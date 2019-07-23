GitHub's 32 Most Popular Ruby on Rails Repositories ( July 2019 )
This is the list of the most interesting and useful Ruby on Rails open source projects on GitHub collected on July 22. The key criterion I was following while completing my list, was the buzz around the project, its purpose, and prospects, and the date of the update to make sure that the project is still in work and in use.
Ruby on Rails is not dying, ok? While tens of good-looking alternatives appear every day, Rails remain trusted and reliable. And, what is more important, Rails getting more and more great updates and libraries. Today, in my monthly trending Ruby on Rails repositories digest issued on July 22, I'm going to share with you a self-hosted music streaming server, RuboCop extension, Ruby gem that wraps a JavaScript charting library, the next generation of time arithmetic library and many other great open source Ruby/Rails projects on GitHub...
The list starts with the most recent updates.
Monthly trending Ruby on Rails GitHub repositories
1. Black candy
is a self-hosted music streaming server built with Rails and Stimulus. The goal of the project is to create a real personal music center.
2. RuboCop Rails
is a RuboCop extension focused on enforcing Rails best practices and coding conventions.
3. Transproc
is a small library that allows you to compose procs into a functional pipeline using left-to-right function composition.
4. ApexCharts.rb
is a Ruby gem that wraps a JavaScript charting library called with the same name, apexcharts.js, that's going to give you a beautiful, interactive, and responsive charts for your ruby app.
5. RMagick
is an interface between the Ruby programming language and the ImageMagick image processing library.
6. RouteTranslator
is a gem to allow you to manage the translations of your app routes with a simple dictionary format.
7. Sorbet
is a static typechecker for a subset of Ruby. It is still in early stages but is mature enough to run on the majority of Ruby code at Stripe. Recently my colleague made a post about it went open source
.
8. TimeCalc
is the next generation of Time arithmetic library. It tries to provide a way to do simple time arithmetic in a modern, readable, idiomatic, no-"magic" Ruby.
9. Puma
is a multi-threaded, and concurrent HTTP 1.1 server for Ruby/Rack applications. Read its review
.
10. Scallop
is an ergonomic shell wrapper for Ruby.
11. Montrose
is an easy-to-use library for defining recurring events in Ruby. It uses a simple chaining system for building recurrences.
13. Annotate (aka AnnotateModels)
is a gem to add a comment summarizing the current schema to the top or bottom of each of your ActiveRecord models, Fixture files, tests and specs, machinist blueprints, etc.
14. Wasmer
is a Ruby library for executing WebAssembly binaries.
15. vcr
is used to record your test suite's HTTP interactions and replay them during future test runs for fast, deterministic, accurate tests.
16. Chartkick
is a Ruby gem to create beautiful JavaScript charts with one line of Ruby.
17. Rumale
(Ruby machine learning) is a machine learning library in Ruby. Rumale provides machine learning algorithms with interfaces similar to Scikit-Learn in Python.
18. Mittsu
is a 3D graphics library for Ruby. It makes 3D graphics easier by providing an abstraction over OpenGL.
19. regexp-examples
generates strings that match a given regular expression.
20. pg_search
builds ActiveRecord named scopes that take advantage of PostgreSQL’s full-text search.
21. Impersonator
is a Ruby library to record and replay object interactions. Impersonator only focuses on validating invocation signature and reproducing output values, which is perfect for many services.
22. Stripe::Rails
is a Rails engine for use with stripe.com. This gem can help your Rails application integrate with Stripe in the following ways: manage stripe configurations, plans, and coupons from within your app, painlessly receive and validate webhooks from Stripe.
23. Color LS
is a Ruby script that colorizes the ls output with color and icons
24. httplog
helps you to log outgoing HTTP requests made from your application. Helps with debugging pesky API error responses, or just generally understanding what's going on under the hood.
25. Slop
is a simple option parser with an easy to remember syntax and friendly API.
26. Ahoy
is analytics for Rails. It helps to track visits and events in Ruby, JavaScript, and native apps. Data is stored in your database by default so you can easily combine it with other data.
27. AuthTrail
is a gem to track Devise login activity.
28. Eps
is a machine learning for Ruby that builds predictive models, serves models built in Ruby, Python, R, and more, and needs no prior knowledge of machine learning required.
29. Haml
is a templating engine for HTML. It's designed to make it both easier and more pleasant to write HTML documents, by eliminating redundancy, reflecting the underlying structure that the document represents, and providing an elegant syntax that's both powerful and easy to understand.
30. Redlock
is a Redis-based distributed lock implementation in Ruby.
31. TTY::Spinner
is a terminal spinner for tasks that have a non-deterministic time frame. It provides independent spinner component for TTY toolkit.
32. Eucalypt
is a micro-framework, application generator and CLI wrapped around the Sinatra DSL.
