🎉 Deno: 1.0: A Review of Features [We're Going Live]

Tech entrepreneur, co-founder of @Innovorder. Architect and devops.
A secure runtime for JavaScript and TypeScript.
Deno aims to provide a productive and secure scripting environment for the modern programmer.
bashcurl -fsSL https://deno.land/x/install/install.sh | sh
iwr https://deno.land/x/install/install.ps1 -useb | iex
brew install deno
choco install deno
by using the following command:
tsconfig.json
deno run -c tsconfig.json [program.ts]
you will see the full list of permissions.
deno run -h
It uses ES Modules:
require(),
import * as log from "https://deno.land/std/log/mod.ts";
import { serve } from "https://deno.land/std@v0.42.0/http/server.ts";
const s = serve({ port: 8000 });
for await (const req of s) {
req.respond({ body: "Hello World\n" });
}
. Also, Deno offers a built-in dependency inspector (
https://deno.land/std@v0.42.0/http/server.ts
).
deno info
for storing all the dependency. For example, we can look at the
deps.ts
of oak, the popular middleware framework for Deno's http server inspired by Koa:
deps.ts
// Copyright 2018-2020 the oak authors. All rights reserved. MIT license.
// This file contains the external dependencies that oak depends upon
export {
HTTPOptions,
HTTPSOptions,
Response,
serve,
Server,
ServerRequest,
serveTLS,
} from "https://deno.land/std@v1.0.0-rc1/http/server.ts";
export {
Status,
STATUS_TEXT,
} from "https://deno.land/std@v1.0.0-rc1/http/http_status.ts";
export {
Cookies,
Cookie,
setCookie,
getCookies,
delCookie,
} from "https://deno.land/std@v1.0.0-rc1/http/cookie.ts";
export {
basename,
extname,
join,
isAbsolute,
normalize,
parse,
resolve,
sep,
} from "https://deno.land/std@v1.0.0-rc1/path/mod.ts";
export { HmacSha256 } from "https://deno.land/std@v1.0.0-rc1/util/sha256.ts";
export { assert } from "https://deno.land/std@v1.0.0-rc1/testing/asserts.ts";
export {
contentType,
lookup,
} from "https://deno.land/x/media_types@v2.0.0/mod.ts";
deno doc
Deno.test()
module provides range of assertion helpers:
std/testing/asserts.ts
equal()
assert()
assertEquals()
assertNotEquals()
assertStrictEq()
assertStrContains()
assertMatch()
assertArrayContains()
assertThrows()
assertThrowsAsync()
unimplemented()
unreachable()
import { assertEquals } from "https://deno.land/std/testing/asserts.ts";
Deno.test({
name: "testing example",
fn(): void {
assertEquals("world", "world");
assertEquals({ hello: "world" }, { hello: "world" });
},
});
:
deno test file.spec.ts
Compile file.spec.ts
Download https://deno.land/std/testing/asserts.ts
Download https://deno.land/std/fmt/colors.ts
Download https://deno.land/std/testing/diff.ts
running 1 tests
test testing example ... ok (9ms)
test result: ok. 1 passed; 0 failed; 0 ignored; 0 measured; 0 filtered out (9ms)
deno fmt <files>
deno bundle
deno run -A --inspect-brk fileToDebug.ts
) and start inspect the process!
chrome://inspect
import { Application } from "https://deno.land/x/oak/mod.ts";
const app = new Application();
// Logger
app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
await next();
const rt = ctx.response.headers.get("X-Response-Time");
console.log(`${ctx.request.method} ${ctx.request.url} - ${rt}`);
});
// Hello World!
app.use((ctx) => {
ctx.response.body = "Hello World!";
});
await app.listen({ port: 8000 });
:
error: Uncaught PermissionDenied: network access to "127.0.0.1:8000", run again with the --allow-net flag
at unwrapResponse ($deno$/ops/dispatch_json.ts:43:11)
at Object.sendSync ($deno$/ops/dispatch_json.ts:72:10)
at Object.listen ($deno$/ops/net.ts:51:10)
at listen ($deno$/net.ts:164:18)
at Application.serve (server.ts:261:20)
at Application.listen (application.ts:106:31)
at server.ts:18:11
:
deno --allow-net server.ts
$ curl http://127.0.0.1:8000
Hello World!