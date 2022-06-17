Happy Pride Month From HackerNoon!

Hello Hackers! The team at HackerNoon codes in solidarity with the global members of the LGBTQ+ community. In honour of Pride Month this year, we wanted to take a minute to highlight a few organizations – tech and other, which provide valuable resources and projects for anyone looking to find more information or support.

Hello Hackers!





The team at HackerNoon codes in solidarity with the members of the global LGBTQ+ community.





In honour of Pride Month this year, we wanted to take a minute to highlight a few organizations – tech and other, which provide valuable resources and projects for anyone looking to find more information or support.





International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA)





The ILGA was established in 1978 and has member organizations in over 132 countries.





It is an international organization consisting of local branches that work hard to achieve equal rights for those in the LGBTI community. Some of their initiatives include promoting universal respect, achieving equality, and to empower and support other LGBTI associations.





The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & Intersex Law Association (ILGLaw)





The ILGLaw works in the areas of advocacy, research, training and convenings, and communications. Membership includes passionate activists, members, and 1700 organisations from over 160 countries. It was established in 1978 and consults at the United Nations.





Gay and Lesbian International Sport Association (GLISA)





GLISA supports athletes that belong to orientation diverse communities. It was founded in 2004 and is registered in accordance to Canadian Law. The Association hosts sporting events and matches that are welcoming of individuals belonging to the LGBTQ+ community.





Slack Tech Space for LGBTQ Members





This is a space for those identifying in the aforementioned spectrum who would like to engage in discussions about technology.





The community has the following description: “Anybody who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, non-binary, gender non-conforming, queer, and those questioning whether they fit into those or any of the many other sub-genres of people who are not generally considered both “straight” and cis.”









LGBT Tech

LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender) Tech is a group of organizations that work together to merge new technologies, progressive policies, as well as strategic discussions with leaders, in the spirit of addressing issues of high concern to the LGBT community.





Maven Youth





Maven Youth is an organization dedicated to make sure that LGBT+ youth have a genuine chance at success in school without the undue pressures of discrimination.





They provide a space for youth to explore a variety of careers, entrepreneurship opportunities, examination of technology trends, and provide services such as summer camps, leadership councils, apprenticeships, hackathons, as well as consciousness-raising talks.





Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (oSTEM)





oSTEM is an association of professionals that is non-profit, which supports nurturing environments for innovation and creation.





They have over 100 student chapters in colleges/universities and their values include intentionality, integrity, respect, passion, and grit.





NOGLSTP/ Out to Innovate™





NOGLSTP is a professional society consisting of those working in STEM fields. According to their site: “We advocate equal employment opportunity, professional networking, role modeling, science education, and scientific freedom/responsibility. We practice science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with PRIDE.”





Core values include: authenticity, credibility, community, equal opportunity, professionalism, truth, fairness and safety.





We’d like to wish everyone a safe and happy pride month!





Written by Ellen Stevens







