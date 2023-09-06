FTC v. Binance: Details on the Jurisdiction and Venue

FTC v. Binance Court Filing, retrieved on March 27, 2023, is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 2 of 31. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here II. JURISDICTION AND VENUE 11. This Court has jurisdiction over this action under 28 U.S.C. § 1331 (federal question jurisdiction) and 28 U.S.C. § 1345 (district courts have original jurisdiction over civil actions commenced by the United States or by any agency expressly authorized to sue by Act of Congress). Section 6c of the CEA, 7 U.S.C. § 13a-1(a), authorizes the CFTC to seek injunctive relief against any person whenever it shall appear to the CFTC that such person has engaged, is engaging, or is about to engage in any act or practice constituting a violation of any provision of the CEA or any rule, regulation, or order thereunder. 12. Venue properly lies with this Court pursuant to Section 6c(e) of the CEA, 7 U.S.C. § 13a-1(e), because Defendants transacted business in the Northern District of Illinois and Defendants engaged in acts and practices in violation of the CEA and Regulations within this District. Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case 1:23-cv-01887 retrieved on September 4, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. docdroid.net