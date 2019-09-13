Here's How You can Animate React with Framer Motion

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Full-time learner, part-time educator.
command.
yarn add framer-motion
,
div
,
span
, etc.) in favor of their “motion-infused” counterparts -
path
,
motion.div
,
motion.span
, etc. These elements expose the properties that we’ll need to add our animations.
motion.path
property that accepts an object with CSS properties that we want to animate. This is how we can animate opacity and background color of the
animate
:
div
import { motion } from "framer-motion";
const One = () => (
<motion.div
className="rectangle"
animate={{
opacity: 0.5,
background: "#ff00b1"
}}
/>
);
represent the final state of the animation. Framer-motion will infer the initial state based on the specified CSS properties, or their defaults. For example, default opacity for CSS elements is
animate
(even if we don’t set it explicitly), so framer-motion knows how to animate it down to
1
.
0.5
prop. It also accepts an object with CSS properties that will tell framer-motion what initial values should be like. In the example below, we fade in the rectangle by animating
initial
and
y
properties:
opacity
const Two = () => (
<motion.div
className="rectangle"
initial={{
opacity: 0,
y: 50
}}
animate={{
opacity: 1,
y: 0
}}
/>
);
is special - it’s not a real CSS property, but framer-motion understands it. There are a bunch of CSS
y
-related properties that have shortcuts in framer-motion, so when we change
transform
property, we actually apply animation to
y
property. Similarly, there are
transform: translateY()
,
scale
,
rotate
,
scaleX
and some other properties, you can find the complete list here.
scaleY
property to different values based on the internal state, and framer-motion will animate between those values when the state changes:
animation
const Three = () => {
const [active, setActive] = React.useState(false);
return (
<motion.div
className="rectangle"
animate={
active
? { background: "#ff00b1", rotate: 90 }
: { background: "#0D00FF", rotate: 0 }
}
onClick={() => setActive(!active)}
>
Click me!
</motion.div>
);
};
prop into a separate object. This object will contain key-value pairs, where keys are some meaningful names that we give to our animatable properties, and values are the properties themselves. Then we can pass this
animate
object to variants prop, and inside
variants
we can toggle animations based on the string names we gave to them:
animation
const Four = () => {
const [active, setActive] = React.useState(false);
const rectangle: Variants = {
active: { background: "#ff00b1", rotate: 90 },
disabled: { background: "#0D00FF", rotate: 0 }
};
return (
<motion.div
className="rectangle"
variants={rectangle}
animate={active ? "active" : "disabled"}
onClick={() => setActive(!active)}
>
Click me!
</motion.div>
);
};
that has three child
div
s inside of it. Container
div
uses the same
div
animation that we’ve seen before:
onClick
const Five = () => {
const container: Variants = {
active: {
background: "#ff00b1"
},
disabled: {
background: "#0D00FF"
}
};
const [active, setActive] = React.useState(false);
return (
<motion.div
variants={container}
animate={active ? "active" : "disabled"}
onClick={() => setActive(!active)}
className="container"
>
{[0, 1, 2].map(value => (
<div key={value} className="box" />
))}
</motion.div>
);
};
and
container
variants have the same keys
box
and
active
:
disabled
const Six = () => {
const container: Variants = {
active: {
background: "#ff00b1",
},
disabled: {
background: "#0D00FF"
}
};
const box: Variants = {
active: {
rotate: 90,
opacity: 1
},
disabled: {
rotate: 0,
opacity: 0.7
}
};
const [active, setActive] = React.useState(false);
return (
<motion.div
variants={container}
animate={active ? "active" : "disabled"}
onClick={() => setActive(!active)}
className="container"
>
{[0, 1, 2].map(value => (
<motion.div key={value} className="box" variants={box} />
))}
</motion.div>
);
};
property inside the animation object.
transition
children property, which specifies the delay in seconds between child animations:
staggerChildren
const container: Variants = {
active: {
background: "#ff00b1",
transition: {
staggerChildren: 0.5
}
},
disabled: {
background: "#0D00FF"
}
};
property inside
transition
variant, the stagger animation is only applied when we transition from
active
into
disabled
, but not when we transition from
active
to
active
.
disabled
property. We can set it to
when
to make parent element animate first, or to
beforeChildren
, to make parent element animate after its children:
afterChildren
const container: Variants = {
active: {
background: "#ff00b1",
transition: {
staggerChildren: 0.5,
when: "beforeChildren"
}
},
disabled: {
background: "#0D00FF"
}
};
changes background color first, and then child elements rotate with a staggered delay.
div