Capcom Reveals E3 2021 Lineup: Monster Hunter Rise, The Great Ace Attorney

The return of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is just around the corner, and Capcom has announced its early lineup for next week's event. Capcom USA revealed an early preview with its E3 2021 lineup, with an early look at what gamers can expect for the online-only, digital version of the gaming convention.

Based on the initial announcement, Capcom will be showcasing The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2, Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village. The Capcom E3 event is slated for June 14 at 2:30 pm PDT, and it will be streaming on E3's various channels.

Resident Evil Village was released last April to overwhelmingly positive reviews and appears to be another winner for Capcom. As of late month, Capcom announced that the game has already sold more than four million copies worldwide. So, it will be interesting to see if Capcom might have new content or DLC on display for Resident Evil Village.

Earlier this year, Capcom delayed the multiplayer experience that was expected to launch with Village, Resident Evil Re:Verse, to later this summer. It wouldn't be surprising if there are more details related to Re:Verse that are unveiled next week.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is scheduled for a multi-platform release in July. It is a compilation of The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve, which are now being released outside of Japan for the first time. The games are set against the backdrop of 19th century Japan and England.

Finally, the Capcom showcase will feature two installments from the Monster Hunter series with Monster Hunter Stories 2 and Monster Hunter Rise. Monster Hunter Stories 2 is a continuation to the portable and mobile Monster Stories from 2016 and is due out in July.

It will be interesting to see if Capcom has any major surprises for its upcoming showcase. E3 2021 will run from Saturday, June 12 to Tuesday, June 15.

