Summary of the FTC v Binance Court Case

FTC v. Binance Court Filing, retrieved on March 27, 2023, is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 1 of 31. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here COMPLAINT FOR INJUNCTIVE AND OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF AND CIVIL MONETARY PENALTIES UNDER THE COMMODITY EXCHANGE ACT AND COMMISSION REGULATIONS Plaintiff Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC” or “Commission”), an independent federal agency, for its Complaint against Defendants Changpeng Zhao (“Zhao”), Binance Holdings Limited, Binance Holdings (IE) Limited, Binance (Services) Holdings Limited (collectively “Binance” or the “Binance platform”), and Samuel Lim (“Lim”) (collectively, “Defendants”), alleges as follows: I. SUMMARY 1. Binance operates the world’s largest centralized digital asset exchange, emerging through an opaque web of corporate entities, all of which are ultimately controlled by Zhao, the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Binance, and constitute a common enterprise called “Binance” or the “Binance ecosystem.” Much of Binance’s reported trading volume, and its profitability, has come from its extensive solicitation of and access to customers located in the United States, including in this District, that enter into several different types of digital asset spot and derivative transactions involving commodities in interstate commerce on the Binance platform. 2. Beginning no later than July 2019 and continuing through the present (the “Relevant Period”), Binance, under Zhao’s direction and control and with Lim’s willful and substantial assistance, has solicited and accepted orders, accepted property to margin, and operated a facility for the trading of futures, options, swaps, and leveraged retail commodity transactions involving digital assets that are commodities including bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), and litecoin (LTC) for persons in the United States. 3. Since the launch of its platform in 2017, Binance has taken a calculated, phased approach to increase its United States presence despite publicly stating its purported intent to “block” or “restrict” customers located in the United States from accessing its platform. Binance’s initial phase of strategically targeting the United States focused on soliciting retail customers. In a later phase, Binance increasingly relied on personnel and vendors in the United States and actively cultivated lucrative and commercially important “VIP” customers, including institutional customers, located in the United States. All the while, Binance, Zhao, and Lim, the platform’s former Chief Compliance Officer (“CCO”), have each known that Binance’s solicitation of customers located in the United States subjected Binance to registration and regulatory requirements under U.S. law. But Binance, Zhao, and Lim have all chosen to ignore those requirements and undermined Binance’s ineffective compliance program by taking steps to help customers evade Binance’s access controls. 4. Defendants have disregarded applicable federal laws while fostering Binance’s U.S. customer base because it has been profitable for them to do so. For example, according to Binance’s owndocuments for the month of August 2020 the platform earned $63 million in fees from derivatives transactions and approximately 16% of its accounts were held by customers Binance identified as being located in the United States. By May 2021, Binance’s monthly revenue earned from derivatives transactions increased to $1.14 billion. Binance’s decision to prioritize commercial success over compliance with U.S. law has been, as Lim paraphrased Zhao’s position on the matter, a “biz decision.” 5. Binance purposefully obscures the identities and locations of the entities operating the trading platform. For example, Binance’s customer-facing “Terms of Use,” purports to be a contract between the customer and something simply called the “Binance operators,” which is a term that has no concrete meaning. While Binance has maintained offices in numerous locations, including Singapore, Malta, Dubai, and Tokyo at various times during the Relevant Period, Binance intentionally does not disclose the location of its executive offices. Instead, Zhao has stated that Binance’s headquarters is wherever he is located at any point in time, reflecting a deliberate approach to attempt to avoid regulation. Zhao explained this strategy during a June 2019 internal meeting, stating that Binance conducts its operations through various entities incorporated in numerous jurisdictions to “keep countries clean [of violations of law]” by “not landing .com anywhere. This is the main reason .com does not land anywhere.” 6. Zhao, Lim, and other members of Binance’s senior management have failed to properly supervise Binance’s activities and, indeed, have actively facilitated violations of U.S. law, including by assisting and instructing customers located in the United States to evade the compliance controls Binance purported to implement to prevent and detect violations of U.S. law. Binance and its officers, employees, and agents have instructed U.S. customers to use virtual private networks (“VPNs”) to obscure their location; allowed customers that had not submitted proof of their identity and location to continue to trade on the platform long after announcing such conduct was prohibited; and directed VIP customers with ultimate beneficial owners, key employees who control trading decisions, trading algorithms, and other assets all located in the United States to open Binance accounts under the name of newly incorporated shell companies to evade Binance’s compliance controls. 7. Despite Binance’s solicitation of and reliance on customers located in the United States to generate revenue and provide liquidity for its various markets, Binance has never been registered with the CFTC in any capacity and has disregarded federal laws essential to the integrity and vitality of the U.S. financial markets, including laws that require the implementation of controls designed to prevent and detect money laundering and terrorism financing, in violation of the Commodity Exchange Act (“Act” or “CEA”), 7 U.S.C. §§ 1–26, and the CFTC Regulations (“Regulations”), 17 C.F.R. pts. 1–190 (2022). 8. Throughout the Relevant Period, and through the operation of the Binance platform, Defendants Binance, aided and abetted by Lim, and Zhao have violated core provisions of the CEA and the Regulations, including: i. offering, entering into, confirming the execution of, or otherwise dealing in, off-exchange commodity futures transactions, in violation of Section 4(a) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. § 6(a), or, alternatively, Section 4(b), 7 U.S.C. § 4(b) and Regulation 48.3, 17 C.F.R. § 48.3 (2022); ii. offering, entering into, confirming the execution of, or transacting in off- exchange transactions in commodity options, in violation of Section 4c(b) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. § 6c(b), and Regulation 32.2, 17 C.F.R. § 32.2 (2022); iii. soliciting and accepting orders for commodity futures, options, swaps, and retail commodity transactions or acting as a counterparty in any agreement, contract, or transaction described in Section 2(c)(2)(D)(i) of the Act; and, in connection with these activities, accepting money, securities or property (or extending credit in lieu thereof) to margin, guarantee, or secure resulting trades on the Binance platform, in violation of Section 4d of the Act, 7 U.S.C. § 6d; iv. operating a facility for the trading or processing of swaps without being registered as a swap execution facility (“SEF”) or designated as a contract market (“DCM”), in violation of Section 5h(a)(1) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. § 7b- 3(1), and Regulation 37.3(a)(1), 17 C.F.R. § 37.3(a)(1) (2022); v. failing to diligently supervise Binance’s activities relating to the conduct that subjects Binance to Commission registration requirements, in violation of Regulation 166.3, 17 C.F.R. § 166.3 (2022); vi. failing to implement an effective customer information program and to otherwise comply with applicable provisions of the Bank Secrecy Act, in violation of Regulation 42.2, 17 C.F.R. § 42.2 (2022); and vii. willfully conducting activities outside the United States, including entering into agreements, contracts, and transactions and structuring entities to willfully evade or attempt to evade any provision of the [CEA] as enacted by Subtitle A of the Wall Street Transparency and Accountability Act of 2010, in violation of Regulation 1.6, 17 C.F.R. § 1.6 (2022). 9. Unless restrained and enjoined by this Court, Defendants are likely to continue to engage in the acts and practices alleged in this Complaint and similar acts and practices, as more fully described below. 10. Accordingly, the CFTC brings this action pursuant to Section 6c of the Act, 7 U.S.C. § 13a-l, to enjoin Defendants’ unlawful acts and practices and to compel their compliance with the Act. In addition, the CFTC seeks civil monetary penalties and remedial ancillary relief, including, but not limited to, trading and registration bans, disgorgement, pre- and post-judgment interest, and such other relief as the Court may deem necessary and appropriate. Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case 1:23-cv-01887 retrieved on September 4, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.