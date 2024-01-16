Behind the Startup: Andrea Lerdo's Journey from JPMorgan to Blockchain Pioneer
Too Long; Didn't ReadAndrea Lerdo, Executive Director of the Palm Foundation, shares her journey from a finance expert to a blockchain innovator, leading Palm Network's charge in the Web3 space. With a passion for decentralization and empowering marginalized communities, Andrea discusses Palm's strategies, including a shift to Proof-of-Stake and a focus on democratizing art and technology. She outlines initiatives like the Palm Collective for decentralized governance and highlights Palm Network's role in education, partnerships, and compliance in the evolving Web3 landscape.