10 Python Projects with 10 Lines of Code

1,304 reads

I faced a problem when I started learning programming. That problem was: I thought needed to have deep understanding in every field to do projects and make cool stuff. So I started learning coding seriously, but after a few week I lost my motivation, as it was not clear to me that how coding is going to help me make something that I'd like.

Solving some patterns is not my aim...

I figured out it's not necessary to have deep understanding to do some small projects, I can use the knowledge I have to create something cool. Which will give me:

motivation to do something new knowledge of how programming solves real problem s

And it worked!

I created an online development and research club in collaboration with Mozilla Campus Club. In the first event, we'll develop 10 python projects in 10 lines of code.

10 Projects:

Password Protech PDF Windows Notification Merge Multiple PDF Voice Recorder Random Password Generator(App) Audio Visualization Tool(GUI) Extract mp3 from mp4 Link Shortener Terminal Tricks Birthday Reminder

Keynote Video:

GitHub org: https://github.com/qxresearch/qxresearch-event-1

Join #qxresearch:

Tags