    The Noonification: Every Deadpool and Wolverine Cameo in Order (9/1/2024)

    by HackerNoon NewsletterSeptember 1st, 2024
    9/1/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time!

    Every Deadpool and Wolverine Cameo in Order

    By @joseh [ 6 Min read ] Everyone from Thor to the Toad appears in Deadpool and Wolverine. Check out these other cameos that you may have missed throughout the movie. Read More.

    The MinIO DataPod: A Reference Architecture for Exascale Computing

    By @minio [ 7 Min read ] MinIO has created a comprehensive blueprint for data infrastructure to support exascale AI and other large scale data lake workloads. Read More.

    The New Private Cloud From the Eyes of an Architect

    By @minio [ 11 Min read ] The term “private cloud” used to have a negative connotation, but is now viewed a lot more positively. Read More.

    Beyond the Hype: How Data Annotation Powers Generative AI

    By @indium [ 5 Min read ] Explore how data annotation powers generative AI, driving innovations from chatbots to deepfake technology.Learn about challenges, opportunities, and the futur Read More.

    An Architect’s Guide to the Top 10 Tools Needed to Build the Modern Data Lake

    By @minio [ 8 Min read ] Here is a list of vendors and tools needed to build the modern data lake, with each entry a capability needed to support generative AI. Read More.

    4 Effective Ways to Find Influencers-Affordable Influencer Marketplace

    By @socialbook [ 6 Min read ] Finding it difficult to discover the right influencers in your niche? With SocialBook micro-influencer marketing platform, you could do that with ease. Read More.

    Having AI in Blockchain Is the New Flex. But How Can We BUIDL Responsibly and Ethically?

    By @aelfblockchain [ 6 Min read ] AI + Blockchain = Bright Future. However, how do we observe ethics and build responsibly as we unlock this powerful combo? Read More.

    Leveraging AI to Boost Inventory Management Efficiency

    By @boxhero [ 4 Min read ] How to use AI and boost inventory management efficiency by improving demand forecasting, real-time monitoring, procurement, and marketing strategies. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

