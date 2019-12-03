GitHub's 18 Most Popular Ruby on Rails Repositories ( November 2019 )

Here's the new Rails digest with the most interesting Ruby on Rails open source projects of November 2019. Here you'll find customer support and Rails authentication tools, a collection of mixins for Ruby hashes, and spam protection solution for Rails apps and many more!

The list starts with the most recent updates. As usual, I was following the next criteria: buzz around the projects, its use, prospects and its popularity.

Monthly trending Ruby on Rails GitHub repositories

Browser is a repository for browser detection with Ruby. Includes ActionController integration. Artichoke is a Ruby implementation written in Rust and Ruby. Artichoke intends to be MRI-compatible and targets Ruby 2.6.3. and provides a Ruby runtime implemented in Rust and Ruby. Chatwoot is a customer support tool for instant messaging channels. ezmetrics is a tool that captures and aggregates Rails application metrics such as 'duration', 'views', 'db', 'queries', 'status'. Clearance is a Rails authentication with email & password. It is intended to be small, simple, and well-tested. It has opinionated defaults but is intended to be easy to override. Hashie is a collection of classes and mixins that make Ruby hashes more powerful. Strings::Case provides string case conversions for Strings utilities. Invisible Captcha is a spam protection solution for Rails applications. It provides different techniques to protect your application against spambots. Tabulo is a terminal table generator for Ruby. It offers a DRY, "column-centric" interface, and is designed to make it very easy to produce highly readable tables, even from large and unwieldy data sets and streams. Ruby Trello API is an implementation of the Trello API for Ruby. Chartkick is one of the charting libraries that helps to create beautiful JavaScript charts with one line of Ruby. Reek is a code smell detector for Ruby. RSpec TAP Formatters produces TAP 13 output with a proper nested display of example groups and includes stats for the total number of passed, failed, and pending tests per example group. AttrFilters is a gem for filtering PORO (Plain Old Ruby Objects) attributes with zero dependencies. RubyCritic is a gem that wraps around static analysis gems such as Reek, Flay and Flog to provide a quality report of your Ruby code. Invisible is a gem that solves the problem of maintaining original method visibility, so you can get on with your monkey-patching mayhem. Full Request Logger helps you with to access to full request logs via a web UI. The recorder attaches to the existing Rails.logger instance, and captures a copy of each log line into a per-thread buffer. Carmen is a repository of geographic regions for Ruby with a sane approach to internationalization.



