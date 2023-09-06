FTC v. Binance: What Is the CFTC?

FTC v. Binance Court Filing, retrieved on March 27, 2023, is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 3 of 31. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here III. PARTIES A. The CFTC 13. Plaintiff Commodity Futures Trading Commission is the independent federal regulatory agency charged by Congress with the administration and enforcement of the Commodity Exchange Act and Regulations promulgated thereunder. Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case 1:23-cv-01887 retrieved on September 4, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. docdroid.net