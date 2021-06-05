E3 2021 Confirms Big Name Guests and Panels for Virtual Convention

LA-based entertainment journalist & 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast host.
It's already the month of June, and that means the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) will making its return in less than two weeks. As noted, this year's E3 will be an online convention running from June 12 through 15. Earlier this week, E3 confirmed more prolific guests and the Voices of E3 panel series for this year's online-only digital event.
Among confirmed guests for this year's event will be rapper T-Pain, talent from 100 Thieves and Team Liquid, actress Erika Ishii of Destiny 2 and Apex Legends fame, Arin Hanson, Lazor Wulf's JD Witherspoon, WNBA player Aerial Powers and more.

In addition to guest appearances, E3 will also present a panel series titled “Voices of E3,” which will cover a broad range of topics including diversity, accessibility, video game development, video game voice acting, the evolution of video game media, the impact of current events on games, and much more. Here's a rundown of the confirmed panels:
Additionally, E3 has confirmed that this year's convention is partnering with various streamers to co-stream multiple events across their channels. These include such notable streamers as Lirik, AnneMunition, CohhCarnage, Jordan Fisher, NoahJ, OMGitsFireFoxx, Queens.gg, ihasCupquake, GameRanx, Renee, AyChristene and Fextralife.
The live broadcast for E3 2021 will start on Saturday, June 12. This year's event is promising to have new game reveals, major publisher showcases, live press conferences and more. While this year's event is online-only, it boasts a pretty impressive list of game companies and publishers, including Xbox, Nintendo, Warner Bros. Interactive, Capcom, Ubisoft, Konami and Take Two Interactive; and that's just to name a few.
