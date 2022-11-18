FTX 'did not have appropriate corporate governance', 'never had board meetings', says John Ray

FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series . You can jump to any part in this filing here . This is part 8/20

III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE

A. New Governance Structure

46. Many of the companies in the FTX Group, especially those organized in Antigua and the Bahamas, did not have appropriate corporate governance. I understand that many entities, for example, never had board meetings.

47. The following new independent directors (the “Directors”) have been appointed as directors of the primary companies in the FTX Group:





(a) WRS Silo: Mitchell I. Sonkin : Mitchell Sonkin is currently a Senior Advisor to MBIA Insurance Corporation in connection with the restructuring of the Firm’s insured portfolio exposure of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico’s $72 billion of outstanding debt. He is also currently Chairman of the Board of the ResCap Liquidating Trust, successor to ResCap and GMAC Mortgage Corporations. Before joining MBIA, Mr. Sonkin was a senior partner at the international law firm, King & Spalding, where he was co-chair of King & Spalding’s Financial Restructuring Group and a member of the firm’s Policy Committee. He has over 40 years of experience in U.S. and international bond issuances, corporate reorganizations, bankruptcies and other debt restructurings and has served as a bankruptcy-court-appointed examiner. In particular, he has played a significant role in numerous municipal, utility, insurance, airline, healthcare debt and international debt restructurings including the Anglo/French Euro Tunnel debt reorganization.





(b) Alameda Silo: Matthew R. Rosenberg : Mr. Rosenberg is a Partner at Lincoln Park Advisors, a financial advisory firm that he founded in 2014. He has more than 25 years of restructuring, corporate finance, principal investing, operating and board experience. Prior to founding Lincoln Park Advisors, he was a partner at the restructuring and investment banking firm Chilmark Partners, a partner in two private equity funds, the Zell/Chilmark Fund and Chilmark Fund II, the Chief Restructuring Officer of The Wellbridge Company and a member of multiple corporate boards. His restructuring advisory experience includes such companies as OSG, Supermedia, Nortel, Trinity Coal, USG Corporation, JHT Holdings, Inc., Covanta Energy, Sirva, Lodgian, Inc., ContiGroup Companies, Inc., Fruit of the Loom, Ltd. and Recycled Paper Greetings.





(c) Ventures Silo: Rishi Jain : Mr. Jain is a Managing Director and CoHead of the Western Region of Accordion, a financial and technology consulting firm focused on the private equity industry. He has more than 25 years of experience supporting management teams and leading finance and operations initiatives in both stressed and distressed environments. Prior to joining Accordion, Mr. Jain was part of Alvarez & Marsal’s corporate restructuring and turnaround practice for over 10 years and served in a variety of senior financial operating roles. His most notable assignments have included helping lead the restructuring, liquidation and wind down of Washington Mutual and its predecessor entity, WMI Liquidating Trust. He also navigated the restructuring of Global Geophysical Services in its chapter 11 and eventually the liquidation and wind down in its second chapter 11 filing.





(d) Dotcom Silo: The Honorable Joseph J. Farnan (Lead Independent Director) : Mr. Farnan served as a United States District Judge for the District of Delaware from 1985 to 2010. He served as Chief Judge from 1997-2001. During his tenure, Mr. Farnan presided over numerous bench and jury trials involving complex commercial disputes. Prior to his appointment to the federal bench, Mr. Farnan was appointed to several positions in local, state and the federal government returning to private practice in 2010 with the formation of Farnan LLP, a law firm focused on complex commercial matters, including chapter 11 proceedings, securities litigation, antitrust litigation and patent litigation. Additionally, Mr. Farnan serves as an arbitrator, mediator, independent director and trustee of businesses contemplating or filing chapter 11 bankruptcy.





(e) Dotcom Silo: Matthew A. Doheny : Mr. Doheny is President of North Country Capital LLC, an advisory and investment firm focused on challenging advisory assignments and investing private investment portfolios in special situation opportunities. He has held this position since January 2011. Mr. Doheny has served on the board of directors or as Chief Restructuring Officer of numerous stressed and distressed companies, including Yellow Corp., MatlinPatterson, GMAC Rescap and Eastman Kodak. He was also Managing Director and Head of Special Situations Investing at HSBC Securities Inc. from 2015 to 2017. Previously, Mr. Doheny served as Portfolio Manager in Special Situations at Fintech Advisory Inc. from 2008 to 2010 and as Managing Director of the Distressed Products Group at Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. from 2000 to 2008.





48. The appointment of the Directors will provide the FTX Group with appropriate corporate governance for the first time.





49. The Directors intend to hold joint board meetings of the Debtors on matters of common interest, including (a) the implementation of controls, (b) asset protection and recovery, (c) the investigation into claims against the founders and third parties, (d) cooperation with insolvency proceedings of subsidiary companies in other jurisdictions and (e) the maximization of value for all stakeholders through the eventual reorganization or sale of the Debtors’ complex array of businesses, investments and property around the world.





The Directors will implement appropriate procedures for the resolution of any conflicts of interest among the Silos and, if necessary, within the Silos as the case progresses, including the potential engagement of independent counsel to represent various Debtors in the resolution of intercompany claims against other Debtors. I expect there to be a multitude of intercompany claims that will benefit from fair resolution under the rules and conventions of U.S. chapter 11 practice in the District of Delaware for complex, multi-Debtor cases. For the time being, my belief is that all stakeholders are best served by a coordinated and centralized administration.





