254 Stories To Learn About Healthcare

Let's learn about via these 254 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Healthcare /Learn Repo With the "new normal", health tech is more important than ever. 1. Healthcare, NFTs, and the Blockchain Can blockchain and NFTs solve long-standing problems in our healthcare industry? 2. List of things to do in Quarantine time Hello readers, if you are reading this it meansyou want to do something productive in your quarantine time. 3. 7 Real-World Applications of AI in Healthcare 4. Hacking Weight Loss Once And For All [Infographic] A new approach to weight loss is necessary that can help people where they are in their weight loss for the long term. 5. How AI Is Transforming The Future Of Healthcare Industry The power of Artificial Intelligence is echoing across many industries. But its impact on healthcare is truly life-changing. With its ability to mimic human cognitive functions, AI is bringing a paradigm shift in the healthcare industry. 6. Hacking the Digestive System With Probiotics A look at hacking the digestive system through the use of probiotics. 7. Successful Integration of Personal Medical Devices with Mobile Telemedicine Application Personal medical device integration with telemedicine application 8. The Application of Cloud Computing in the Health Care Industry Although cloud computing isn’t something new to the healthcare industry, the industry is yet to fully utilize the potential of the cloud. 9. An Evidence-Based Guide to Nootropics and Cognitive Enhancement [Comic] After years of listening to people preach misinformed rubbish about nootropics and cognitive enhancement, I decided to do the responsible thing and write a comic to preach myself. 10. Why It's Important for Patients to Have Access to Their Medical Records Why It's Important for Patients to Have Access to Their Medical Records 11. What’s the Healthiest Way to Lose Weight We would all like to lose body fat rapidly. However, not only is that nearly impossible (get real), but it’s also incredibly unhealthy. According to the people who lose weight gradually (one-to-two pounds per week) are more successful in keeping the weight off. 12. The Open Source Ventilator Game Has Changed: AmboVent and Medtronic COVID-19 Ventilators Open Source Today in the world of open-source ventilators, the game changed. 13. An Introduction to Pain Management: How To Deal With Pain Pain can be difficult to deal with, but there are different management options for pain depending on person, gender and clinical conditions. Read about pain. 14. Optimize for Alignment, Not Control. Great Leaders Serve. And More Startup Mantras :-) Leadership is a craft, like medicine, writing, and bricklaying. Mantras can help you develop yours by signposting the way to deep truths. 15. How The Healthcare Industry Can Best Utilise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Healthcare has more than its fair share of monotonous, time-consuming tasks that prevent employees from focusing on more productive activities. 16. Blockchain and the Future of Medicine [Infographic] A look at how blockchain and healthcare go hand in hand. 17. New Tech Breakthrough in Cancer Research Targets Only Cancer Cells A new technological cancer research breakthrough presented at ASCO 2022 promises precision targeting of cancer cells and eliminating of terrible side effects. 18. Why the Apple Watch Outsells the Entire Swiss Watch Industry The Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019. Now let this reality sink in: five years ago, technology watchers said the Apple Watch was a flop and a disappointment. 19. Saving Lives Through Technology: Emergency Healthcare & 5G It's no secret that time means everything when diagnosing and treating a patient for an illness or disease. Emergency medical services (EMS) play a critical role in treating patients who need immediate medical care, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that improving emergency healthcare processes is necessary. 20. 4 Future-Proof IT Specialties for IT Workers of Today and Tomorrow For more than thirty years now, the global IT sector has been growing. Rapid developments in a variety of technology fields have created whole new industries and revolutionized others. For those that became a part of the swelling ranks of IT workers, it's been a time of unprecedented career opportunities. 21. COVID Vaccine Rash: Managing The Side Effects of the COVID-19 Vaccine The COVID 19 Vaccine is associated with a rare side effect: skin rashes from the shot can occur alongside other side effects. Find out more here. 22. 7 Ways AI & Robotics Are Disrupting Healthcare Right Now When thinking of robotics and AI in healthcare, robotic surgery and exoskeletons are what probably comes to mind first. Yet in reality, there’s a multitude of other ways automation and machine learning are changing medical care practices at their core. 23. What is the Nursing Home Staff Shortage Crisis? A look at what is causing the nursing shortage. 24. This is What The Post COVID-19 World Would Look Like There have been very few crises as global as Corona. At the time of writing this, it had affected more than 177 countries and claimed more than 32,900 lives. Some experts say we might be able to get rid of it by the summers of this year but far more believe that there’s no respite from it until a vaccine is proven successful. 25. Blockchain Spotlight on Health FX There are several obvious use cases for blockchain technology, like supply chain management, voting systems and critical records management, but there are many nuances within those systems that can also be addressed. One subset of critical records is using that information to do record analysis to pair people, such as patient-doctor matching, you could think of it as matchmaking, which brings me to Global Health and Travel (GHT), with over eight years of success in healthcare facilitation. With a focus on increasing efficiencies for medical patients in their journey to find the best provider match, they have created a distributed technology platform that provides curated and quality-optimized healthcare for everyone, and now bringing it to the blockchain with Health FX (HFX). 26. Welcome to the Roaring 2020s: The Artificial Intelligence Decade While 2019 was a remarkable year for the AI, but the stage is all set for it to make an even deeper impact in the year 2020. This is not being said by us! 27. How To Meaningfully Interpret COVID-19 Data 28. Top Healthcare Software Development Companies Technology influences all aspects of human life, and healthcare is no exception. The rapid technological evolution makes hospitals and other healthcare providers look for solutions that simplify and accelerate their routine. 29. Understanding Continuous Glucose Monitoring: A Guide to CGM Devices Understanding Continuous Glucose Monitoring: A Guide to CGM Devices, and how developers can build solutions on such data 30. Blockchain Technology Improves Data Authentication and Transparency in Healthcare Blockchain is the secret to trusting the data as it moves into our healthcare ecosystem. 31. Digitizing Human Biology: Startup Interview with Naveen Jain, Viome Founder and CEO Startup Interview with Naveen Jain, Viome Founder and CEO. 32. Dear Elon Musk, Can You Help Me Lose Weight? My open letter to Elon Musk, one of the greatest problem solvers of our time, asking about recommendations on how I could lose my extra few pounds. 33. Tech Concierge: An Essential New Role or All Hype? At this point, it's undeniable just how much the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced the use of technology among older generations. 34. 10 Ways to Promote Wellness in the Workplace I am sharing 10 practical ways to embrace mindfulness, focus on wellness, and maintain your mental well-being while in the office. 35. Wearable Devices Let Patients Take the Lead on their Health Journey As the digital health wagon moves on, patients are starting to take the lead thanks to health wearables, better communication with doctors and new technology. 36. 4 Potential Drug Treatment Options to Battle This Outbreak of Coronavirus Last December, stories started surfacing of a new virus affecting the Chinese city of Wuhan. At the epicenter of the outbreak, Chinese officials started building new hospitals to aid the people in need. What started out as something that looked like a flu epidemic, soon escalated into a full blown pandemic, called the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). 37. AI in Fitness: Top 10 AI-based Personal Trainers Health is wealth- we all refer to this old saying to highlight the importance of health and fitness in our lives. But how many of us do actually have a fitness routine? Digging deeper into the facts; approximately 3/4th of adults worldwide do not exercise at all. In fact, inadequate physical activity has been identified as one of the main risk factors of death worldwide over the past decade. 38. Domixity Reaches 99.99% Stability on Android App with Bugsnag 39. Identifying Effective Data Encryption Techniques for Healthcare Organizations The healthcare industry has been a target of constant data attacks due to the fragile yet invaluable nature of the data they process. 40. Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Tapping Into Technology The healthcare industry is going through a digital transformation that will be as significant as the advent of antibiotics or the introduction of vaccines. 41. How Metaverse Will Revamp the Healthcare Dynamics Metaverse for Healthcare will bring a disruptive revolution in diverse aspects of life and offers broad opportunities to transform the Healthcare sector in many 42. Innovative Caregiver Startup Wins Startup of the Year in Union, New Jersey Thrilled to be recognized because I-Ally is a labor of love. 43. Implementing Handwritten Text Recognition to Automate Clinical Trials Manual processing of data (overviews, summaries,study reports) is significantly slowed down and inefficient.AI-driven handwritten text recognition is a solution 44. A Guide to HIPAA Compliance in 2021 & Its Benefits Following HIPAA laws provides a higher level of safety for your corporation and its leaders. 45. Leveraging Data Analytics to Improve Patient Adherence Role of of pharma analytics to enumerate the factors accountable for falling medication adherence and the increasing role of data analytics and machine learnin 46. HIPAA Does Not Prevent Period-Tracking Apps From Selling Location Data The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the federal patient privacy law known as HIPAA, does not apply to most apps that track menstrual cycles 47. 5 European Healthcare Startups Thriving Amidst the Pandemic While a global quarantine became fatal for many businesses, industry sectors like mHealth, self-care, and wellness experience increased attention because of COVID-19. Today we are taking a closer look at MedTech startups that managed to use the pandemic as a growth booster, bringing a new level of value in the digital market. 48. Venture Report: How to Monetize This Year's Big 3 Market Opportunities In this 2021 venture report, I break down 3 startup ideas or monetization opportunities, starting with private wealth management and family offices. 49. Visualizing Healthcare Budget using Web Scraping in Python As the world is facing the worst pandemic ever, I was just looking at how countries spend on their healthcare infrastructure. So, I thought of doing a data visualization of the medical expense of several countries. My search led to this article, which has data from many countries for the year 2016. I did not found any authentic source for the latest year. So, we’ll continue with 2016. 50. Why FHIR Capabilities of Healthcare Data Platform is Critical to Quality and Cost of Care Delivery The flexibility of interoperability in the healthcare system has enhanced patient-doctor interaction to a great extent. 51. Healthcare Worker Burnout: 5 Technologies That Could Help Many healthcare workers face burnout, and the situation is only getting worse. Here are some new and emerging technologies that might serve as a solution. 52. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Efficient Drug Discovery and Development AI saves a lot of resources in modern drug discovery. Also, it brings better accuracy greatly influencing patients' lives. 53. Developing a Healthtech App: Notes on Process and the People You'll Need Are you planning to develop healthcare software? Or maybe you have an idea for a healthcare app and don’t know what to do next? This is a guide for you. 54. Key players in the US healthcare landscape The following are the key players who play a crucial role in developing the overall US healthcare ecosystem. 55. How Healthcare Could Leverage AI in The Near Future Artificial Intelligence is one of the most sophisticated and complex technologies today, that is being used in every possible sector to enhance efficiency and speed of operations at a comparatively lower cost. 56. Healthcare Technology Trends Accelerated By COVID-19 in 2021 Thanks to these healthcare technology trends, our medical infrastructures are evolving to fight pandemic-level viruses in the most efficient manner possible. 57. Predictive Analytics and Patient Personalisation Let’s explore how technology can help global healthcare providers to recover from such a significant historical event. 58. Technology That is Paving the Way for Heart Health Chicago-based MedTech expert, Tim Murawski discusses advancements in medical technology in regard to heart health. 59. A Look at the Healthcare Jobs of the Future A look at the healthcare prediction trends of the future and how it's been accelerated by COVID-19. 60. Hacking Nursing Homes of the Future [Infographic] Cleanliness lies at the heart of nursing homes going forward. 61. Things to Keep in Mind When Creating a Health Mobile App Health has always been the primary concern of humanity. This article will tell you how to create a mobile health app and make it available to everyone. 62. The Rise of Drones in Different Industries Description: Whether you follow technological developments or not, you cannot escape from hearing about drones. Drone technology is developing at the speed of light and they are becoming increasingly popular. Nowadays almost everyone wants to have a drone with a camera for personal or business reasons. 63. Augmented Reality Application In The Healthcare Industry Integrating augmented reality in healthcare is a common occurrence in 2020. The sphere is constantly growing encouraging lots of medical institutions to put up in it. 64. How Will Blockchain Impact Healthcare? Blockchain has emerged as the discovery needed by health service providers. Blockchain is an emerging solution for the abnormalities in healthcare, including 65. What is Causing the Worrisome Increase in Ransomware Ransomware has become a much more common crime online in recent days. But why is this the case and what can people even do about this massive problem? 66. The Top 6 Healthcare Software Development Companies With the Best Ratings Discover some of the top healthcare software development companies to work with and understand the crucial factors to consider when choosing the right one. 67. "Since its founding, Sift has raised $7M", says Bethany Grabher, VP of Marketing at Sift Healthcare Sift was founded in 2017 by CEO, Justin Nicols. Sift provides healthcare organizations with a Payments Intelligence Platform that integrates machine learning. 68. How IoT Solutions Helps in Healthcare Industry Ever since technology was introduced into the business world, there has been a massive change in the fortunes of business sectors. So much so, that every established business sectors and upcoming sector, look to technology to either scale them up or maintain equilibrium, or in case of emerging companies, give them that initial push so that they can get\nto the autopilot mode. 69. Understanding the background of the Hospital Bed Rental Industry Healthcare organizations that follow HIPAA guidelines must be explicitly aware of security threats. Ethical hacking needs a more critical role in the framework. 70. Guide on How To Eliminate COVID-19 News According to the American press institute, the purpose of news and journalism is to provide citizens with the information they need to make the best possible decisions about their lives, their communities, their societies, and their governments. 71. How to Take Part in the HealthTech Revolution As the saying goes, it’s impossible to put a price on your health. 72. How COVID-19 Is Shaping Technology Trends The COVID-19 outbreak affected people’s lives throughout the globe, every industry, and every economy. After all, it’s a global pandemic for a reason. Throughout history, all crises have forced people to look for new opportunities. Nowadays, this search can encompass anything from a new distribution strategy, amendments in the production process, or the implementation of a new technology. The COVID-19 crisis forced businesses to embrace digital transformation in one way or another. Many companies took advantage of the opportunities brought by digital transformation way before the pandemic happened and can now reap the benefits of being early adopters. On the other hand, some businesses were forced to jump on this bandwagon, as the majority of our daily lives moved to the digital world—remote work, online shopping, online services. 73. The Vaccine Confidence Hack to Reaching Herd Immunity A look at how to increase vaccine confidence to help achieve herd immunity 74. 5 Unexpected Industries Ripe for 3D Printing Disruption With an ever-expanding list of potential applications, 3D printing has already started transforming some of the largest industries in the world. 75. Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs): An Overview GAN or Generative Adversarial Network is one of the most fascinating inventions in the field of AI. All the amazing news articles we come across every day, related to machines achieving splendid human-like tasks, are mostly the work of GANs! 76. Big Data's Influence on Decision Making in the Healthcare Industry Big data is transforming decision-making in healthcare and this article explores how it can be used to improve patient care, as well as its challenges. 77. Automation Hacks for Central Pharmacies (Infographic) A look at how pharmacy automation tech is making central pharmacies more efficient and effective through trying times of COVID-19 78. What does Longevity Mean in a Technology Era? Nowadays, everything can be possible. However, we know that longevity is difficult to conquer. But is it really not a possibility in the era of technology? 79. How to Solve the Kidney Failure Crisis A look at the growing problem of kidney failure and how a better system of implementation could change the health outcomes of our most vulnerable populations. 80. How Developers Are Feeling In Challenging Time Of Pandemic A study into wellbeing and productivity of software developers during the pandemic is now being replicated after a year of working from home. 81. The Noonification: Vitiligo (1/7/2023) 1/7/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 82. Hacking Infection Control in Nursing Homes COVID-19 revealed large lapses in our healthcare system’s infection control. The global pandemic killed nearly 136,000 nursing home residents and more than 2,000 workers. Infection control isn’t a new problem though; nursing home residents make up less than 1% of the U.S. population, yet they accounted for 20% of COVID-19-related deaths in the United States. On top of this, low-income seniors were hospitalized for COVID-19 at more than four times the rate of other Medicare beneficiaries. 83. Who Is Going to Benefit From 5G Network? With the creation of the Internet, the whole world was turned upside down. It became possible to contact one person to one side of the world from the other side of the world. We can find everything, play online and work conveniently. 84. Fighting Coronavirus: Singapore Tests a Disinfection Robot That Capable of Cleaning Large Areas Scientists in Singapore have invented a disinfecting robot that imitates human gestures to help cleaning staff overwhelmed since the start of the coronavirus crisis. The "XDBOT" is a rectangular box-shaped robot mounted on wheels and armed with an articulated arm which can be operated remotely. He can reach places that are difficult to clean with great dexterity, such as the space under beds or tables. 85. Technology-Driven Shipping Containers Poised to Solve COVID-19 Hospital Housing Shortage 86. Telemedicine Is Here to Stay: Now and After COVID-19 Although Telemedicine is nothing new, the uncertain times that COVID-19 has brought about have put it right in the spotlight. And I’m not just saying that. The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has released a $200M COVID-19 Telemedicine Program to help healthcare providers adopt technology solutions that make their services more accessible to patients. We are stepping into a new era for healthcare and technology. Let’s take a closer look. 87. Top 5 Jaw-Dropping Applications of Deep Learning in Healthcare Sectors In the real-world clinical environment, deep learning is steadily finding its way into innovative technologies and tools. 88. Top 8 Useful And Desirable Valentine's Day Gifts For Developers We have found out some desirible gifts for developers 89. How Sensing Muscle Oxygenation Can Help Athletes Improve - A Podcast With the CEO of Moxy During the discussion, the CEO of Moxy, Roger, discussed how athletes could use their muscle oxygen sensors to improve their performance. The sensor can be worn 90. A Quick Take on Data Archiving for the Healthcare Sector We live in the age of technology, with almost every aspect of our routine life now relying on automated systems to function. 91. What Data am I Giving Away When I Purchase My DNA Information? So, you’re thinking about using a commercial DNA testing kit! You’re not alone. Tens of millions of people have already spit into a little vial and mailed it away to a company promising to tell them where their ancestors are from, to show them cousins they didn’t know they had, and to explain once and for all why they hate the taste of cilantro. 92. A Brief Intro to 8 Ways AI Could Improve Patient Care How much data does a hospital produce each day? How much information are they capable of storing, analyzing, and sharing with physicians and patients? 93. How This Company Crowdsources Healthcare Recruiting At a whopping $158 billion, the U.S. recruitment and staffing industry is only growing, but at what cost? 94. Why is Telemedicine the Future of Healthcare? Discover numerous benefits and advantages of telemedicine for patients, doctors, and healthcare institutions. Learn how telemedicine is transforming healthcare. 95. The Global Market Indicates the Need for Telemedicine App Development Telemedicine is rising with a market increase of 16.8% from 2017 to 2023. Here you will find essential data and info for your Telemedicine app development. 96. How IoT May Be Applied to the Healthcare Industry This article explores some use cases for IoT in the Healthcare Industry. 97. The Most Effective Method to Avoid Workplace Injuries Over the span of a normal workday, a significant number of us perform activities in an assortment of fields that might put our wellbeing and welfare in danger. While our occupations may appear to be innocuous, the truth of the matter is that workplace injuries can and do happen anyplace. Hands on injuries bring about torment and enduring, just as overwhelming money related misfortunes for many individuals. Realizing the first means to take after a workplace injury is something each worker ought to\nknow about. Shockingly, most specialists are ignorant not just of the dangers natural in their activity, yet additionally of their privileges to remuneration for any business related injuries they endure. 98. Accelerating Innovation: How Covid Has Prompted Technological Evolution Within Healthcare Let’s take a deeper look into some of the most significant tech innovations that have been prompted by the emergence of Covid-19. 99. Disrupting the Global Healthcare in Web3 Keep Disrupting the Global Healthcare in Web3 Together 100. How Healthcare Providers Can Detect and Prevent Insider Threats Insider threats are a rising problem in healthcare as the industry grows and digitizes. Here's how healthcare providers can reduce insider threats. 101. How to Avoid Paying Expensive HIPAA Fines For all the different kinds of doctors and medical staff out there, any member of a healthcare business has a relationship with HIPAA. 102. Scripps Health's System Continuously Plagues After The Weekend Cyberattack Scripps Health’s computer systems faced a ransomware attack this weekend and systems continue to plague the healthcare systems in San Diego. 103. Have You Heard? AI Can Edit Genes Now Artificial intelligence and healthcare have long been friends. That friendship has grown to include even gene-editing thanks to AI helping with CRISPR errors. 104. The power of twenty-two cents It made me so happy. That tingly goodness. Orange, grapefruit, cranberry. It provided me comfort and quenched my thirst. Bubly was it's name, and it was good. 105. Hacking the Payment Problem of Disconnected Healthcare Systems [Infographic] A look at the disconnected world of healthcare payments, including a convenient infographic to illustrate the issues. 106. Who Is Going to Benefit From 5G Network? With the creation of the Internet, the whole world was turned upside down. It became possible to contact one person to one side of the world from the other side of the world. We can find everything, play online and work conveniently. 107. Reopening the Economy: Only the Paranoid Survive The great lock down has helped to slow the spread of Covid-19. But it also came at a great cost to the global economy. Unlike a recession, many nonessential businesses have been closed with no clear timetable to reopen. The initial jobless claims in the US have swelled to more than 26 million since mid-March. While we see some glimmers of hope, we are not out of the woods yet. Businesses are anxious to reopen but we are also concerned with the health risks associated with it. The dilemma is if we reopen too quickly, we might risk triggering a second wave of Coronavirus which could be even worse. 108. [Infographic] How Telehealth and Telemedicine are Hacking the Healthcare System Soon after COVID-19 hit the world, hospitals across the country started quickly filling up with new patients and forcing some of the long-term care patients out of hospitals. Most of those long-term care patients now can’t go to hospitals due to how vulnerable they are to getting COVID-19. In order to still receive the attention and care that they need, many have turned to telemedicine. Technologies like video conferencing, data monitoring, and smartphone apps that are used to help keep and eye on and treat patients have all seen usage start to spike. CareClix, a virtual health company which has over 20 million users, saw a 50% rise in usage in March alone and Zipnosis, another virtual health company, reported a 3,600% increase in virtual visits over the course of just 11 days in February. The idea of telehealth is not a new concept - as early as 1924, Radio New Magazine featured an illustration of a physician attending to his patient via video. In 1967, the University of Miami’s medical school worked with the local fire department to help set up a system where emergency patient info could be transferred remotely. 109. How To Be a Responsible Employer and a Leader in Times of Workplace Crisis Based on the type of work you are doing and the capacity in which your workers operate, any or more of the following occupational injuries can occur to your employees. 110. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: A Significant Game Changer in Healthcare A well-organized and trusted data source fosters a faster and more accurate healthcare system. 111. Healthcare Technology Trends, Digital Innovations in 2022 Explore the main tech innovations that have the potential to transform your healthcare organization in 2022. 112. Navigating HIPAA Compliance with Telemedicine: Why It's Essential & What It Means for Practitioners Adhering to HIPAA regulations is a must - not an option for telemedicine providers! But what does this mean for you? Here's the scoop on the cruciality of HIPA. 113. Travel and Hospitality: Adapting to the "Next Normal" with Blockchain Technology In May 2020, Deloitte mapped out 4 potential scenarios for the global travel and hospitality industry to get to the “next normal.” Each scenario evaluated known unknowns such as disease severity, government collaboration, healthcare response, economic consequences, and social cohesion. 114. The Trending Healthcare App Features for 2020 The recent technological trend in the healthcare industry has brought a virtual doctor into many of our pockets. Be it a serious health condition or a need to track our fitness level, there are thousands of mHealth apps for most of the healthcare use cases. 115. Voting Integrity and Data Security Using On Blockchain 116. Telehealth in the Age of Coronavirus In this new age of COVID-19, wound care has become harder than ever. Wound care specialists and clinics have seen huge drop-offs in the number of patients that they are able to treat as COVID-19 spreads across the country. Hospital-based, outpatient wound care clinics are shortening hours or closing down entirely. Patients suffering from wounds are cancelling at-home appointments and are declining to visit clinics. Post-operative patients are requiring new ways to be cared for remotely. Nursing homes around the country are banning visitors, including wound care specialists, in an attempt to stave off infection and protect vulnerable patients. 117. Public Health Improvements as a Result of Data Usage and Analysis in Healthcare Big data has made a slow transition from being a vague boogie man to being a force of profound and meaningful change. Though it’s far from reaching its full potential, data is already having an enormous impact onhealthcare outcomes across the world — both at the public and individual levels. 118. White Hat Hackers Defend Hospitals From Rising Cyber Attacks The field of radiology is littered with cyber mines. And it only gets worse. Here are some real stories of hospital cyberattacks and expert recommendations. 119. Telemedicine: Benefits, Challenges, and Managing Expectations The global pandemic has shed new light on the necessity to use teleservices: from remote office work, which can be easily moved online, to finding innovative technological solutions for more demanding services, like medicine. 120. 5 things every employee wants in a workplace wellness program It’s a well-known fact that businesses today are worried about their employees' wellbeing. Solid, upbeat employees commonly create more significant levels of profitability than unfortunate workers, and therefore, more business achievement. That is the reason it's nothing unexpected that business wellbeing programs have gotten staggeringly\nfamous during the most recent couple of years. Numerous employees are receiving the rewards too. 121. Why Virtual Pets Are Becoming a Staple in Senior Care The future of patient care depends on digitization. Forward-thinking skilled nursing facilities and other long-term care centers are on the hunt for technology that won't only serve their residents, but will enhance their overall operations as well. 122. Can Robots Manage Health Benefits? In an attempt to manage soaring health care costs, some government officials and health care companies are turning to algorithms to determine how to allocate limited benefits, who to provide care to first, or whether a person should receive care at all. 123. How the Leafcard Cannatech Platform Helps Patients and Provides Educational Materials Leafcard Connects Patients with Licensed Doctors For Medical Marijuana Card Certifications With Telemedicine. 124. How Artificial Intelligence Can Help in Improving Healthcare How Can Artificial Intelligence Improve Healthcare? What are the branches of AI used in medicine? How it will help patients? 125. Using Robotics & Automation in IHC Labs The booming immunohistochemistry (IHC) sector of healthcare requires more technicians than the market has to offer. That's where automation comes in. 126. Why Healthcare Facilities Need Professional Websites Medical centers, hospitals, dental care facilities, and specialists in private practice need a professional website. Learn why. 127. Introducing Immunify.life. In recent years, team members from the Immunify.life team have conducted critical research opportunities in improved healthcare. 128. Technology Impact on the CBD Business and Healthcare Consumer CBD sales are expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2022, an amazing increase from their 2018 total of $500,000, according to Statista. More than a decade from now, the market for CBD products is expected to be worth an incredible $75 billion, according to other studies.CBD farming, in contrast to conventional farming, necessitates the use of sophisticated machinery and equipment capable of doing numerous functions at once, such as plowing, seeding, and excavating. They also have devices that assist in collecting hemp flowers since CBD growing requires precise measurements in water and air quality as well as soil moisture and temperature. In this article, we will explore the role that technology is playing in promoting CBD and Healthcare businesses around the world. 129. Effects of Intermittent Fasting on Health, Ageing, and Disease [Comic] Intermittent Fasting (‘IF’) might have been the biggest diet trend of 2019. 130. The Impact, Symptoms and Management of Stress Are you frequently feeling stressed out? If so, this article discusses some of the physiological symptoms associated with stress and offers tips for reducing 131. Hacking Better Solutions With AI Powered Insurance Verification A look at how improving the healthcare insurance data capture system will improve through OCR and AI card scan. 132. Caring for Our Most Vulnerable: The Future of Nursing Homes in the USA (Infographic) The collection of elder Americans in a system suffering many failures in long term care led to hundreds of thousands of deaths. A look at the future. 133. 7 Tips for Evaluating Healthtech Software Development Companies In this article, we’ve aggregated our best advice and insights for evaluating healthcare software development companies. 134. Using Reproduction Number Ro to Study the Impact of Social Distancing on Hospital Beds Required This article is to study how social distancing impacts the spread of the corona virus and thus impacting the number of hospital beds needed. This study is based on varying the basic reproduction number Ro and simulating its impact on the spread of the virus using a simple Epidemic model called SIR. 135. Top Gadget Stories 2021 Looking for some cool gadget stories? Here are some interesting gadget stories from March 2021. Enjoy! 136. What are the Sectors Most Prone to Cyber Threats? This article presents a rundown of the industries that have been kicked in the teeth by cybercriminals amid the pandemic. 137. Millennials have a Problem with the NHS – Can AI Solve it? According to a survey by Prophet, the National Health Service is the “most relevant brand for UK consumers” at the moment. Edging out Apple and Spotify, the NHS’s relevancy is at #1, communicating positivity, recognition, and a general deep sense of importance. 138. Behavioral Data Collection: How Gaming Might Help Study ADHD With the development of more games specifically designed for this purpose, we expect to see a significant increase in the use of gaming as a tool... 139. Food Tech Stories: How Food Can Fix Your Depression Based on this story: Why nutritional psychiatry is the future of mental health treatment 140. Top Four Takeaways from HLTH ‘19 Conference I had the privilege this week to attend the second annual HLTH Conference in Las Vegas. In between fangirling over two of my Healthcare Heros who were in attendance (shout out to Dr. John Halamka & Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel!), I learned a ton and was challenged to question whether the proliferation of healthcare startups is net positive. 141. Hospital Websites are Giving Facebook Sensitive Information A tracking tool installed on many hospitals’ websites has been collecting patients’ sensitive health information—including details about their medical condition 142. Our Hospitals Are Overrun: How We Made a COVID-19 Bot to Help Out COVID-19 Prescreening SMS Bot 143. AI, Robotics, and the Future of Healthcare There is no doubt that AI and Robotics are making human life more manageable. The way these technologies are helping mankind is beyond our imagination. 144. The Technological Process of Enhancing a Healthy Lifestyle Every individual does their best to live a healthy life in their little way. Whether it be eating right, or maintaining proper hygiene. 145. Web1, Web2, Web3 and Counting: Addressing Healthcare Challenges In the very beginning, the Internet was a free space where anyone could communicate. As time flew by, it started showing signs of monopolization: a common tendency for any economic environment. Big tech companies (Google, Facebook, Amazon) gradually took over various aspects of the global network, making it harder to launch new initiatives. 146. Gene-Modified Babies: Essentials of the Bioethics Subjecting 'Designer-Babies' for Future Parents The ever-moving technological advancement has led us to the era where maintaining a downed Facebook server has become more important compared to the preservation of our own species, which is now considered as 'optional'. 147. Hacking Your Sleep for Better Quality A look at how you can become more productive and healthy by focusing on the quality of your sleep habits and routine. 148. Pooled Adaptive PCR Testing This article proposes adaptive pool testing which involves testing a combined sample from multiple people as a methodology to increase testing capacity for Sars-COv2 using PCR. Pool test involve that if a pool is detected positive, each sample from the pool will be tested separately. Also, this article proposes an optimization algorithm for the pool size-determine the optimum number of samples that can be combined into a single test in order to obtain the best results with minimum number of tests. 149. The Social Impact of Mixing Business and Medicine COVID-19 has been hitting the healthcare system pretty hard these last few weeks. In U.S. hospitals they are now facing critical shortages of equipment. As of the end of March, nearly 1 in 4 hospitals have fewer than 100 N95 masks on hand and 1 in 5 reports immediate need for more ventilators. Already back in February, the FDA reported shortages in drugs related to coronavirus. 150. Future of Healthcare: The Transformation Process of Healthcare For some Americans, the option to hold a specialist or other medical expert responsible for any mistake that cause injury is a basic right to justice. At the point when some try to restrain that right, there is normally turmoil and receptive powers which try to reestablish those rights indeed. 151. An Overview of the Bluetooth Contact Tracing Protocol by Apple & Google 152. Our Story of How Our Endeavor to Support Cannabis Patients Became A Cannatech Company My name is Sam Adetunji and I am one of the co-founders of Veriheal, an innovative cannatech company, and cannabis patient support system. 153. AI Will Be Used to Detect Masks Through CCTV Footage in India While the global pandemic has caused a lot of distress among workers and service providers, things are gradually getting better now. With services starting to work everywhere, the transportation industry has also bounced back. 154. How AI Is Helping To Diagnose Cancer Read how artificial intelligence is used in digital pathology for cancer diagnosis and reveal MobiDev’s research on WSI processing using machine learning models 155. Diabetes Awareness Month: Together, We Can Bring Awareness Have you been diagnosed with diabetes? Do you have a family member or friend who has been diagnosed with this chronic condition? There are millions of people around the world who have encountered, in one way or another, all that comes with having diabetes. 156. RETHINKing the $8 Trillion Aging Care Industry A look at how the $8 trillion aging industry is ripe for disruption. 157. 8 Transformational Benefits To Telemedicine Because Of Realtime Communication The telemedicine industry is expected to create a more than $5.4 Bn market opportunity by 2025. While the growth has been slow in the past years, the demands for medical advice and the restrictions on movement during the outbreak of COVID-19 have renewed the need for, and interest in, applications that enable healthcare at home. 158. 6 Ways Emotion AI is Changing the Healthcare Industry Pairing Emotion AI with Live Video calling can bring a dramatic improvement in healthcare delivery whether its doctor-patient communication or mental wellbeing. 159. Capturing Trends in HealthCare at 1mg (E-pharmacy Unicorn) Recommendation in Healthcare with simple analytics to show most trending products on the platform. 160. Should Telsa Humanoids Be Our Future Nurses? While many older movies set in the future paint the 2020s as a futuristic megalopolis, the reality is that we have yet to transform into a society that sees flying cars and teleportation as normal parts of everyday life. However, new innovations and developments in healthcare, such as ambulatory surgery centers and telehealth, are slowly starting to usher us into a new age in which highly advanced technology is becoming more and more accepted and utilized. 161. How to Sustain Telehealth Success Telehealth has taken the medical industry by storm since COVID-19 began. The pandemic might be winding down, but telehealth is here to stay for the future. 162. DNA Technology: How Genetics Research Improves Healthcare DNA Technology has multiple applications in medicine that make disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment easier and more personalised for every patient. 163. WTF are HL7 FHIR standards and How Do They Impact HealthTech? Why HL7 FHIR standards are important in healthcare products development 164. All You Need to Know About the Life-Changing Digital Twin Technology “Digital twin is a digital representation of a physical entity that helps in tracking and modifying the activities of the object real-time”. 165. Hacking the Future of Healthcare: Telehealth and Telemedicine A look at how telemedicine and telehealth are the future of healthcare. 166. Why One State's Testing Procedures Vary From a Neighbor's? We want to know the ways one state’s testing procedures may vary from a neighbor’s, and the reasons why. 167. Healthcare CRM Software: Peculiarities of Making a Good One Using Customer Relationship Management software in businesses leads to better outcomes that translates well to the healthcare sector's specific needs. 168. How to Keep Telehealth Valuable in Post-Pandemic Times Telehealth solutions have the potential to prosper after the pandemic, too, and here's how. 169. Usability in Telemedicine: Functionalities to Keep in Mind The “new normal” lifestyle of these days requires various remote solutions developed with IT technologies. Telemedicine apps are leading the trend. 170. Three ways Metadata Management is Transforming the Healthcare Industry Metadata management can help the healthcare industry discover new drugs, provide better patient care, make precise diagnoses, and comply with regulations. 171. How AI Search Can Change Healthcare Though data management presents a challenge to most industries, technological advancements have been able to mitigate some of these challenges. Healthcare is also one of the industries that constantly adopts new ways to solve challenges. Trial and error in the clinical sphere proved that data accuracy, accessibility, storage, and retention must be approached with the utmost care. As part of healthcare ever-evolving data management challenges, technology has helped make information an easier aspect of the medical staff’s responsibilities. 172. Top 5 Telemedicine Apps for Doctors and Patients in 2021 Telehealth is a hot topic during the pandemic. Learn why those apps are game changers and what telemedicine apps are currently on the market. 173. The Benefits of Taking a CPR Course Online Obtaining your cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) certification online is now a very real and viable option for all people. Regardless of the reason why you’re obtaining your certification, you can either take it online, in-person, or a combination of the two, often called a “blended” course option. 174. Eye Strain Headaches: What To Do When Your Eyes and Your Head Hurt Do you suffer from headaches with pain behind and around your eyes? That's called an eyestrain headache; you can find out how to prevent them in this article. 175. Hacking Efficiency in Medical Facilities A look at the advent of pneumatic tube systems, and how they keep things running at peak performance in hospital settings. 176. Please Make April 20th a Day of Service, Not Partying Unfortunately, as of April 20th, 2022 certain types of the weedy hemp plant remain illegal according to the federal government. People’s lives have been destroyed for the crime of growing this plant. People have died for growing hemp. People are serving life sentences for possessing a few scraps of the leaf of hemp. The Drug War is still killing people. 177. How Diets and Dying Related to Demographics When we seek to understand consequences of our actions and the hidden complexity that underlies them we can make better decisions. One set of decisions that everyone participates in throughout life is choice of diet. The impact of what we consume on a daily basis is often only felt many years later — and can be an accident of birth. 178. 3 Fitness Apps That Get Me Going 3 apps to enhance your fitness routine, from a fitness lover 179. An Idea By Lonero That Can Change Millions Of Lives Many people are divided over issues that technologically can be solved. The whole pro-life vs. pro-choice argument are one of those issues. Pro-life people believe in the concept-unborn child Hitchen's style argument. The whole argument is that most studies towards modern day embryology are pointing to abortion terminating an unborn child. Pro-Choice on the other hand look at the financial and environmental downfalls of potentially raising an unplanned pregnancy, as well as the reproductive rights of a women not wanting to raise or have such child. Keeping in mind the dangers of cervix damage risk, it perhaps is much safer to give birth over giving an abortion. 180. I Never Thought Compassion Would Pay Me Back in Such A Wonderful Way As soon as the World Health Organization declared Corona Virus to be a global pandemic, there was an immense quick heat fired up around the globe, with people being highly concerned about their survival amidst these hard times. People actually started to stock up for months, according to CNN, grocery stores ran out of the daily use products, and basically, it was all depicting the scenario of the end of times. 181. Drone Combats COVID-19 with UV-C to Achieve 99% Disinfection Rate Indoors We are entering a time of intense innovation and will likely see a lot of it in the months ahead. It should come as no surprise that we will see tech developments, especially in healthcare from all parts of the world. Just yesterday, a young boy created 3D printed "ear guards" to alleviate ear pain experienced by healthcare workers who must wear masks for long hours. The thinkers, the doers and the helpers will expedite advancements and guide us through this time. 182. Healthcare – Fighting the Cyber Infection Epidemic For most of the population, cyber-security is not the first item that comes to mind when thinking about healthcare. 183. How Pandemic Testing Protocols Vary Across The USA To determine how testing protocols for COVID-19 vary across the United States, we sent requests under public records laws to all 50 states, New York City, and Washington, D.C. The requests were sent to health departments the week of March 16 and were identical. The database below contains responses we have received, as well as publicly available guidance from some jurisdictions. 184. AI In Healthcare: 7 Benefits That Can Advance Medical Facility Operations Science is progressing in this digitally advanced world. This includes computer science, medical facilities and many other fields. 185. 5 Trends Shaping the Future of NFTs Let's take a look at 5 NFT trends that are positioned to transform the gaming industry, how we manage our identities and even how healthcare will work. 186. Empowered Contact Tracing Applications for Tackling Covid-19 Proliferation It goes without saying that China has had the first laugh when it comes to stemming the usurped growth of the covid-19 pandemic. 187. Food Tech Stories: How Sugarmate Helps People With Diabetes Today, most people with diabetes opt to deal with their condition with the help of a continuous glucose monitor or CGMs. Since finger prick testing is not really convenient, CGMs are a great option. And they give a surge of information nonstop as well. However, most data is useless unless the right tools are used to analyze it. 188. 5 Future Tech Trends in Healthcare By using technology, we are able to turn the entire healthcare industry from a reactive episodic model to one that is proactive and puts patients at the center of their care. These technology trends have completely revolutionized the healthcare industry. 189. Access to Coronovirus Testing Will Depend On Your Location Five scenarios that show the differences in states’ testing algorithms 190. Telemedicine App For More Accurate Identification of Severe Brain Conditions This text is about a robust app integrated with measuring devices, which identify brain conditions such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and ADHD 191. How Remote Patient Monitoring Technology is Changing Healthcare Explore how Remote Patient Monitoring technology is changing the healthcare industry, its benefits for doctors and patients, and it applications. 192. How to Keep Your Immune System Strong During COVID-19 With the outbreak of COVID-19, staying healthy and keeping your immune system in tip-top shape has become more important than ever. The immune system is the body’s natural response to disease and infection and consists of a number of cells and organs that work together to fight a variety of intruders, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, and more. COVID-19 is especially dangerous, as compared to a previously existing virus such as the flu, because it is new. Because it is new, no one has been previously exposed, meaning they aren’t already immune to it and are still at risk, regardless of overall health. When exposed to antigens, which is a foreign object that causes a response from the immune system, there is normally a barrier between the antigen and your body. These antigens can be found nearly everywhere, ranging from public spaces, to inside your home, in the great outdoors, and more. In the case where an antigen does enter the body, the immune system sends white blood cells to destroy the antigen before it can get worse and reproduce. 193. The Pros and Cons of Biometrics in Healthcare How to use biometrics in healthcare? What benefits and challenges are associated with this technology? 194. Important Factors to Consider Before Developing a Patient Portal App like MyChart Whether it’s about booking a doctor's appointment or paying medical bills online, patient portal mobile apps have become a valuable source for healthcare. 195. A Small Clinical Trial Brings Optimistic News for Rectal Cancer Patients In this slogging thread, our community discusses the impacts of the results of a recent cancer trial that had an optimistic ending. 196. How Genetic Technologies Transform Medicine The major recent breakthroughs in diagnostics and treatment. 197. COVID-19 “Build Your Own Opinion” Toolkit “Science is the father of knowledge, but opinion breeds ignorance.” — Hippocrates 198. 3 Pitfalls to Avoid When Developing Health Apps There are thousands of health-related apps that aren't helping people reach their intended health goals. At their worst, some of the apps actually doharm. 199. Data Impact in Public Health Accuracy: A Healthcare Expert's Quest to Educate the Public with Data The COVID-19 Pandemic has forced people to adapt to changing times and adopt new technologies. Using data to help track healthcare trends is part of this. 200. Veterinary Telemedicine: Offering Animal Healthcare Online Learn what is veterinary telemedicine and other teleservices, how they can be implemented in daily practice, and how to start providing teleservices. 201. How Can Tech Reshape the Post Pandemic World? In this slogging thread, we discussed what ways technology has helped the community get back to normal after dealing with the pandemic. 202. 3 Ways We Can Use Geospatial Data To Fight Global Pandemics The Novel Corona Virus or the COVID-19 is wreaking havoc and it is not the first or last of such infectious diseases we have to face. In the recent past, we have also seen massive outbreaks of new infectious diseases like MERS, SARS, Zika Virus, Ebola Virus, H1N1 Swine Flu, Bird Flu, and many others. We currently also have different epidemics like Polio, Aids, Dengue, etc. in different parts of the world. 203. Digitizing Canadian Healthcare As COVID-19 has swept across the country, it’s also left behind a trail of shuttered businesses and mounting job losses. To say that this pandemic has adversely impacted our economy would be putting it mildly. However, the one silver lining amongst all of this is that our healthcare system is now, once again, under the spotlight. 204. World’s First Indoor Drone Combats COVID-19 And Delivers 99% Disinfection Rate The Aertos drones are able to fly stably indoors without external reference like GPS 205. 3 Industries Harnessing the Power of Big Data: Healthcare, Law, and Retail Big Data's value, popularity, and scale of usage in business today come from a few of the indisputable benefits it has to offer: 206. Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning for Medical Diagnosis On the road to better healthcare 207. Big Tech Is Acquiring Access to Your Health & Home SMART HOMES: THE FINAL FRONTIER 208. Top 6 Applications of Natural Language Processing in Healthcare For many healthcare providers, the industry is shaping up to be more of a shifting quandary of regulatory issues, financial turmoil, and unforeseeable eruptions of resentment from practitioners on the edge of revolt. The industry is now taking the opportunity to scale up their big data defenses and develop the technological infrastructure required to meet the imminent challenges. 209. Healthcare Supply Chain Issues and How to Solve Them with Technology While the healthcare industry seemed to contain the virus in 2022, the major fallout COVID-19 had on the healthcare supply chain is still yet to be tackled. 210. How To Improve Nutritional Care of Patients By Using Hospital Nutrition Software Poor nutrition is a significant challenge nowadays. The pace of life is fast, and the time people spend on meal planning is critically tight. It leads to serious health problems including obesity, vascular heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and even cancer. 211. IoT in Healthcare: Benefits And Examples Clinics and medical centers have significantly evolved thanks to the implementation of IoT solutions. In this article, we’ll discuss which healthcare problems IoT can solve, how the clinics and hospitals can benefit from using IoT, and why IoT development in healthcare is worth investing in. 212. Can AI Determine Your Best Skincare Routine? Revea uses hyperspectral imaging technology (HSI) to look deep into your skin. 213. Breast Cancer Detection Using Histopathology Images Breast Cancer Prediction 214. Healthcare in Blockchain - An Evolution? 215. Data Can Help You: How Technologies Fight Mental Health Issues Medical technologies are not limited to remote examinations, robotic surgical controllers and diagnostic algorithms. Today they transform mental health domain, specifically, work methods with patients and the doctor’s role. 216. Patient Care Technology and its Impact on the Post-pandemic Healthcare Sector To battle challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare industry leaders turned to healthcare software development and patient care technology. 217. What is the Long-Term Impact of Living in a Technological World? A technological world sure has its pros and cons 218. COVIDSafe App By The Australian Government: Make Sure Your Data Is Safe ★This Article documented the Australian Department of Health (DoH) COVID-19 contact tracing App, How it holds personal data of the Australian and Immigrant, data stored on the cloud and it covers the threats and risks to the security, location, and privacy of its Australian citizen. 219. Mental Health Awareness Month: How to Maintain Good Mental Health During the COVID-19 Pandemic Stress, anxiety, and fear are normal responses to actual or perceived threats, especially when confronted with uncertain situations. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are experiencing heightened levels of stress and anxiety. 220. How Buy Now, Pay Later Can Help You Hack Your Budget For most people, the budget offered by BNPL is easy to stick to and offers a less stressful way to give their furry friends the treatment they deserve. 221. Ryuk Ransomware: What it is and How it's Harming the Healthcare Sector Organizations in the healthcare sector have been valiantly fighting to save lives since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but they’ve also had to shift focus to another type of viral attack. Since March, healthcare organizations in the U.S. have been hit with multiple cyberattacks from threat actors who want to take advantage of any vulnerability in their systems. The latest to join the ranks of healthcare network threats is Ryuk, a ransomware that has victimized several medical organizations since September. 222. Top 7 Use Cases of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare “I’ve never been able to predict the future of anything”, said Bob Edwards, one of the most accomplished American journalists. 223. What is a Med Tech? - All You Need To Know About The Hybrid Job Have you ever considered a career in healthcare? Find out about a hybrid job option that gives you diverse choices and make an informed decision today. 224. Communicating to Save Lives: Digital Healthcare in 2021 [Infographic] A look at how the future of healthcare has become mobile. 225. Meet SOPHIA: A Clinical Decision Support System Built with Open Source Technologies A Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) provides the doctor with a tool that eases their work, and increases the value of the time spent with the patient. 226. How to Build an EHR system: Particular Steps And Requirements he COVID boosted the healthcare market in the way it needed but it was totally unexpected. It has encouraged demand for health innovation and health-tech solutions, and many businesses have begun to invest in healthcare software development. 227. The One-Minute Exercise Approach Changed My Life It may be nothing comparing with the radical discovery in science, but the switch in thinking can save us money and time we spend on our health. 228. Is Experiencing a Burnout Good or Bad? A fast-paced world and burnouts go hand in hand. 229. Healthcare Marketing Tips in 2021 We recommend tools, approaches, and methodologies to build a competitive marketing strategy to make people fall in love with your digital health solution. 230. The Rise of Femtech: Menstruation, Fertility, and Sex — Oh My! The Femtech market is booming, presenting enticing opportunities across the board. But challenges remain. Read about the latest Femtech trends! 231. Understanding Healthcare Internet of Things: Top 6 Use Cases The future of IoT-enabled smart health shows no sign of slowing down. 232. Mental Health Basics: Diagnosis, Treatment, Tech Tools Last year I found I had ADD. 233. What if Video Games Could Treat You A look at the state of prescription video games designed to help individuals suffering from various physical and mental issues and the companies behind them. 234. Healthcare's Biggest Cybersecurity Challenges and How to Prevent Them Recognizing the huge financial and reputational impact caused by data breaches, more and more healthcare organizations are paying attention to cybersecurity. 235. The Sectors Most at Risk from Remote Work and How to Secure Them Making the transition to a work from home arrangement has been a heavy lift for a lot of organizations. 236. AI Is The Future Of The Healthcare Industry AI has the potential to revolutionise healthcare, from improving diagnosis and treatment to boosting hospital workflows. So, what does the future look like? 237. The Healthcare Revolution: How The Metaverse Can Transform Traditional Industries And Improve Them How new technology from the Metaverse and Web3 can help improve the healthcare industry by improving training, making better tools and making processes better. 238. Discussing The Applications of AI Chatbots in Healthcare at the World Economic Forum The World Economic Forum is mostly known for its highly anticipated annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland — a scene of global intrigue and a convergence point for the planet’s most influential politicians, investors, activists, CEOs, and economists. 239. Facts About the COVID-19 Vaccine Everyone Should Know [Infographic] A look at the facts and dispelling the myths surrounding the rollout of the COVID vaccine. 240. Why You Should Adopt Cloud Computing in Healthcare Don’t rush into cloud migration without thorough preparation, assuming that cloud vendors will do you justice. Some of them might not even understand the specifics of your industry.This article will help you discover different cloud deployment models and recognize the risks associated with adopting cloud computing in healthcare. It will also give you some tips on how to get started.With this knowledge, you can turn to experts in technology solutions for healthcare to get more information on your preferred deployment model and to assist you with migration and custom software development, if needed. 241. 5 Tech Trends in Healthcare and Medical App Development ML, AI, VR, AR, MR, IoMT: read about technological trends of healthcare and medical apps development in the coming year! 242. How Big Data Can Bring Transformative Improvements to Medical Care In the healthcare landscape, providers and lawmakers alike are faced with the challenge of making the best possible decisions for patients and the industry as a whole. From choosing the best treatments to using resources in a responsible manner, medical leaders are making decisions on a daily basis that can significantly impact health outcomes and costs. 243. 7 Healthcare Technology Trends to Watch Out for in 2022 Explore the latest technology trends that will shape the healthcare industry in 2022 and beyond. 244. New Weapon in the Fight Against COVID-19: Digital Health Passports *Note: This article first appeared in the Los Angeles Tribune by Hyro's Head of Marketing Aaron Bours 245. Humanitarian Engineering: The Open-Source Pandemic Response Major non-profit organizations that are organizing volunteers to make open-source medical supplies and design new open-source medical devices like ventilators 246. 6 Tips To Relieve Eye Strain You Stare At A Screen All Day Does your eyes get dry or watery while staring at a screen? Or do you experience headaches when looking at a screen? Do you feel itchiness on your eyes? 247. Life Hack: Do More by Sleeping More In a recent interview, I got asked what would be the one book everyone should read as soon as possible in their lives. Being an artificial intelligence researcher and entrepreneur, the answer seemed obvious: Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams by Matthew Walker, Ph.D. 248. What We Can Learn From Cyber Attacks Targeting Healthcare At the end of October 2020, we reported that hospitals and healthcare organizations had been targeted by a rising wave of ransomware attacks, with the majority 249. IoT Can Help Control The COVID-19 Pandemic in 2021 The Internet of Things is a paradoxical technology: despite its simplicity, it can dramatically improve people’s daily lives and make businesses more profitable and less risky. Yet the majority of companies still hesitate when it comes to the implementation of IoT in business operations. 250. Complete Guide to Healthcare Software HIPAA Compliance An innovative approach to HIPAA compliant software development, using AI-based biometric solutions and advanced access control methods. 251. The Importance of HIPAA Compliance to Protect Sensitive Data HIPAA Compliance mainly aims to prevent any kind of misuse or illegal disclosure of protected health information (PHI). 252. As Healthcare App Popularity Rises, Organizations Need to Focus on New Software One in five Americans controls their health with the help of fitness trackers or apps. During the first two quarters of 2020, there were over 1.2 billion downloads of health and fitness apps. These facts indicate that people are interested in platforms that will allow them to track vital signs, control nutrition, and remotely communicate with doctors. Before starting a healthcare software project, a medical facility should decide what type of medical platform its target audience needs. Let’s take a look at the most popular apps and options for their use. 253. How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve Modern Radiology Artificial Intelligence in Radiology - Advantages, Use Cases & Trends. Read about the challenges radiology AI is facing on the way to deployment 254. A Guide to Open Enrollment and the Health Insurance Marketplace Navigating the American Health Insurance system is a little tricky. Many countries have what is called a single payer healthcare system covered by taxpayer dollars. Those taxes cover the costs of essential healthcare for all residents and are paid out by the government. Thank you for checking out the 254 most read stories about Healthcare on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo