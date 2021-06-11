25 Predictions for E3 2021

E3 2021 is just around the corner. The world's most prominent video game exhibition is likely to make waves within the gaming community as publishers and developers reveal their new and upcoming games. In this slogging post, writers at HackerNoon reveal their predictions for E3 2021.

This Slogging thread by Limarc Ambalina, JeffreyHarris, Nicolas Ng, Jack Boreham, and Jose Hernandez occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

1.Square Enix will NOT show any footage for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2. But they will say they are working on it.



2.Nintendo will announce and show some images or footage of a Nintendo Switch Pro



3.Bandai Namco will show off a new Tales Game coming before the end of the year



4.In the Guerrilla Collective segment, Superhot Team will show off footage from Superhot 2



5.Nintendo will announce that Gameboy/GBC games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online

I'm praying for #5 to be accurate or give us Nintendo DS games on the switch already too 😄 😄 😄

I pray your number 5 comes true. DS and Gameboy ports on the switch would be stellar. Also, Gameboy advance ports would be a dream. 👌



Great predictions. Here are mine.



1.Nintendo unveils Switch pro. It has 4K capability, and Nintendo has signed deals with big publishers to get ports of current-gen games on the system.



2.Xbox unveils an entirely new IP that will knock our socks off. At the same time, Starfield gets gameplay footage and is an Xbox Exclusive.



3. PlayStation unveils gameplay for God of War 2. PSVR 2 also gets a full breakdown and reveal.



4. Shovel Knight 2 gets revealed at one of the indie events.



5.Ubisoft unveils the new Assassins Creed for 2022 based in Japan.

1.Nintendo Switch Pro - There seems to be a lot of buzz on this one.

2.Actual gameplay for God of War: Ragnarok. I think we're overdue to get some existing footage.

3.The next Zelda game, whether it's a sequel to Breath of the Wild or Not. Nintendo will have a presence at E3 this year, making sense to reveal a new Zelda title.

4.The next instalment of Assassin's Creed - Ubisoft will be there as well. I'm expecting the new Assassin's Creed will be on tap.

5.Suicide Squad - I'm hoping we will get the actual gameplay reveal this time around.

Despite Nintendo's announcement that they'll only be covering software, I still think JeffreyHarris's #1 prediction could be accurate. I think it'd be a good fake-out on Nintendo's part to try to get people not to expect it.

Nicolas Ng Jose Hernandez, any predictions to share?

I'm expecting

Actual Halo: Infinite gameplay so that we can see what they've been up to since the last presentation

Something on Dragon Age: 4, with more information about the story and mechanics: Given that Varric is still around, not too much must have changed since Inquisition, and I'll be eager to see what they've got.

Its the same deal with a new Mass Effect game

Hopefully, something about the FF7 Remake coming to PC

Bethesda showing off Starfield

NetherRealm Studios announces the next game they're working on; rumours of their next game include Injustice 3, Mortal Kombat 12, or a Marvel fighting game.

Warner Bros shows off gameplay for Gotham Knights, the action RPG starring the Bat family.

We finally get the gameplay of the Suicide Squad game developed by Rocksteady.

Nintendo gives us more news on the Breath of the Wild sequel.

We get a trailer for a Smash DLC character.

I don't know if any of these things will come true, but I'm just excited to see new video games on the horizon.

