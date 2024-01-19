Decoding Transak's Success: An Exclusive Interview with Co-Founder Yeshu Agarwal
Too Long; Didn't ReadYeshu Agarwal, co-founder of Transak, shares his journey from a software engineer to a leading figure in the Web3 domain. He discusses the inception of Transak, the challenges and innovations of blockchain technology, and his vision for the future. This comprehensive interview unveils Yeshu's entrepreneurial spirit, his approach to overcoming challenges in the crypto space, and his aspirations for Transak's role in the evolving Web3 ecosystem.