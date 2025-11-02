YOU.COM

You.com is an AI-powered search and productivity platform founded in 2020 by former Salesforce AI leaders Richard Socher and Bryan McCann. The company offers AI tools such as YouChat, YouCode, YouWrite, and YouImagine, aiming to enhance productivity through efficient web search, content creation, and code generation.
You.com and Bing Are Challenging Google's Search Dominance

You.com and Bing Are Challenging Google's Search Dominance

Fri Feb 24 2023 By Brian Matthew

You.com is the Latest Privacy-Preserving Search Engine Built for You

You.com is the Latest Privacy-Preserving Search Engine Built for You

Thu Jan 20 2022 By You.com

Ditching Google: the 3 Search Engines That Use AI to Give Results That are Meaningful

Ditching Google: the 3 Search Engines That Use AI to Give Results That are Meaningful

Fri Mar 17 2023 By Peace Akinwale

How To Search Reddit Like A Detective🕵️

How To Search Reddit Like A Detective🕵️

Fri Feb 18 2022 By You.com

You.com: A Glimpse into the Future of AI and Search Innovation

You.com: A Glimpse into the Future of AI and Search Innovation

Tue Sep 10 2024 By George Anadiotis

What Is The Ultimate Search Engine For Developers - You.com vs Google vs DDG

What Is The Ultimate Search Engine For Developers - You.com vs Google vs DDG

Thu Jul 14 2022 By Vla On Tech

Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Tue Aug 26 2025 By Jacob Landry

The Wealth Trap: Stop Saving and Start Using the Secret of the Rich

The Wealth Trap: Stop Saving and Start Using the Secret of the Rich

Wed Aug 20 2025 By Praise J.J.

The SEO Metrics No One’s Tracking in the AI Era—But Should

The SEO Metrics No One’s Tracking in the AI Era—But Should

Thu Jun 19 2025 By Shabnam Karbalaeihadi

Win SEO in the Age of LLMs: Strategies for AI Visibility

Win SEO in the Age of LLMs: Strategies for AI Visibility

Mon May 12 2025 By Shabnam Karbalaeihadi

Come on, Don't Just Rely on Traditional SEO - Your Website Needs to Be AI-Ready

Come on, Don't Just Rely on Traditional SEO - Your Website Needs to Be AI-Ready

Wed May 07 2025 By Huseyn Gorbani

QA Isn’t Just About Fixing Bugs

QA Isn’t Just About Fixing Bugs

Tue Jan 21 2025 By Mohsen Khosroanjam

OpenAI-logo

OpenAI

openai.com

#769 RANK
light emojiFounded
2015
money emojiWorth
500B

ByteDance-logo

ByteDance

bytedance.com

#793 RANK
light emojiFounded
2012
money emojiWorth
330B

CoreWeave-logo

CoreWeave

coreweave.com

#473 RANK
light emojiFounded
2017
money emojiWorth
23B

Cerebras Systems-logo

Cerebras Systems

cerebras.net

#949 RANK
light emojiFounded
2016
money emojiWorth
8.1B

DataRobot-logo

DataRobot

datarobot.com

#7043 RANK
light emojiFounded
2012
money emojiWorth
6.3B
Growth
-1%

Hopper-logo

Hopper

hopper.com

#971 RANK
light emojiFounded
2007
money emojiWorth
5B

