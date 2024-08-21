Search icon
    The Noonification: Every Deadpool and Wolverine Cameo in Order (8/21/2024)

    The Noonification: Every Deadpool and Wolverine Cameo in Order (8/21/2024)

    by HackerNoon NewsletterAugust 21st, 2024
    8/21/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    HackerNoon Newsletter

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    Every Deadpool and Wolverine Cameo in Order

    By @joseh [ 6 Min read ] Everyone from Thor to the Toad appears in Deadpool and Wolverine. Check out these other cameos that you may have missed throughout the movie. Read More.

    From Mozilla to Meta, Amazon and Microsoft, Rustaceans Are in Demand Right Now

    By @amply [ 4 Min read ] Explore the growing demand for Rust devs, why this language is becoming a favorite among top tech companies, and how it could lead to lucrative opportunities. Read More.

    Role of AI in Immunization: The Shots that Your Body Needs

    By @andersonthejedi [ 8 Min read ] Discover how AI is revolutionizing immunization, from speeding up vaccine development to optimizing distribution and combating vaccine hesitancy. Read More.

    The #bitcoin Writing Contest by Rootstock and HackerNoon: Round 1 Results 🎉

    By @hackernooncontests [ 4 Min read ] Meet the winners of Round 1 of the #bitcoin Writing Contest, hosted by Roostock and HackerNoon. Read More.

    Speedrun Your Understanding of Machine Learning.. in 52 seconds 🏎️

    By @gpt10 [ 5 Min read ] When you learn a new thing, tool or tech or anything — you do NOT start with its implementations, you start with ideas, concepts and problems the tool solves! Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

