Highlights from E3 2021: Bethesda Rises Again and Nintendo Steals the Show

This Slogging thread by carlo occhiena, Limarc Ambalina, Jose Hernandez, JeffreyHarris, Jack Boreham and Nicolas Ng occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

Feelings about the E3? I saw a great come-back of Bethesda, pushing harder with Microsoft on its side with some gg. I feel we'll be seeing more of this in the future (and maybe a centralization of game producers?)

Also, a 100% virtual E3 has any sense? Let's debate this.

Let's use this thread to talk about our favorite/least favorite announcements from e3!

Personally, Shin Megami Tensei 5 I'm excited for. As a Persona fan, I love the series and I'm excited to try to this game out

I also was excited about seeing the Danganronpa collection coming to the Switch, but then I remembed, since it's a mystery game there is little reply value 😞 I'll buy it, but will I play them again? Probably not. Like once you've read a mystery whoddunnit novel, there's little point in reading it again.

Oh and I'm 100% buying the Zelda Game & Watch remake!!!! Looks super cool. Hopefully being in Japan, I'll be able to buy it before the rest of you 😄

my money on starfield 😄 😄

My E3 highlight was definitely the Nintendo conference. The Smash Bros DLC character, Metroid Prime, and the Breath of the Wild sequel seem exciting.

IMHO, it was a waste time and somewhat unnecessary. I don't see why the company's simply couldn't just host their own streams and digital events and do it themselves. To me, E3 is about the live experience, attending and seeing never-before-seen material, playing the games early and seeing early new looks at material. No behind closed doors demos, no actual playable demo experiences. I don't get the point of an online only digital E3.

But yes, I am looking forward to Breath of the Wild 2

I think you hit the nail on the head JeffreyHarris "To me, E3 is about the live experience". It is, so if it were just individual streams there is way less fanfare and less anticipation.



I was looking forward to it because of the "WOW 10 top Triple A companies announcing their projects all in 2 days!" effect. If it were just separate streams my thoughts would be "ah I'll watch the videos whenever sometime on the weekend". You know what I mean?

To be honest, I enjoyed it. I think if PlayStation joined the expo instead of doing its own thing, the conference would have had more clout. A live conference is always better, but I don't think it was that bad. I think the reveals were poor.

In that regard, though, I was impressed by the Nintendos conference. They brought back a lot of classics to create new refreshing experiences. Especially Metroid Dread, that game has been rumoured for over ten years!! I was also very impressed by Xbox. Finally, they have a killer lineup of games and are starting to utilise gamepass. The fact that they have a ton of first-party games coming to Xbox before 2022 and didn't even touch on other big games in development is astounding. I do believe games pass is revolutionising the industry.

I'm just so happy about Halo. The new story trailer has all the suggestions of a good and interesting story surrounding the Chief and Cortana. The promises they made for Multiplayer were also pretty good.



Other than that, the Sea of Thieves stuff was great and I couldn't believe that Jack Sparrow is coming to the game. On the Flight Sim side, I'm really excited for carrier takeoffs and naval aviation coming to the simulator

About Nintendo I loved how they said "this is our last announcement" and then they talked about like the Zelda Game & Watch which I'll be buying for sure. So it made us think "oh they're not gonna talk about BOTW2. BUT THEN THEY DID. Nice bait and switch

I'm super stoked for that Game & Watch though.

