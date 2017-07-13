5 Things You Should Know About ES8

Site Color
ECMAScript 2017 8th edition (ES2017/ES8) has been officially released and published a few weeks ago, let’s figure it out some important changes. All of these are available with Node 8 and with the latest version of browsers without babel or any polyfills.
Here’s the specification in detail.
Like Object.keys, but for values.
Such as
Object.keys do, the
Object.values method returns an array of a given object’s own enumerable property values instead of keys.
If we merged Object.keys and Object.values, that would be Object.entries. It returns an array of [key, value].
The
Object.entries() method returns an array of a given object's own enumerable property
[key, value] pairs.
Pad a string from the start until the given length is reached.
The
padStart() method pads the current string with another string (repeated, if needed) so that the resulting string reaches the given length. The padding is applied from the start (left) of the current string.
Pad a string from the end until the given length is reached.
The
padEnd() method pads the current string with a given string (repeated, if needed) so that the resulting string reaches a given length. The padding is applied from the end (right) of the current string.
Enjoy ES2017!