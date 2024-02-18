Search icon
    The Noonification: Nintendo Breaks Its Silence On Palworld (2/18/2024)
    982 reads

    by HackerNoon Newsletter February 18th, 2024
    2/18/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    Nintendo Breaks Its Silence On Palworld

    By @playerauctions [ 4 Min read ] Nintendo finally broke its silence after Palworld’s launch raised controversy among the Pokemon community. Read More.

    Product Discovery in B2B and B2B2C Environments: A Guide for Product Managers

    By @dashadobrego [ 2 Min read ] Product discovery is a key stage in the product development lifecycle. In B2B and B2C businesses, this process has its nuances, which I cover in this article. Read More.

    The Principles to Keep In Mind When Building a Modern Datalake for Your AI Infrastructure

    By @minio [ 5 Min read ] The AI game is about performance at scale, and this requires the right foundation. Heres how to be smart when building a modern datalake. Read More.

    Investigating Internet Freedom: Content Moderation in a Borderless World

    By @ionos [ 2 Min read ] Do content regulations create boundaries in the seemingly boundless online universe? Read More.

    Developer’s Guide to Building Bitcoin Wallets with Open-Source Frameworks

    By @rootstock_io [ 2 Min read ] Learn how to build secure and user-friendly crypto wallets using the open-source RIF Wallet framework. Read More.

    Octopus Network Unveils Omnity, Pioneering a Fully Decentralized Cross-Chain World

    By @pressreleases [ 2 Min read ] Octopus Network announces the upcoming launch of Omnity, a groundbreaking product designed to enhance cross-chain transactions Read More.

    LanceDB: Your Trusted Steed in the Duel Against Data Complexity

    By @minio [ 8 Min read ] There are many ways to build on the foundation offered in this tutorial to create performant, scalable and future-proofed ML/AI architectures. Read More.

    NodeJS: 4.8x Faster if You go Back to Callbacks!

    By @gemmablack [ 9 Min read ] Callbacks are 4.8x faster when running them parallel over async/await in parallel. And only 1.9x faster when we run sequential callbacks. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

