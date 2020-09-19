Eko Simanjuntak, 2020 Noonie Nominee, Loves to Explore Cloud Native Technologies

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Go on, make a fellow human’s day and nominate the best YOUR best of 2020’s tech industry for a 2020 #Noonie, the tech industry’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Eko Simanjuntak from Indonesia has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Technology category. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Eko had to share.



1. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a software engineer that loves to explore cloud native technologies and distributed system. I love to write tech stories and add bug reports to open sources.



2. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Microservices Thinker of the Year

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

Now, I'm put much effort on exploring cloud native technologies. I'm in the process of building an open source tool for Kubernetes. One of my writing series consists of 12 Laravel articles and has already been published. The series is written in Bahasa because I hope it can help Indonesian techies. 5 of 12 parts of my new writing series is done. I hope I will find time to finish it this year.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

The thing I am most excited about right now is this nomination. I never imagined myself ever to be a nominee because I have only four articles related to microservices on Hacker Noon.

5. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

While writing code, don't give up with every error you face. Make the error give up on you. It can be applied in whatever cases in your life.

6. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Not much change.

7. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

If you ask only one thing, it will be education. If you ask how will I invest in education, I don't know yet. It can be for scholarships, buying books, purchasing online courses, conducting hackatons, conducting technical writing competitions, and more. Why education? Because there is nothing as important as education.

8. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

Me, myself, and I because we're already more than half way through the year and my targets seem still far from completion.

For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be an influencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.



Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the Internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Most importantly, don't forget to vote for Eko: Microservices Thinker of the Year.

Tags