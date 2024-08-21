Every Deadpool and Wolverine Cameo in Order

Deadpool and Wolverine is currently taking the world by storm. It has officially surpassed the $1 billion mark and has dethroned Joker to become the highest-grossing rated R film of all time. Everyone’s talking about it, and the one thing that people are talking about the most is all the cameos.





MCU movies, especially now that they’re in their Multiverse phase, are filled with a litany of cameos and easter eggs, and Deadpool and Wolverine is no exception. With so many appearing throughout the film, even the most eagle-eyed MCU fan would find it hard to spot them all out.





So, to help you out, here are all the Deadpool and Wolverine Cameos in order.





Want to share your own thoughts on popular media? Start publishing on HackerNoon today!

All the Deadpool and Wolverine Cameos

Happy Hogan

One of the O.G.s of the MCU, Happy Hogan has been a part of the universe since the very first Iron Man. His character has evolved throughout the years, and in Deadpool and Wolverine, he is seen managing the Avengers.

Thor





The God of Thunder makes a brief appearance where he’s seen comforting Deadpool on one of the TVA’s monitors. Whether this was just a one-off joke or indicative of a future storyline remains to be seen.

Wolverine Variants in Deadpool and Wolverine

As Deadpool goes around the multiverse looking for a Wolverine to help him, he comes across several unique-looking ones, including:

Patch

Wolverine’s spy alter-ego makes a quick cameo during the variants montage. Sporting his iconic white suit, he makes quick work of Deadpool.

Old Man Logan

We’ve already seen an adaptation of Old Man Logan before (from the Logan film), but now, we get to see a more comic-accurate version of the character.

Callverine

The (former) Superman actor makes a quick cameo as Wolverine which causes Deadpool to have a nerdgasm.

Weapon Omega Wolverine

Even with one hand, he still manages to beat the brakes off Deadpool.

Uncanny X-Men Wolverine

I have no idea how Wolverine got himself into this situation, but to be completely honest, it might be better not knowing.

First-Appearance Wolverine

And speaking of the first-appearance variant of the Wolverine, another MCU hero is also shown in that scene…

The Hulk

The jolly green giant can be seen fighting Wolverine and smacking the hell out of Deadpool.

The Human Torch

Chris Evans returns to the MCU to reprise a superhero role, and it’s not Captain America. Years before he picked up the iconic shield, Chris Evans played the Human Torch in The Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Sabretooth

Tyler Mane played Logan’s brother in the very first X-Men movie. Now, 24 years later, he once again returns to play Sabretooth in a very brief but enjoyable cameo.

Pyro

Another X-Men villain alumni who appeared in the film was Pyro from the original X-Men film trilogy. Pyro surprisingly gets more screen time than his contemporaries, but this was a welcomed surprise as he was great in the role.





And Pyro and Sabretooth aren’t the only X-men villains who make it into the film, there are plenty more who show up, including:

Toad

The green and gross character has made two appearances in live-action movies before: the first time was in X-Men (2000), and the second time was in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Azazel

The resident teleporter of the Hellfire Club, Azazel returns in Deadpool and Wolverine as one of Cassandra’s goons.

Lady Deathstrike

Lady Deathstrike was last seen battling Wolverine to death in X2. Spoiler alert, but she lost. Like in a gruesome way. However, it would be nice to see the character fight Wolverine or even X-23 in the future.

Psylocke

The sword-wielding mutant was last seen as one of Apocalypse’s horsewomen in X-Men: Apocalypse. Random side note: I had no idea the character also made an appearance in X-Men: The Last Stand, and I’ve seen that movie numerous times.

Callisto

Callisto had a pretty substantial role in X-Men: The Last Stand as one of Magneto’s supporters and foil to Storm.

Blob

To be honest, I had no idea he was in the movie until I saw a professional wrestler do an interview where he talked about his experience being the Blob in Deadpool and Wolverine. Might have to do a rewatch to see if I can spot him in the background 👀

Juggernaut

Although the Juggernaut gets no lines in the movie, he does play a pretty big part in it. Or at least, his helmet does.

The Russian

Apart from the X-Men bad guys, another villain who returns to the big screen is The Russian from The Punisher (2004).

Alioth

The unstoppable force known as Alioth returns to the MCU. He was first seen in the Disney+ show Loki.





Now, this movie has had a ton of bad guys, but they’ve also brought back old heroes (including a brand new one).

Blade

Blade wasn’t Marvel’s first film, but it was one of its first hits. The Blade film predates the X-Men and Spider-Man films, and it’s nice to see the character and the actor (Wesley Snipes) get the recognition they deserve.

Elektra

Jennifer Gardner’s Elektra didn’t have a ton of success. She was introduced in Daredevil (2003), a movie that most people would say is just okay. Then, 2 years later, she starred in her own film, which most people would say is downright bad.





However, she finally gets her redemption in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Gambit

Channing Tatum’s Gambit isn’t a returning hero. This was the first time the actor portrayed the character. He was supposed to star in his own movie many years ago, but after roadblock after roadblock, it never materialized.





Now, Channing Tatum’s dream finally comes true, and I would say that his performance stole the show (or the movie).

X-23

The breakout star of the film Logan returns in Deadpool and Wolverine as one of the survivors in the Void. After the touching but tragic ending of Logan, it’s nice to see X-23 and Wolverine together again.

Deadpool Corps Actors

At the climax of the film, we see the Deadpool Corps. A group of Deadpools pulled together from different universes. And you won’t believe the actors that played these characters.





Matthew McConaughey plays Cowboypool

Nathan Fillion plays Headpool

Football player Paul Mullin plays Welshpool

Blake Lively plays Ladypool

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ kids play Babypool and Kidpool





And that’s a wrap for the Deadpool and Wolverine cameo guide. If you think there’s a cameo or special appearance that I missed, let me know in the comments below!

Read More

Feature image source