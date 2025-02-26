From Route 66 to Route AI: Charting the New Highways of Sovereign Data and Artificial Intelligence





From Eisenhower to Trump and Stargate; from roads and highways to AI, data, and sovereign control….





In 1956, the Federal-Aid Highway Act (FAHA) gave rise to the interstate highway system, a revolutionary network of roads designed for the rapid movement of troops and supplies during wartime. Its significance, however, extended far beyond military strategy—it transformed the American economy and way of life. By connecting communities across vast landscapes, it unlocked mobility, catalyzed new industries, and fueled unprecedented economic growth.





Today, in 2025, the U.S. faces a similar transformative moment, but this time the highways are digital. The proposed $500 billion Stargate initiative aims to create the infrastructure needed for a sovereign AI and data economy, setting the stage for the next industrial revolution.





AI and data are the new information highways—and huge economic drivers.

By next year, more data will be generated globally than in the entirety of human history prior. But the real competitive edge—or roadblock—for how companies leverage AI isn’t sheer data volume; it’s the quality, accessibility, and infrastructure of that data.





AI has already infused itself into nearly every aspect of our lives, from virtual medical assistants to predictive analytics in manufacturing and financial services. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) estimates that 5% of the U.S. economy relies on AI today. With AI adoption growing at nearly 30% annually, its contribution could reach 14% GDP—rivaling the economic impact of the healthcare industry—by the time we have our next presidential election in four years.





Research by McKinsey underscores the power of AI-driven personalization, which can boost company margins by up to 15%. In healthcare, AI has proven to be faster and more accurate than human doctors in initial diagnostic consultations, according to a study by the British Medical Association . These examples highlight the immense promise of AI—provided the right infrastructure is in place.

Infrastructure is the road for AI and data. It must be vast and connected, with the right level of investment.

By 2030, 9% of U.S. electricity consumption will be dedicated to data and AI, according to energy researcher EPRI . That’s a jump from nearly negligible levels just a decade ago. To put this in perspective, one in every 11 dollars spent on energy will power AI and data systems.





“This AI revolution puts the preceding waves of digital transformation into what will be considered a very small context in five years’ time,” says Michael Gale, Wall Street Journal bestselling author on digital transformation.





An enormous infrastructure is required to support the volumes of data needed to create, orchestrate, and adjust AI models. A single query on ChatGPT consumes 10–25 times the energy of a Google search, according to various reports. Now multiply that by all the ways AI is going to touch our lives every day, and we see that the processing power needs and energy consumption will grow exponentially. As noted by Kevin Dallas, CEO of EDB , a leader in Postgres® data and AI, “Investing in sovereign data infrastructure ensures that this growth benefits the U.S. economy while safeguarding data security and privacy.”

Enterprises have seen the power and need for AI and data sovereignty.

Enterprises are already seeing sovereignty of their data and new AI models as a vital component for differentiation. A 2024 study by EDB found that 67% of large U.S. enterprises adopt hybrid data configurations—combining on-premises and cloud systems—to maximize flexibility and mitigate risks. Meanwhile, 81% of enterprises have embraced open-source databases such as PostgreSQL to accelerate innovation and deliver value at speed.





“Enterprises need to take the same Stargate mentality around their AI and data infrastructure. They need engineered solutions that get them on this new AI and data highway. AI needs data right next to it; it requires an integrated, high-performance architecture. That’s why EDB is building this solution with Supermicro and EDB Postgres AI, ensuring that enterprises can deploy AI-plus data infrastructure anywhere, anytime, any way,” says Dallas.





Data sovereignty is about being certain that critical assets remain under your control, enabling businesses to innovate without constraints. Open source is the foundation of an agile and secure data economy. Postgres is both scalable and flexible, making it the ideal platform for enterprises to build sovereign AI systems.

What history tells us about the Stargate vision

Much as the FAHA transformed America’s physical landscape, Stargate has the potential to revolutionize its digital economy. According to the Henry Ford Museum, the original interstate highway system cost $114 billion to build (equivalent to more than $400 billion today), yet Fortune Financial estimates that every dollar invested returned $1.80 in economic benefits. It created new industries, fueled mobility, and even reshaped American culture.





The $500 billion Stargate initiative may seem ambitious, but its potential ROI could be monumental. While few—aside from giants like Elon Musk and Nvidia—can afford to build their own AI and data “highway,” everyone stands to benefit from this access and innovation. Stargate offers the whole of the country an opportunity to deliver competitive value, create jobs, and safeguard a critical slice of the AI and data economy.





“Building this vision on open source foundations, rather than proprietary systems, ensures value for everyone. For Stargate to succeed, it must serve as an open highway for innovation—a platform for sovereign AI and data that drives both national and enterprise success,” says Dallas.