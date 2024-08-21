The Noonification: Every Deadpool and Wolverine Cameo in Order (8/21/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

Everyone from Thor to the Toad appears in Deadpool and Wolverine. Check out these other cameos that you may have missed throughout the movie.

Explore the growing demand for Rust devs, why this language is becoming a favorite among top tech companies, and how it could lead to lucrative opportunities.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing immunization, from speeding up vaccine development to optimizing distribution and combating vaccine hesitancy.

Meet the winners of Round 1 of the #bitcoin Writing Contest, hosted by Roostock and HackerNoon.

When you learn a new thing, tool or tech or anything — you do NOT start with its implementations, you start with ideas, concepts and problems the tool solves!