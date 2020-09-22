10 Python Projects with 10 Lines of Code

re-searching
I faced a problem when I started learning programming. That problem was: I thought needed to have deep understanding in every field to do projects and make cool stuff. So I started learning coding seriously, but after a few week I lost my motivation, as it was not clear to me that how coding is going to help me make something that I'd like.
Solving some patterns is not my aim...
I figured out it's not necessary to have deep understanding to do some small projects, I can use the knowledge I have to create something cool. Which will give me:
And it worked!
I created an online development and research club in collaboration with Mozilla Campus Club. In the first event, we'll develop 10 python projects in 10 lines of code.
10 Projects:
Keynote Video:
GitHub org: https://github.com/qxresearch/qxresearch-event-1
Join #qxresearch:
