’t matter what humans think. AI agents will decide, and we will adopt bitcoin in their wake. If Sami doesn’t already exist today, she will within a year.”





Cathie Wood of ARK Invest discussed the potential of AI and Bitcoin by noting the explosive growth phrase evidenced by companies like Tesla.





Conclusion

The future of crypto markets is bright with the synergy of Bitcoin and AI. The Lightning Network not only enhances Bitcoin's capabilities but also provides a sustainable framework for AI development. As AI expands into various sectors and Bitcoin becomes more central to AI-driven economic activities, demand for Bitcoin is expected to rise.





Binance, as a leading exchange, plays a crucial role in this evolution by facilitating easy access to Bitcoin and supporting innovations like the Lightning Network.





This synergy between Bitcoin and AI, as underscored by industry experts, could significantly boost productivity, reduce operational costs and eventually make bitcoin the native currency of the internet.