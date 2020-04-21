ES2020: Summary of New Features with Examples 🔥

In this article, we’re going to review some of the latest and greatest features coming with ES2020. 🔥

🤠 Getting started

We are going to test these features in a Node.js environment using Babel.

Method #1: creating a project from scratch

Start by creating a new project:

$ mkdir es2020-tests

$ yarn init

@babel/cli @babel/core @babel/node @babel/preset-env dependencies: Now adddependencies:

$ yarn add --dev @babel/cli @babel/core @babel/node @babel/preset-env

Create a `.babelrc` file:

{ "presets" : [ "@babel/preset-env" ] }

Method #2: clone the source code repository

You can also clone the following GitHub repository that includes the setup and source code of the examples in this article.

$ git clone git@github.com:olivierloverde/es2020-examples.git $ yarn install

🤖 The ES2020 features

Private variable in Class

# . If a private variable is called outside of its class It will throw a SyntaxError `. You can now declare a private variable in a class by using a hastag. If a private variable is called outside of its class It will throw a`.

class MyClass { #privateVariable = "Hello private world" helloWorld() { console .info( this .#privateVariable) } } const myClass = new MyClass() myClass.helloWorld() // works console .info(myClass.#helloWorld) // SyntaxError: Private field '#helloWorld' must be declared in an enclosing class

BigInt

There was a limitation on largest possible integer because of how Javascript represented number internally (it is using a 64-bit floating point, see IEE 754

const maxInteger = Number .MAX_SAFE_INTEGER; console .info(maxInteger); // 9007199254740991 console .info(maxInteger + 1 ); // 9007199254740992 console .info(maxInteger + 2 ); // 9007199254740992 ?? console .info(maxInteger + 3 ); // 9007199254740994 console .info(maxInteger + 200 ); // 9007199254741192 ?? console .info(maxInteger * 200 ); // 1801439850948198100 ??

Now there is a native solution, BigInt is a built-in object that provides a way to represent whole numbers larger than 2⁵³ — 1, which is the largest number in JS number).

You can create a BigInt by:

creating a `BigInt` object: `const value = new BigInt(500)`

appending a `n` to a number: `const value = 500n`

For the moment, it cannot be used with methods in the built-in `Math` object and cannot be operated with `Number`. Bitwise operators are supported except `>>>` because all BigInts are signed.

// Using BigInt const maxIntegerBigInt = BigInt(maxInteger); console .info(maxIntegerBigInt); // 9007199254740991n console .info(maxIntegerBigInt + 1 n); // 9007199254740992n console .info(maxIntegerBigInt + 2 n); // 9007199254740993n console .info(maxIntegerBigInt + 3 n); // 9007199254740994n console .info(maxIntegerBigInt + 200 n); // 9007199254741191n console .info(maxIntegerBigInt * 200 n); // 1801439850948198200n

Promise.allSettled()

Promise object as argument and waits that all promises settle to return the corresponding result as an array of objects `{status, ?value, ?reason}`. Promise.allSettled takes an array ofobject as argument and waits that all promises settle to return the corresponding result as an array of objects `{status, ?value, ?reason}`.

const resolvingPromise1000ms = new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => setTimeout(resolve, 1000 )); const rejectingPromise2000ms = new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => setTimeout(reject, 2000 )); const timeCheckpoint = Date .now(); Promise .allSettled([ resolvingPromise1000ms, rejectingPromise2000ms ]).then( data => { const elapsedTimeInMS = Date .now() - timeCheckpoint; console .info( `Promise.allSettled resolved after ${elapsedTimeInMS} ms` ) console .info(data) }); /* Promise.allSettled resolved after 2006ms // ? not sure why we have 6ms [ { status: 'fulfilled', value: undefined }, { status: 'rejected', reason: undefined } ] */

Nullish Coalescing Operator

|| operator, it returns the first argument to be true . However, sometimes you a default value considered as false such as 0 or "" . To avoid it we can use the nullish coalescing operator ?? like below: When you useoperator, it returns the first argument to be. However, sometimes you a default value considered assuch asor. To avoid it we can use the nullish coalescing operatorlike below:

let object = { car : { speed : 0 , name : "" } }; console .info(object.car.speed || 90 ); // 90 console .info(object.car.speed ?? 90 ); // 0 console .info( null || true ); // true console .info( null ?? true ); // true console .info( undefined || true ); // true console .info( undefined ?? true ); // true console .info( 0 || true ); // true console .info( 0 ?? true ); // 0 console .info( "" || true ); // true console .info( "" ?? true ); // "" console .info([] || true ); // [] console .info([] ?? true ); // [] console .info({} || true ); // {} console .info({} ?? true ); // {} console .info( true || "hey" ); // true console .info( true ?? "hey" ); // true console .info( false || true ); // true console .info( false ?? true ); // false

Optional Chaining Operator

Let's take the following object as an example:

let person = { name : "John" , age : 20 };

Let's say we want to access a property on this object that we are not sure to have, we usually do:

if (person.city !== undefined && person.city.locale !== undefined ) { const cityLocale = person.city.locale; }

This ensures the program does not throw any "error cannot read property name of undefined".

Now with the optional chaining operator, we can be more concise:

console .info(person?.city?.locale);

Dynamic Import

Dynamic `import()` returns a promise for the module namespace object of the requested module. Thus, we can now use the `import()` function with the `await` keyword and assign the module namespace object to a variable dynamically.

const print = ( value ) => console .info(value); export { print };

const doPrint = async (value) => { const Print = await import ( './print.js' ); Print.print(value) }; doPrint( 'Dynamic import works !' );

String.prototype.matchAll

String.prototype.match gives an array of all matches between a string and a regexp. gives an array of all matches between a string and a regexp.

For example:

You are now ready to use these new ES2020 features! Please leave me comment if you've liked it! 🙌

This article was originally posted on my blog olivier.codes

