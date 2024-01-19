Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Decoding Transak's Success: An Exclusive Interview with Co-Founder Yeshu Agarwalby@ishanpandey

    Decoding Transak's Success: An Exclusive Interview with Co-Founder Yeshu Agarwal

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Yeshu Agarwal, co-founder of Transak, shares his journey from a software engineer to a leading figure in the Web3 domain. He discusses the inception of Transak, the challenges and innovations of blockchain technology, and his vision for the future. This comprehensive interview unveils Yeshu's entrepreneurial spirit, his approach to overcoming challenges in the crypto space, and his aspirations for Transak's role in the evolving Web3 ecosystem.
    featured image - Decoding Transak's Success: An Exclusive Interview with Co-Founder Yeshu Agarwal
    web3 #crypto-fiat-on-ramp
    Ishan Pandey HackerNoon profile picture

    @ishanpandey

    Ishan Pandey

    Building and Covering the latest events, insights and views in the AI and Web3 ecosystem.

    Receive Stories from @ishanpandey

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Korea Blockchain Week and MarketAcross to Promote Blockchain Thought Leadership in Asia
    Published at Jun 06, 2022 by ishanpandey #defi
    Article Thumbnail
    76 Stories To Learn About Fintech Trends
    Published at Jan 19, 2024 by learn #fintech-trends
    Article Thumbnail
    Navigating India's Crypto Ban: How Orion Offers a Lifeline
    Published at Jan 19, 2024 by ishanpandey #cryptocurrency-ban-india
    Article Thumbnail
    Nuvo Unveils Nuscription: Revolutionizing Blockchain Trading
    Published at Jan 19, 2024 by chainwire #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Introducing .box – The World’s First Blockchain Native DNS Routable Domain
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by chainwire #web3
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!