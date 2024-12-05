EOS Network Partners with Ceffu for Institutional Services and Reports Growth Metrics

The EOS Network Foundation (ENF) has established a partnership with Ceffu, Binance's institutional custody platform, to integrate EOS mainnet support. The integration, announced on December 5, 2024, introduces institutional custody services and CeDeFi capabilities through Binance's MirrorX system.





The implementation enables institutions to store EOS assets using multi-party computation technology, while incorporating customizable approval processes. Through MirrorX integration, institutions can access centralized exchange functions combined with decentralized finance mechanisms.





This development coincides with EOS's inclusion in the Coinbase COIN50 Index, which tracks performance of 50 digital assets on the Coinbase Exchange. This addition indicates shifts in institutional market participation within the EOS ecosystem. Recent metrics from the EOS Network demonstrate changes in network participation patterns. The platform's staking program, which allocates $450 million worth of EOS tokens, has resulted in a fourfold increase in staking activity. The staking duration has extended from 4 to 28 days, indicating changes in token holder behavior.





The network has implemented structural modifications to its tokenomics model. These changes include:

Creation of middleware funding allocation

Implementation of the Unicove portal for user onboarding

Introduction of new staking reward mechanisms

Adjustment of token lockup parameters





The EOS Network operates as part of the Antelope framework, focusing on WebAssembly execution for blockchain transactions. The network's architecture supports multi-chain operations and contributes to infrastructure development through the EOS Network Foundation.





Ceffu's technical infrastructure incorporates several security certifications:

ISO 27001 certification

ISO 27701 certification

SOC2 Type 1 attestation

SOC2 Type 2 attestation





The platform's architecture enables connections between institutional systems and exchange ecosystems through MirrorX's settlement framework. This integration represents a step toward expanding institutional access to blockchain infrastructure. The ENF, established in 2021, functions as the central organization for EOS Network development. The foundation oversees ecosystem funding, community programs, and technology development initiatives.





This partnership reflects broader industry movements toward institutional blockchain integration, where custody solutions and regulatory compliance merge with decentralized finance mechanisms. The implementation demonstrates how traditional financial infrastructure requirements intersect with blockchain technology capabilities.





The developments occur during a period of evolution in digital asset custody, where security protocols and institutional requirements shape technological implementations. These changes impact how institutions interact with blockchain networks and influence the development of custody infrastructure.





