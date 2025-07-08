G-Knot Appoints Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO, Launches The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet

New York, New York, July 8th, 2025/Chainwire/-- G-Knot , a pioneering biometrics technology company developing the world’s first finger vein crypto wallet, today announced the appointment of Wes Kaplan as the company’s CEO. Kaplan, a globally recognized leader with expertise across fintech, digital assets, and traditional finance, will spearhead the global commercialization of G-Knot’s revolutionary biometric solutions. This strategic move comes as G-Knot prepares to launch its flagship crypto wallet product, setting a new standard for security in the crypto industry.

G-Knot is the exclusive licensee of eTunnel Inc., a Seoul-based global leader in biometric research and development, and is built on over a decade of research and development of cutting-edge finger vein technology. G-Knot leverages unforgeable biometric data to eliminate vulnerabilities, such as compromised private keys and recovery phrases, addressing a critical pain point in the digital asset industry.

With cryptocurrency hacks resulting in over $1.4 billion in losses in 2025 alone, G-Knot’s finger vein crypto wallet introduces a transformative solution for secure self-custody. G-Knot’s goal is to bring its technology to market through consumer and enterprise-grade products, starting with the launch of the world’s first finger vein crypto wallet. This product is the first of many commercial use cases for biometric identification technology.

“G-Knot is poised to redefine security in the digital age, and I am thrilled to lead this mission,” said Wes Kaplan, CEO of G-Knot. “We are entering the market to solve the security challenges plaguing the cryptocurrency space. By replacing the need for recovery phrases with users' unique biometric authentication, we’re not only solving today’s issues but also paving the way for broader applications in decentralized finance and identity management.”

The biometric technology that powers G-Knot has been validated at the highest levels, earning global recognition for reliability and innovation. In September 2024, G-Knot’s technology, developed by eTunnel, secured a prestigious contract with the United Nations’ International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to deploy biometric smart cards across UN organizations. Today, G-Knot is the only provider of commercial finger vein biometric solutions in the world.

“Kaplan’s proven track record in scaling innovative financial tech makes him the ideal leader to bring eTunnel’s technology to market,” said Youngkuk Kim the CEO of eTunnel. “As eTunnel continues to advance biometric research, G-Knot, under Wes’s leadership, will leverage the gold standard of biometric technology to deliver enterprise-grade and consumer-focused products that address the growing security needs of an increasingly digital world.”

Kaplan is a seasoned technology leader with deep experience across fintech, digital assets, and traditional finance. He has held executive roles at top firms including Cointelegraph, AscendEX, and Tradewind Markets, and began his career at J.P. Morgan and BNY Mellon. Most recently, Wes served as CEO of Cointelegraph, a premier global cryptocurrency media organization. His appointment signals G-Knot’s ambition to bridge the gap between cutting-edge biometrics and DeFi to create new and more secure opportunities for retail and institutional adoption.

