The Noonification: BuT, BuT, BuT aUtH iS HaaRrRrRrRrRd (8/20/2024)

    by HackerNoon NewsletterAugust 20th, 2024
    8/20/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    Meet Google Cloud: HackerNoon Company of the Week

    By @companyoftheweek [ 2 Min read ] This week, HackerNoon features Google Cloud — which offers customers computing resources to power their artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads. Read More.

    From Vietnamese Upbringing to Marketing to a Global Audience: a Candid Convo with Linh Dao Smooke

    By @podcast [ 29 Min read ] Vietnam is not simply war-torn, communist or full of buffalos and rice field. Global companies would be sorely mistaken to make such assumptions! Read More.

    BuT, BuT, BuT aUtH iS HaaRrRrRrRrRd

    By @dbozhinovski [ 8 Min read ] Auth isnt hard. Its boring, red-tapey, a solved problem... but dont call it hard as a blanket statement. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

