ES2020: Summary of New Features with Examples 🔥

Tech entrepreneur, co-founder of @Innovorder. Architect and devops.
$ mkdir es2020-tests
$ yarn init
dependencies:
@babel/cli @babel/core @babel/node @babel/preset-env
$ yarn add --dev @babel/cli @babel/core @babel/node @babel/preset-env
{
"presets": ["@babel/preset-env"]
}
$ git clone git@github.com:olivierloverde/es2020-examples.git
$ yarn install
. If a private variable is called outside of its class It will throw a
#
`.
SyntaxError
class MyClass {
#privateVariable = "Hello private world"
helloWorld() { console.info(this.#privateVariable) }
}
const myClass = new MyClass()
myClass.helloWorld() // works
console.info(myClass.#helloWorld) // SyntaxError: Private field '#helloWorld' must be declared in an enclosing class
const maxInteger = Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER;
console.info(maxInteger); // 9007199254740991
console.info(maxInteger + 1); // 9007199254740992
console.info(maxInteger + 2); // 9007199254740992 ??
console.info(maxInteger + 3); // 9007199254740994
console.info(maxInteger + 200); // 9007199254741192 ??
console.info(maxInteger * 200); // 1801439850948198100 ??
// Using BigInt
const maxIntegerBigInt = BigInt(maxInteger);
console.info(maxIntegerBigInt); // 9007199254740991n
console.info(maxIntegerBigInt + 1n); // 9007199254740992n
console.info(maxIntegerBigInt + 2n); // 9007199254740993n
console.info(maxIntegerBigInt + 3n); // 9007199254740994n
console.info(maxIntegerBigInt + 200n); // 9007199254741191n
console.info(maxIntegerBigInt * 200n); // 1801439850948198200n
object as argument and waits that all promises settle to return the corresponding result as an array of objects `{status, ?value, ?reason}`.
Promise
const resolvingPromise1000ms = new Promise((resolve, reject) => setTimeout(resolve, 1000));
const rejectingPromise2000ms = new Promise((resolve, reject) => setTimeout(reject, 2000));
const timeCheckpoint = Date.now();
Promise.allSettled([
resolvingPromise1000ms,
rejectingPromise2000ms
]).then(data => {
const elapsedTimeInMS = Date.now() - timeCheckpoint;
console.info(`Promise.allSettled resolved after ${elapsedTimeInMS}ms`)
console.info(data)
});
/*
Promise.allSettled resolved after 2006ms // ? not sure why we have 6ms
[
{ status: 'fulfilled', value: undefined },
{ status: 'rejected', reason: undefined }
]
*/
operator, it returns the first argument to be
||
. However, sometimes you a default value considered as
true
such as
false
or
0
. To avoid it we can use the nullish coalescing operator
""
like below:
??
let object = {
car: {
speed: 0,
name: ""
}
};
console.info(object.car.speed || 90); // 90
console.info(object.car.speed ?? 90); // 0
console.info(null || true); // true
console.info(null ?? true); // true
console.info(undefined || true); // true
console.info(undefined ?? true); // true
console.info(0 || true); // true
console.info(0 ?? true); // 0
console.info("" || true); // true
console.info("" ?? true); // ""
console.info([] || true); // []
console.info([] ?? true); // []
console.info({} || true); // {}
console.info({} ?? true); // {}
console.info(true || "hey"); // true
console.info(true ?? "hey"); // true
console.info(false || true); // true
console.info(false ?? true); // false
let person = {
name: "John",
age: 20
};
if (person.city !== undefined && person.city.locale !== undefined) {
const cityLocale = person.city.locale;
}
console.info(person?.city?.locale);
const print = (value) => console.info(value);
export { print };
const doPrint = async (value) => {
const Print = await import('./print.js');
Print.print(value)
};
doPrint('Dynamic import works !');
gives an array of all matches between a string and a regexp.
String.prototype.match
const doPrint = async (value) => {
const Print = await import('./print.js');
Print.print(value)
};
doPrint('Dynamic import works !');