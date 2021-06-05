E3 2021 Confirms Big Name Guests and Panels for Virtual Convention

It's already the month of June, and that means the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) will making its return in less than two weeks. As noted, this year's E3 will be an online convention running from June 12 through 15. Earlier this week, E3 confirmed more prolific guests and the Voices of E3 panel series for this year's online-only digital event.

Among confirmed guests for this year's event will be rapper T-Pain, talent from 100 Thieves and Team Liquid, actress Erika Ishii of Destiny 2 and Apex Legends fame, Arin Hanson, Lazor Wulf's JD Witherspoon, WNBA player Aerial Powers and more.

Also announced this week is the Voices of E3 panel series. According to the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the Voices of E3 panel series will focus on a "broad range of topics," such as diversity, accessibility, video game development, voice-over acting, the evolution of gaming media, current events impacting video games and more.

A roundtable discussing how games media acts and reacts in the current sphere of commentary with Editors-in-Chief from GameIndustry.biz, GameSpot, IGN, PC Gamer and Polygon.



Nerdist’s Dan Casey hosts a session with the cast of the gaming-development focused TV series Mythic Quest.A conversation with legendary women of video game voice acting including Courtenay Taylor (Mass Effect, Fallout 4, Call of Duty), Anjali Bhimani (Overwatch, Apex Legends, Fallout 4: Nuka World), Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Overwatch), Carolina Ravassa (Overwatch, Valorant, GTA5) and Krizia Bajos (Sims4, League of Legends, Casagrandes).



Insights from streaming leaders including Zack “ZackTTG” Mowery (100 Thieves), Fiona Nova (G4, RoosterTeeth), Jay-Ann Lopez (Black Girl Gamers) and Tanya DePass (I Need Diverse Games) about representation in games and empowering black voices.



A discussion about young entrepreneurs in gaming that includes Nicole LaPointe Jameson (Evil Geniuses), Taylor Heitzig-Rhodes (Queens Gaming Collective), Katrina Salazar (weThink) and Brittani Johnson (G2 esports), moderated by Mary Margaret (Entertainment Weekly).

Additionally, E3 has confirmed that this year's convention is partnering with various streamers to co-stream multiple events across their channels. These include such notable streamers as Lirik, AnneMunition, CohhCarnage, Jordan Fisher, NoahJ, OMGitsFireFoxx, Queens.gg, ihasCupquake, GameRanx, Renee, AyChristene and Fextralife.

The live broadcast for E3 2021 will start on Saturday, June 12. This year's event is promising to have new game reveals, major publisher showcases, live press conferences and more. While this year's event is online-only, it boasts a pretty impressive list of game companies and publishers, including Xbox, Nintendo, Warner Bros. Interactive, Capcom, Ubisoft, Konami and Take Two Interactive; and that's just to name a few.

