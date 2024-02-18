The Noonification: Nintendo Breaks Its Silence On Palworld (2/18/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @playerauctions [ 4 Min read ] Nintendo finally broke its silence after Palworld’s launch raised controversy among the Pokemon community. Read More.

By @dashadobrego [ 2 Min read ] Product discovery is a key stage in the product development lifecycle. In B2B and B2C businesses, this process has its nuances, which I cover in this article. Read More.

By @minio [ 5 Min read ] The AI game is about performance at scale, and this requires the right foundation. Heres how to be smart when building a modern datalake. Read More.

By @ionos [ 2 Min read ] Do content regulations create boundaries in the seemingly boundless online universe? Read More.

By @rootstock_io [ 2 Min read ] Learn how to build secure and user-friendly crypto wallets using the open-source RIF Wallet framework. Read More.

By @pressreleases [ 2 Min read ] Octopus Network announces the upcoming launch of Omnity, a groundbreaking product designed to enhance cross-chain transactions Read More.

By @minio [ 8 Min read ] There are many ways to build on the foundation offered in this tutorial to create performant, scalable and future-proofed ML/AI architectures. Read More.

By @gemmablack [ 9 Min read ] Callbacks are 4.8x faster when running them parallel over async/await in parallel. And only 1.9x faster when we run sequential callbacks. Read More.