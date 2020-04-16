Building an App That Uses All 7 New JavaScript ES2020 Features

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
Visit Shift Asia http://bit.ly/3dJdIRDpromoted
Senior software engineer. Continuous learner. Educator.
But what if the unit price wasn’t displayed?
git clone https://github.com/thawkin3/unit-price-calculator.git
cd unit-price-calculator
heroku create
git push heroku master
heroku open
:
Promise.allSettled()
const fetchProductsPromise = fetch('/api/products')
.then(response => response.json())
const fetchPricesPromise = fetch('/api/prices')
.then(response => response.json())
const fetchDescriptionsPromise = fetch('/api/descriptions')
.then(response => response.json())
Promise.allSettled([fetchProductsPromise, fetchPricesPromise, fetchDescriptionsPromise])
.then(data => {
// handle the response
})
.catch(err => {
// handle any errors
})
is a new feature that improves upon the existing
Promise.allSettled()
functionality. Both of these methods allow you to provide an array of promises as an argument, and both methods return a promise.
Promise.all()
will short-circuit and reject itself early if any of the promises are rejected. On the other hand,
Promise.all()
waits for all of the promises to be settled, regardless of whether they are resolved or rejected, and then resolves itself.
Promise.allSettled()
.
Promise.allSettled()
:
Promise.all()
// promises 1-3 all will be resolved
const promise1 = new Promise((resolve, reject) => setTimeout(() => resolve('promise 1 resolved!'), 100))
const promise2 = new Promise((resolve, reject) => setTimeout(() => resolve('promise 2 resolved!'), 200))
const promise3 = new Promise((resolve, reject) => setTimeout(() => resolve('promise 3 resolved!'), 300))
// promise 4 and 6 will be resolved, but promise 5 will be rejected
const promise4 = new Promise((resolve, reject) => setTimeout(() => resolve('promise 4 resolved!'), 1100))
const promise5 = new Promise((resolve, reject) => setTimeout(() => reject('promise 5 rejected!'), 1200))
const promise6 = new Promise((resolve, reject) => setTimeout(() => resolve('promise 6 resolved!'), 1300))
// Promise.all() with no rejections
Promise.all([promise1, promise2, promise3])
.then(data => console.log('all resolved! here are the resolve values:', data))
.catch(err => console.log('got rejected! reason:', err))
// all resolved! here are the resolve values: ["promise 1 resolved!", "promise 2 resolved!", "promise 3 resolved!"]
// Promise.all() with a rejection
Promise.all([promise4, promise5, promise6])
.then(data => console.log('all resolved! here are the resolve values:', data))
.catch(err => console.log('got rejected! reason:', err))
// got rejected! reason: promise 5 rejected!
to note the difference in behavior when a promise gets rejected:
Promise.allSettled()
// promises 1-3 all will be resolved
const promise1 = new Promise((resolve, reject) => setTimeout(() => resolve('promise 1 resolved!'), 100))
const promise2 = new Promise((resolve, reject) => setTimeout(() => resolve('promise 2 resolved!'), 200))
const promise3 = new Promise((resolve, reject) => setTimeout(() => resolve('promise 3 resolved!'), 300))
// promise 4 and 6 will be resolved, but promise 5 will be rejected
const promise4 = new Promise((resolve, reject) => setTimeout(() => resolve('promise 4 resolved!'), 1100))
const promise5 = new Promise((resolve, reject) => setTimeout(() => reject('promise 5 rejected!'), 1200))
const promise6 = new Promise((resolve, reject) => setTimeout(() => resolve('promise 6 resolved!'), 1300))
// Promise.allSettled() with no rejections
Promise.allSettled([promise1, promise2, promise3])
.then(data => console.log('all settled! here are the results:', data))
.catch(err => console.log('oh no, error! reason:', err))
// all settled! here are the results: [
// { status: "fulfilled", value: "promise 1 resolved!" },
// { status: "fulfilled", value: "promise 2 resolved!" },
// { status: "fulfilled", value: "promise 3 resolved!" },
// ]
// Promise.allSettled() with a rejection
Promise.allSettled([promise4, promise5, promise6])
.then(data => console.log('all settled! here are the results:', data))
.catch(err => console.log('oh no, error! reason:', err))
// all settled! here are the results: [
// { status: "fulfilled", value: "promise 4 resolved!" },
// { status: "rejected", reason: "promise 5 rejected!" },
// { status: "fulfilled", value: "promise 6 resolved!" },
// ]
if (data?.[0]?.status === 'fulfilled' && data?.[1]?.status === 'fulfilled') {
const products = data[0].value?.products
const prices = data[1].value?.prices
const descriptions = data[2].value?.descriptions
populateProductDropdown(products, descriptions)
saveDataToAppState(products, prices, descriptions)
return
}
— allows you to safely access deeply-nested properties of an object without checking for the existence of each property.
?.
property of some
street
object:
user
const user = {
firstName: 'John',
lastName: 'Doe',
address: {
street: '123 Anywhere Lane',
city: 'Some Town',
state: 'NY',
zip: 12345,
},
}
const street = user && user.address && user.address.street
// '123 Anywhere Lane'
const badProp = user && user.fakeProp && user.fakeProp.fakePropChild
// undefined
property, you first must make sure that the
street
object exists and that the
user
property exists, and then you can try to access the
address
property.
street
const user = {
firstName: 'John',
lastName: 'Doe',
address: {
street: '123 Anywhere Lane',
city: 'Some Town',
state: 'NY',
zip: 12345,
},
}
const street = user?.address?.street
// '123 Anywhere Lane'
const badProp = user?.fakeProp?.fakePropChild
// undefined
will be returned. Otherwise, the return value will be the value of the property you wanted to access, as expected.
undefined
appState.doesPreferKilograms = JSON.parse(doesPreferKilograms ?? 'true')
— is a handy operator for when you specifically want to use a variable's value as long as it is not
??
or
undefined
. You should use this operator rather than a simple OR —
null
— operator if the specified variable is a boolean and you want to use its value even when it's
||
.
false
const useCoolFeature1 = true
const useCoolFeature2 = false
const useCoolFeature3 = undefined
const useCoolFeature4 = null
const getUserFeaturePreference = (featurePreference) => {
if (featurePreference || featurePreference === false) {
return featurePreference
}
return true
}
getUserFeaturePreference(useCoolFeature1) // true
getUserFeaturePreference(useCoolFeature2) // false
getUserFeaturePreference(useCoolFeature3) // true
getUserFeaturePreference(useCoolFeature4) // true
const useCoolFeature1 = true
const useCoolFeature2 = false
const useCoolFeature3 = undefined
const useCoolFeature4 = null
const getUserFeaturePreference = (featurePreference) => {
return featurePreference ?? true
}
getUserFeaturePreference(useCoolFeature1) // true
getUserFeaturePreference(useCoolFeature2) // false
getUserFeaturePreference(useCoolFeature3) // true
getUserFeaturePreference(useCoolFeature4) // true
object. While you can just call
window
directly, you can also call it with
localStorage
. In ES2020, we can also access it through the
window.localStorage
object (also note the use of optional chaining again to do some feature detection to make sure the browser supports local storage):
globalThis
const doesPreferKilograms = globalThis.localStorage?.getItem?.('prefersKg')
feature is pretty simple, but it solves many inconsistencies that can sometimes bite you. Simply put,
globalThis
contains a reference to the global object. In the browser, the global object is the
globalThis
object.
window
. Using
global
ensures that you always have a valid reference to the global object no matter what environment your code is running in.
globalThis
// assuming you're in a browser
window.alert('Hi from the window!')
globalThis.alert('Hi from globalThis, which is also the window!')
import('./calculate.js')
.then(module => {
// use a method exported by the module
})
.catch(err => {
// handle any errors loading the module or any subsequent errors
})
statement in your JavaScript meant that the imported file was automatically included inside the parent file when the parent file was requested.
import
method.
React.lazy()
Code splitting is incredibly useful for single page applications (SPAs). You can split your code into separate bundles for each page, so only the code needed for the current view is downloaded. This significantly speeds up the initial page load time so that end users don’t have to download the entire app upfront.
import { exportPdf } from './pdf-download.js'
const exportPdfButton = document.querySelector('.exportPdfButton')
exportPdfButton.addEventListener('click', exportPdf)
// this code is short, but the 'pdf-download.js' module is loaded on page load rather than when the button is clicked
const exportPdfButton = document.querySelector('.exportPdfButton')
exportPdfButton.addEventListener('click', () => {
import('./pdf-download.js')
.then(module => {
// call some exported method in the module
module.exportPdf()
})
.catch(err => {
// handle the error if the module fails to load
})
})
// the 'pdf-download.js' module is only imported once the user click the "Export PDF" button
method, we pass the product name and the price/weight combination. The price/weight combination is a string that looks like "$200 for 10 kg". We need to parse that string to get the price, weight, and unit of measurement. (There's certainly a better way to architect this app to avoid parsing a string like this, but I'm setting it up this way for the sake of demonstrating this next feature.) To extract the necessary data, we can use
calculateUnitPrice
:
String.prototype.matchAll()
const matchResults = [...weightAndPrice.matchAll(/\d+|lb|kg/g)]
is that it's an improvement on the functionality found in
String.prototype.matchAll()
and
String.prototype.match()
. This new method allows you to match a string against a regular expression and returns an iterator of all the matching results, including capture groups.
RegExp.prototype.exec()
const regexp = /t(e)(st(\d?))/
const regexpWithGlobalFlag = /t(e)(st(\d?))/g
const str = 'test1test2'
// Using `RegExp.prototype.exec()`
const matchFromExec = regexp.exec(str)
console.log(matchFromExec)
// ["test1", "e", "st1", "1", index: 0, input: "test1test2", groups: undefined]
// Using `String.prototype.match()` on a regular expression WITHOUT a global flag returns the capture groups
const matchFromMatch = str.match(regexp)
console.log(matchFromMatch)
// ["test1", "e", "st1", "1", index: 0, input: "test1test2", groups: undefined]
// Using `String.prototype.match()` on a regular expression WITH a global flag does NOT return the capture groups :(
const matchesFromMatchWithGlobalFlag = str.match(regexpWithGlobalFlag)
for (const match of matchesFromMatchWithGlobalFlag) {
console.log(match)
}
// test1
// test2
// Using `String.prototype.matchAll()` correctly returns even the capture groups when the global flag is used :)
const matchesFromMatchAll = str.matchAll(regexpWithGlobalFlag)
for (const match of matchesFromMatchAll) {
console.log(match)
}
// ["test1", "e", "st1", "1", index: 0, input: "test1test2", groups: undefined]
// ["test2", "e", "st2", "2", index: 5, input: "test1test2", groups: undefined]
which allows you to do calculations on large integers without losing precision. In the case of our app, using
BigInt
is overkill, but who knows, maybe our API endpoint will change to include some crazy bulk deals!
BigInt
const price = BigInt(matchResults[0][0])
const priceInPennies = BigInt(matchResults[0][0] * 100)
const weight = BigInt(matchResults[1][0])
const unit = matchResults[2][0]
const unitPriceInPennies = Number(priceInPennies / weight)
const unitPriceInDollars = unitPriceInPennies / 100
const unitPriceFormatted = unitPriceInDollars.toFixed(2)
, which is 2^53 - 1.
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER
const biggestNumber = Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER // 9007199254740991
const incorrectLargerNumber = biggestNumber + 10
// should be: 9007199254741001
// actually stored as: 9007199254741000
data type helps solve this problem and allows you to work with much larger integers. To make an integer a
BigInt
, you simply append the letter n to the end of the integer or call the function
BigInt
on your integer:
BigInt()
const biggestNumber = BigInt(Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER) // 9007199254740991n
const correctLargerNumber = biggestNumber + 10n
// should be: 9007199254741001n
// actually stored as: 9007199254741001n