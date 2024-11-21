Cryptology Rebrands As "Tothemoon," Pioneering The Next Era Of Crypto Innovation

HONG KONG, NOVEMBER 21 – Cryptology, a well-renowned cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2017, is rebranding as Tothemoon , marking a bold new chapter in its history. Initially focused on serving corporate and institutional clients, this rebrand aligns with an ambitious vision to expand its offerings and become a key player for retail users while remaining an all-in-one solution for crypto needs.





As part of its rebranding, Tothemoon introduces a bold new visual identity, an upgraded website, a revamped mobile application, and its inspiring new slogan: “Make Crypto Extraterrestrial.”





The new identity adopts a vibrant, space-inspired color palette, symbolizing ambition and limitless possibilities, paired with a sleek, minimalistic design that ensures simplicity and accessibility. The slogan reflects Tothemoon’s mission to push boundaries and redefine digital finance, evolving into a user-centric, community-driven platform.





In addition to its new name, Tothemoon’s platform will now be accessible at its new domain: <https://tothemoon.com/](https://tothemoon.com/) . To ensure a seamless transition, users visiting the old Cryptology website will be automatically redirected to the new Tothemoon site, providing uninterrupted access to the platform’s full suite of services.





Since its establishment in 2017, the platform has primarily focused on serving corporate clients with reliable and secure services tailored to institutional needs.





Now, with this rebranding, Tothemoon is taking an inclusive approach to expand its reach to retail users, empowering individuals to explore, trade, and grow their assets seamlessly in the digital finance world.





In the next phase of its strategic roadmap, Tothemoon will roll out new features and product enhancements to empower users and bridge the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi).





By focusing on inclusivity, innovation, and a connected community, Tothemoon is transforming into a platform that sets new standards for the crypto industry—making digital finance more accessible, secure, and practical for all.





“Rebranding as Tothemoon aligns with our mission to build a multiservice crypto ecosystem accessible to everyone, allowing users to trade, stake, learn, and grow their assets on one unified platform. Following the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, we aim to remain at the forefront of the industry and envision a future where digital finance seamlessly integrates into everyday life.This rebranding is the logical next step toward that goal,” said Nick Poz, Chief Product Officer at Tothemoon.





Tothemoon helps users make their first steps into the world of crypto.





With over 300 supported tokens, multiple staking options, and its crypto debit card, Tothemoon is creating a platform where users of all levels can participate confidently. The platform pledges to uphold the highest standards of protection while actively implementing security enhancements to safeguard its users and their assets.

About Tothemoon

Tothemoon, formerly Cryptology, is a global crypto platform on a mission to make digital finance accessible, secure, and intuitive for everyone. Established in 2017, the platform initially catered to corporate and institutional clients before expanding its vision to include retail users.





Serving a community across 160+ countries and supporting more than 300 cryptocurrencies, Tothemoon offers a complete ecosystem that empowers users to trade, invest, and grow in the crypto space—all in one place.





With a commitment to cutting-edge security and an ever-evolving suite of tools, Tothemoon is redefining what’s possible in digital finance, helping users worldwide reach beyond the ordinary.





For more information, visit the Tothemoon platform at <https://tothemoon.com/](https://tothemoon.com/) and explore a new world of crypto possibilities.

Company name: Tothemoon

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gorjan Kolev

Email: [email protected]

Telegram | X | LinkedIn | Discord

This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here







