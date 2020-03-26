Dependency Injection to Make Your Code Testable [A How-To Guide]

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
string.
document.cookie
, and if its value is
enable_cool_feature
, then you want to enable some cool feature for that user browsing your site.
true
string is absolutely terrible to work with in JavaScript. It’d be nice if we could just look up a property value with something like
document.cookie
, but alas, we cannot.
document.cookie.enable_cool_feature
function getCookie(cookieName) { /* body here */ }
getCookie('enable_cool_feature')
export function getCookie(cookieName) {
var name = cookieName + '='
var decodedCookie = decodeURIComponent(document.cookie)
var ca = decodedCookie.split(';')
for (var i = 0; i < ca.length; i++) {
var c = ca[i]
while (c.charAt(0) == ' ') {
c = c.substring(1)
}
if (c.indexOf(name) == 0) {
return c.substring(name.length, c.length)
}
}
return ''
}
var decodedCookie = decodeURIComponent(document.cookie)
has a dependency on the
getCookie
object and on the
document
property! This may not seem like a big deal at first, but it does have some drawbacks.
cookie
object? For instance, in the Node environment, the
document
is
document
. Let’s look at some sample test code to illustrate this.
undefined
import { getCookie } from './get-cookie-bad'
describe('getCookie - Bad', () => {
it('can correctly parse a cookie value for an existing cookie', () => {
document.cookie = 'key2=value2'
expect(getCookie('key2')).toEqual('value2')
})
it('can correctly parse a cookie value for an nonexistent cookie', () => {
expect(getCookie('bad_key')).toEqual('')
})
})
ReferenceError: document is not defined
is not defined. Luckily, we can change our Jest config in our
document
file to specify that our environment should be
jest.config.js
, and that will create a DOM for us to use in our tests.
jsdom
module.exports = {
testEnvironment: 'jsdom'
}
string globally, which means our tests our now interdependent. This can make for some odd test cases if our tests run in different orders.
document.cookie
in our second test, it would still output
console.log(document.cookie)
. Oh no! That’s not what we want. Our first test is affecting our second test. In this case, the second test still passes, but it’s very possible to get into some confusing situations when you have tests that are not isolated from one another.
key2=value2
statement:
expect
it('can correctly parse a cookie value for an existing cookie', () => {
document.cookie = 'key2=value2'
expect(getCookie('key2')).toEqual('value2')
document.cookie = 'key2=; expires = Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:00 GMT'
})
method, which runs the code inside it after each test. But, deleting cookies isn’t as simple as just saying
afterEach
unfortunately.)
document.cookie = ''
property. How would you even do that? In this case, you can’t!
document.cookie
function getCookie(cookieString, cookieName) { /* body here */ }
getCookie(<someCookieStringHere> 'enable_cool_feature')
export function getCookie(cookieString, cookieName) {
var name = cookieName + '='
var decodedCookie = decodeURIComponent(cookieString)
var ca = decodedCookie.split(';')
for (var i = 0; i < ca.length; i++) {
var c = ca[i]
while (c.charAt(0) == ' ') {
c = c.substring(1)
}
if (c.indexOf(name) == 0) {
return c.substring(name.length, c.length)
}
}
return ''
}
when decoding the cookie on line 3.
cookieString
import { getCookie } from './get-cookie-good'
describe('getCookie - Good', () => {
it('can correctly parse a cookie value for an existing cookie', () => {
const cookieString = 'key1=value1;key2=value2;key3=value3'
const cookieName = 'key2'
expect(getCookie(cookieString, cookieName)).toEqual('value2')
})
it('can correctly parse a cookie value for an nonexistent cookie', () => {
const cookieString = 'key1=value1;key2=value2;key3=value3'
const cookieName = 'bad_key'
expect(getCookie(cookieString, cookieName)).toEqual('')
})
})
.
document.cookie