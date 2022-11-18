Alameda Loaned 1 Billion to Sam Bankman-Fried and 2.3 Billion to 'Paper Bird Inc' (aka SBF also)

FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. This is Part 4/ 20: THE PREPETITION DEBTORS - The Alameda Silo

I- THE PREPETITION DEBTORS

C. The Alameda Silo





22. The parent company and primary operating company in the Alameda Silo is Alameda Research LLC, which is organized in the State of Delaware. Before the Petition Date (as defined below), the Alameda Silo operated quantitative trading funds specializing in crypto assets. Strategies included arbitrage, market making, yield farming and trading volatility. The Alameda Silo also offered over-the-counter trading services, and made and managed other debt and equity investments. In short, the Alameda Silo was a “crypto hedge fund” with a diversified business trading and speculating in digital assets and related loans and securities for the account of its owners, Messrs. Bankman-Fried (90%) and Wang (10%).





23. Alameda Research LLC prepared consolidated financial statements on a quarterly basis. To my knowledge, none of these financial statements have been audited. The September 30, 2022 balance sheet for the Alameda Silo shows $13.46 billion in total assets as of its date. However, because this balance sheet was unaudited and produced while the Debtors were controlled by Mr. Bankman-Fried, I do not have confidence in it and the information therein may not be correct as of the date stated.





24. The chart below summarizes certain information regarding the Alameda Silo’s consolidated assets as reflected in the September 30, 2022 balance sheet:





Alameda Silo - Total Assets as of Sep 30, 2022

(1) Amounts shown in thousands of U.S. Dollars. (2) In the above table, intercompany accounts receivable, accounts payable, loans payable, and loans receivable are not presented. (3) Related Party Loans Receivable of $4.1 billion at Alameda Research (consolidated) consisted primarily of a loan by Euclid Way Ltd. to Paper Bird Inc. (a Debtor) of $2.3 billion and three loans by Alameda Research Ltd.: one to Mr. Bankman-Fried, of $1 billion; one to Mr. Singh, of $543 million; and one to Ryan Salame, of $55 million.





25. The chart below summarizes certain information regarding the Alameda Silo’s consolidated liabilities as reflected in the September 30, 2022 balance sheet:

Alameda Silo - Total Liabilities as of Sep 30, 2022

(1) Amounts shown in thousands of U.S. Dollars. (2) In the above table, intercompany accounts receivable, accounts payable, loans payable, and loans receivable are not presented.





26. As mentioned above, Alameda Research LLC is organized in the State of Delaware. The other Debtors in the Alameda Silo are organized in Delaware, Korea, Japan, the British Virgin Islands, Antigua, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Seychelles, the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Australia, Panama, Turkey and Nigeria.





