Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Ecommerce Co-founders Harassed eBay Executivesby@legalpdf

    Ecommerce Co-founders Harassed eBay Executives

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The founders of EcommerceBytes, Ina and David Steiner, face cyber harassment and intimation from eBay executives. The married couple were known for their reporting on ecommerce companies including eBay.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Ecommerce Co-founders Harassed eBay Executives
    tech-stories #usa-v-ebay #ebay-lawsuit
    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture

    @legalpdf

    Legal PDF

    Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.

    Receive Stories from @legalpdf

    react to story with heart
    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture
    by Legal PDF @legalpdf.Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
    Read my stories

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    DOE v. Github: Code Stored on GitHub Ultimately Belong to Their Authors
    Published at Sep 06, 2023 by legalpdf #doe-vs-github
    Article Thumbnail
    Conspiracy at eBay: The Disturbing Saga of Harassment, Stalking, and Cover-ups
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by legalpdf #usa-v-ebay
    Article Thumbnail
    The Notorious Walker's West Fallout: Inside eBay's Disturbing Retribution Tactics
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by legalpdf #usa-v-ebay
    Article Thumbnail
    eBay Executives Respond to Criticism with Harassment and Intimidation
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by legalpdf #usa-v-ebay
    Article Thumbnail
    Events Preceding eBay's Harassment and Intimidation Campaign
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by legalpdf #usa-v-ebay
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!