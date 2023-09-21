121 Stories To Learn About Coronavirus Impact On Business

Let's learn about via these 121 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Coronavirus Impact On Business /Learn Repo We're in a worldwide pandemic. WHO says, "Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus." The virus can cause respiratory illness with symptoms such as a cough, fever and in more severe cases, pneumonia and/or death. We recommend following CDC safety guidelines, but also doing your own research. It's exponential growth carries massive business and technological implications. 1. The Great Restructuring of 2022: A Primer on Business Operations The traditional business organizational structure is outdated and will soon be replaced by an integrated, digitally-driven system that focuses on results 2. 7 Leadership Issues Managers Face in 2022 In this story, we’ll be exploring 7 of the issues that may face business leaders in 2022 and how best they can manage them. 3. Doughnut Economics in Amsterdam Prove 'Economy or Life' to be a False Dichotomy Wherever you are in this world, the chances are that you are living in some form of lockdown. A few countries have been able to relax the restrictions a bit earlier than others, mostly because they acted quickly, while others that are still experiencing high numbers of infections and deaths are easing their restrictions. Why are they taking this risk? Because ‘they’, and we’re mostly talking about the USA and the United Kingdom in this respect, appear to be more concerned about the economy than peoples’ lives. 4. What Will Daily Life Look Like After COVID-19? This lockdown has given us—the privileged few—a chance to read, pick up new habits, "upskill", etc., all by just being connected with the world virtually, like never before. We're all seeing people connecting with faraway family and friends through video conferencing, who had rarely reached out to each other in the pre-Covid-19 world. 5. Remote Hiring And Recruiting: Best Tools to Use Hiring remote employees can benefit your business by bringing in a diverse range of skills that are scarce in your location. In turn, working remotely benefits employees by offering the option to pursue the career they want, without the need to relocate. 6. What the Pandemic Taught Me About Product/Market Fit The question is not, “Does the company have product/market fit or not?”. The more appropriate question is, “What’s the strength of the company’s product/market fit?” 7. Amazon Is Losing Market Share Across Several Segments to Competitors [A Numbers Game] You’ve probably read about how Amazon has put a stop to its paid acquisition. We’ve covered the topic extensively already over the past few weeks, and yet, what we’ve recently discovered sheds some light on the magnitude of this move. 8. Covid-19 Has Given Tech Employees A Wandering Eye - Here's How Organizations Can Adapt COVID-19 has had a significant effect on nearly every facet of life, including the way we work. And while much of the impact that the crisis has brought to the workforce has been negative, including massive layoffs, meteoric spikes in employee burnout and a dizzying need for continuous adaptation, there’s also an enormous amount of newfound opportunity for workers. 9. Why Australia’s SMBs Cannot Afford to Trade Digital Transformation for the Outdoors Going digital isn’t just an item for the Covid-checklist. Here’s how and why businesses need to step up their online efforts to sustain themselves in the long-term. 10. Apple, Microsoft, Alibaba and More Respond To Covd-19 Crisis Coronavirus took the world economy with a shock forcing businesses to close their operations amid the spread of the virus. A month ago no one would have thought how daily life would change overnight. Many countries have announced countrywide lockdowns and almost one billion people are already staying at home working remotely or isolating themselves. 11. The Tech Job Market 2020: Can You Still Hit Your Engineering Hiring Goals? COVID 19’s impact in the tech sector highlights its importance in today’s circumstances, increased demand for consumer solutions, need for extra support and security, and clamor for more online services. 12. Adapting Outreach and Marketing Strategies to the COVID-19 World COVID-19 has put the world as we know it on stall. Lockdown strategies adopted by governments worldwide mean one thing for most businesses: 13. 6 Ways to Make Your Company More Efficient in a Crisis In good times and bad, efficiency is important. When a virus, tornado, or economic downturn hits, it becomes imperative. Mandatory overtime and benefits reductions can maximize labor resources, but they aren’t sustainable solutions. Selling office assets or equity can raise money in a pinch. But there are less drastic options that a lot of companies ignore. 14. Why I Will Be Opening an Office in 2021 I used to be the biggest proponent of working remotely. 15. Crypto weekly #5: How is the COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting Companies Worldwide? Business owners are answering “How is the COVID-19 pandemic affecting your company?” Detailed answers below! 16. The Great Lockdown 2020: Worst Recession Since the Great Depression? 17. Coronavirus vs Business: Why Anti-Crisis Steps Taken are not Enough? Simple, self-isolation, accessibility only to critical infrastructure facilities and a lack of protection against infections - this is how COVID-19 met the world. In fairness, it should be noted that all countries of Europe, without exception, have faced large problems, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to find a “green” territory on the world map. 18. After Six Months, I Ended My Pandemic Startup Back in July, I launched Wisherie.co. It was a barter network rooted in the passion economy and improving mental health. My hypothesis, based on my own Great Recession experience, was that bartering during the Pandemic would provide the opportunity for professionals (mainly jobseekers and freelancers) to help small businesses while at the same time offering networking and professional development. 19. The Social Impact of Mixing Business and Medicine COVID-19 has been hitting the healthcare system pretty hard these last few weeks. In U.S. hospitals they are now facing critical shortages of equipment. As of the end of March, nearly 1 in 4 hospitals have fewer than 100 N95 masks on hand and 1 in 5 reports immediate need for more ventilators. Already back in February, the FDA reported shortages in drugs related to coronavirus. 20. The CoronaVirus' Impact On World Economies: The Good and The Bad In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, governments are taking measures that, together with a general panic, weaken industry and financial markets. As in other areas, the largest conferences in the crypto industry are cancelled and projects are frozen. Bitcoin as the first and foremost cryptocurrency has also suffered from economic shocks, but what will happen next? 21. Why is Quick Dev Collaboration A Massive Headache? COVID-19 has undoubtedly exacerbated the feeling, but who else thinks collaborating or merely communicating with your teammates on code is far from convenient, especially when it comes to quick problem resolution? 22. Australia’s Startup Scene Goes Digital: Here’s How Entrepreneurs across Australia are refusing to let COVID-19 lockdowns stall business activity by going digital. But this is not the easiest hurdle to overcome. A recent study by Crazy Domains found that almost 4 in 10 (38%) respondents, including Australia's small to medium businesses, have hit roadblocks because of technology hurdles. 23. Is Blockchain Ready for Mass Adoption? Here's What 100 Influencers Think “There are no more no conferences, no more networking.” That’s not true! Digital Week Online happened last week, and more than 100 invited speakers connected during the 48-hour, non-stop online conference to talk about the latest events happening in the innovation, investment, and technology space. 24. Remote Check-Ins, AI, Apps: Tech-Enabled Recovery Strategies for Hotels Technology is ever-evolving and so are user expectations. Technology is also a key element hotels can use to stand out from the crowd, to better assist their guests, and increase revenue. Sales are a key area in which hotels are always on the lookout for innovative methods to increase their profits. 25. Evaluating the Performance of SaaS Companies During COVID Following companies has a huge advantage – you can actually see every company’s performance by tracking its stocks. As the below table depicts, a few companies like Shopify, RingCentral, Twilio and Docusign have had tremendous growth in the past 6 months. Why – because in one way or another they enable people with ease of access to either office or ecommerce. Let’s look at the highlights of each company’s performance. 26. 5 Hacks To Help You Keep Remote Teams Productive and Engaged Around the world, many of us are working from home because of coronavirus (Covid-19) spreads. Whether you're working from home or remotely, it's an uncertain time. And it is also difficult to stay focused and productive. 27. Get Ready to Reopen Your Business with Social Distancing Stickers The world as we know it has changed over the last couple of months. The far-reaching effects of Covid-19 have impacted all areas of daily life and, as we prepare to slowly reopen the economy, nimble small business owners are making the necessary adjustments to adapt their businesses. 28. How Covid-19 Has Affected Entrepreneurs Too We are aware of how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the labor market and is killing the middle class. However, here I want to talk about how it is also keeping entrepreneurs on their toes. They are as we speak planning for the ‘new normal’ with every update that comes their way. 29. Bitcoin’s First Great Crisis Is Setting The Stage For A Digital-First New Normal The novel coronavirus might not be the world’s first pandemic or even the deadliest. But the virus has set the stage for a truly unprecedented time of global harmony. 30. Is COVID-19 A Blessing In Disguise For The Manufacturing Sector? Before COVID-19 stopped us dead on our tracks, businesses all around the globe already had enough problems to deal with. 31. Is Giving Up Your Office the Right Thing to Do During COVID-19? The novel coronavirus. COVID-19. Remote working is the new norm, get used to it. Digitalization is the only way to keep the lights on. Looming economic recession. — Yeah, you might be familiar with these phrases already. We all are. But the big question that’s on every digital business owner’s mind right now is, “Should I vacate my office and save on the lease now that my employees are working remotely?” The short answer to this question is, “It depends.” Here’s why. 32. 3 Life Savers During Covid Lockdown A little different post than my side-project or coding-related stories. Don't worry it's not about the Chinese virus Covid19, at least not directly. 33. Coronavirus Resources for DevTools Startups Large or small, over the past few months all organizations have been impacted by COVID-19 in one way or another. For startups with limited resources and small teams, adjusting to the downturn has been especially difficult. As we collectively adjust to the new normal, Heavybit has been collaborating with industry experts and experienced leaders to learn what teams can do to weather uncertain times more effectively and develop educational COVID resources for startups. 34. Innovative Business Tactics To Help You Pivot During The Second-Order Effects Of COVID-19 Business ideas are emerging as silver linings of the second-order effects of COVID-19. You can update delivery services, access eCommerce, or do other tactics. 35. 3 Major Online Threats Proliferating With The Coronavirus By now, it should go without saying that the internet isn't the safest place in the world. It's an environment that's rife with threats of all kinds. 36. 'I Launched Uplinq in the Hope of Seeing More SMBs Financially Viable': Ron Benegbi An interview with Ron Benegbi, founder of the Toronto-based Fintech startup Uplinq about his company, experiences and lessons learned as a startup founder. 37. 6 Ways IT Business Leaders Can Effectively Respond to Covid-19 With the coronavirus crisis taking over the world, startup businesses all wonder how they are going to manage to survive this storm. Even the well-rooted giants are struggling to find their existence, how startups can endure in this crisis. 38. How Can Hacker Noon's "COVID-20+" Rule Make The World A Better Place In 2021 Do you honestly believe that when the clock strikes midnight tonight, 2020 will be gone for good?! 39. Building a Solid Foundation for an Intelligent Future New Connectivity, Computing, Platform, and Ecosystem Introduction 40. Shockwave Effects On Humanity: Pandemonium in 2020 At first, you ignore it. Then you label it a ‘them’ problem. They should have known better, acted sooner. You move on with your life. You only start to really pay attention when London and New York get affected. Not unlike terrorist attacks, lives seem to matter more in some places. Could this happen to you? 41. 8 Business Opportunities Emerging in China at This Point in the Pandemic The COVID-19 outbreak has dealt a huge economic blow to China. The country’s supply chains are collapsing, many manufacturing firms have closed down, there is minimal human interaction, and consumer behavior has changed in unprecedented ways. However, as in all known crises, a lot of new business ideas and opportunities have come out of the prevailing crisis. Online-to-offline commerce (O2O) is on the rise, the demand for 5G has increased, and the need for online education has skyrocketed. 42. 5 Tips To Make Work from Home Productive 2020 is a year of unprecedented things. COVID-19 (coronavirus) has already infected more than 2 million people worldwide and it is not slowing down. Because of the mandatory quarantine and social distancing, many people are working from home for the first time in their lives. 43. Will Social Distancing Regulations Boost Taxi Booking Startups? In the past decade, mobile and internet technology has become more accessible, which has changed the way of travelling. Ride hailing apps such Uber, Lyft or Grab have been preferred more by the riders to travel than other offline modes. 44. Why Startups Should Look Positively At Doing Business with the Feds The 10 Perfect Reasons for Focusing on Funding from the Federal Government in Times of Crisis (or Not). 45. How Technology Is Enabling Traditional Retailers To Adapt To A New Normal Technology has advanced rapidly when you look at how far we've come in the last decade or two, even when comparing the mobile phones of 2000 versus today. It's changed the world. Something else changing the world is the COVID-19 pandemic. As we get used to our new normal, technology will play a major role. For retailers, technology will be the most important tool in their journey to survive. 46. Tips To Optimize Your Remote Work Business Model As we learn to adapt to the pandemic, remote work is becoming the best option even for post-pandemic times. Learn how to transition your business successfully. 47. Could COVID-19 Kickstart Surveillance Culture? Several months ago, saying that the “cure” that facial recognition offers is worse than the ills it solves would have seemed hyperbolic. But now, the metaphor has become all too literal -- and the medicine it promises isn’t quite so easy to reject when sickness is sweeping the globe. 48. 3 Digital Tasks SBOs Can Tackle While Working From Home During Shutdown Small businesses are the heartbeat of this country. That’s not a cute belief or patriotic campaign statement – it’s a fact. There are an estimated 30.2 million small businesses in the United States. They comprise 99.9 percent of all businesses in the entire country. Unfortunately, millions of these businesses are considered “non-essential” amid the Coronavirus outbreak. This means they’re forced to close their doors and shut down business operations – at least in their traditional format. As a result, 7.5 million businesses are at risk of shutting down permanently. 49. Big Tech’s Coronavirus Response Paves a New Path for Anti-Misinformation Efforts Dealing with misinformation has always been, let’s say, a touchy subject for Big Tech. 50. We Surveyed 365 People To Assess The Current State of Remote Work in the US Most U.S. employees now work from home temporarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees say the top advantages of working remotely are no commute and a more flexible schedule, while the biggest challenges are lack of collaboration and frequent interruptions. 51. The Impact of The Coronavirus On the Future of Remote Work Believe it or not, the number of freelancers in the United Kingdom has shot up by more than 48% in less than ten years. In fact, studies show that remote workers now have a widespread presence across every industry and these figures continue to grow rapidly. 52. 4 Entry Points for Cyberattacks While Working from Home Family relationships, friendships, acquaintanceship, and romantic relationships are the different types of relationships that you may be involved in. Any or all of them can greatly impact your productivity and also constitute cyber threats while working from home. 53. Future of Work Post-Pandemic: What Will Our Days Look Like? The predictions of post-COVID future paint all sorts of wild images, from empty and sterile offices to work-from-home utopias. Without any in-depth analysis, it’s clear none of those extremes will come true. However, what’s also clear is that there will be an impact. In fact, some changes are already in motion, so a good way to be prepared for them is to recognize the ones that matter. 54. How The Crisis Will Affect Financial And Cryptocurrency Markets The panic caused by the coronavirus is currently the main topic for discussion throughout the world, and the crypto-community is no exception. What can we expect from the digital currency market in the context of recent events? 55. Disruptive Innovation in Sports Training Technologies The COVID 19 pandemic has made the necessity for technology in all aspects of life undeniably evident: from online education software to AI technologies to self-train at home. 56. 5 useful tools to Work from Home during Coronavirus Pandemic As per the current statistical records, over 124,000 novel coronavirus cases have been reported across 122 countries and territories, globally. Source 57. COVID-19 Pandemic Is Causing The Demand For On-Demand Apps To Skyrocket The world is under a complete lockdown ever since the Corona pandemic outbreak. There are thousands of new cases reported every day, and the death rate in all the affected countries is increasing. Doctors and other health experts are toiling hard to bring the situation under their control. Since there is no medicinal cure for it yet, they are finding it hard to help the infected people. Around 176 countries in the world are facing this crisis at present. People are advised to: 58. How Australian Internet Usage Has Changed Through COVID-19 With Australia having taken the first steps out of lockdown, and COVID-19 is being more controlled domestically, the question now looms – will there be a return to normalcy, or are there things that will now have changed permanently? 59. The COVID19 Crisis Has Accelerated The Growth of FinTech FinTech has been around for years. Whether you believe it to be the growth of PayPal in a world where digital payments were almost noon-existent to the rise of banking apps that allowed people to make transactions easily, there has always been some form of FinTech available for people to easily live their lives. 60. Did Insurance Companies Benefit From COVID-19? Lewis Carroll – author of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland – once wrote, “every story has a moral you just need to be clever enough to find it.” The Covid-19 pandemic, for example, has taught us that things can always take an unexpected turn. The question then emerges, how can one protect against this kind of event? The answer is very simple – insurance. 61. That Time I Applied to 600 Jobs “I love job searching,” says no one ever. 62. Data Privacy and risks of the Remote Work Environment Digital Transformation in every field of our lives has led to the increased collection of our personal data on every device we touch from laptops to mobile phones, to tablets, leaving a digital trail. This data is then used for various purposes such as targeted advertising, research proposes or even corporate espionage. But boundaries need to be set to avoid corporate or other malicious parties taking advantage of this information or even corrupting it. 63. Common Sense for Companies During The COVID-19 Pandemic Coronavirus outbreak has been upgraded to a pandemic. Everyone is trying to adjust with the new normal; enterprises have gone remote, and the search rankings of websites are decreasing on Google. The only trending keyword is coronavirus these days. 64. The Tech Worker's Pandemic Advantage This economy’s income inequality is well documented. The pandemic has begun to accelerate the widening of this gap. Those who are able to work\nduring a lockdown are HEAVILY advantaged. Now that it appears the United States has squandered the benefits of a lockdown, one has to accept the fact there will be more lockdowns. 65. A Look at COVID’s Impact on Data Privacy and Protection After more than a year into the pandemic, it’s clear that COVID-19 will have lasting impacts. As companies rapidly embraced digital transformation, data privacy and protection have seen some of the most significant changes. COVID data risks and policies will likely far outlast the virus itself. 66. Can Technology Help to Save Restaurants [Infographic] The future for many SMB restaurants is unknown right now. With social distancing and hospitality guidelines varying by state and county, it's been a difficult road. The industry itself was originally projected to reach $899 billion in projected sales in 2020, now, that is unknown. 67. 7 Tips for Scaling a Digital Business post-COVID19 Without wanting to sound like an alarmist, the current pandemic has forced businesses to depend more than ever on a digital strategy. Overnight, the offline channels of live-events, conferences, trade fairs, and face to face interactions disappeared. The solution to the enormous challenge of social distancing is to mitigate this loss. 68. Netflix and Lockdown: Why Netflix Is the Right Company for the New Normal Netflix is succeeding even as the COVID-19 pandemic sends the world into a recession. Why? The predictable answer is that the all-digital entertainment company is well suited to the needs of people sheltering in place. But the “right place at the right time” rationale is only part of the story. Netflix has also set itself up for success. 69. Blockchain in a Post-Crisis Economy Economies are in freefall. People are losing their jobs. Companies, large and small, are going out of business. Pension funds are taking a big hit. Consumer confidence is disappearing. 70. Impact Of COVID-19 On The U.S. Economy As the novel coronavirus rips through America, its effect is being felt far beyond the over 1.5 million Americans who are confirmed infected. The ill-health, quarantines, and lockdowns that are needed to fight the virus’s spread are freezing the economy. The fluctuating stock market has wiped out three years of gains. A record 3.3 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits, the highest number ever recorded. 71. Digital Transformation: The Path to Returning to Normal Have you heard of Netflix? Well, that’s not really a question to be asked in this decade. Began their journey as a DVD rental company in 1997, Netflix started their online streaming services in 2007 and today is world's top online entertainment service with over 160 million subscribers in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and films. While Netflix came so far, many DVD companies still went with the old business model and disappeared without a trace. So, what Netflix did differently to overthrow its failure that might have been predicted by the standard management models? 72. 18 Hard Truths About Corona Recession Truth doesn’t care about your feelings. 73. Does The "New Normal" Mean It's Time To Invest in Offshore Working? In 2020, only 16% of people worked remotely. Now, 90% of workers are hybrid workers. This article breaks down the challenges and benefits of offshore working. 74. 10 AR Agencies to Follow in 2020: From Talking Business Cards to Explorable Paintings Augmented reality might turn out to be one of the big winners of the coronavirus crisis: People need more fun in their lives, and brands need new ways to attract customers. And since most AR experiences require only a smartphone, they are cheaper and more accessible than VR. From animated tattoos to interactive models of office spaces, here are 10 innovative studios bringing AR into our everyday lives. 75. In a Pandemic, Tech Workers Are Also Essential Workers Governments around the world have instituted lockdowns to try and slow the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that only essential workers should be still going into work. But that just raises the question: who is an essential worker in a pandemic? 76. Remote Work: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility Why transition winners turned out to be the pandemic business survivors. 77. COVID-19 Is Accelerating Digitization — Are You Ready? Last year, if someone would have told you that 2020 would bring record-breaking unemployment levels, millions of forced business closures, and a global disease outbreak that would claim the lives of millions of people worldwide (and counting), you would have thought they were crazy. Yet, here we are. 78. How Restaurants Need to Rethink Their Models and Digitally Transform The National Restaurant Industry reported $120 billion in industry wide losses during the months of March, April and May. They expect that to double by the end of the year. 79. The Viral Crisis Paradox and Other Covid-19 Economic Observations As I write these words we’ve just passed one million known infected with COVID-19 and the economies of the “advanced” world are certainly going into a recession (two quarters of negative growth). In a globalised world physically connected by just over 100,000 flights per day, contagious disease populates the world in a matter of weeks. With a global mortality rate of around 10%, despite modern medicine, this is yet another global “plague”. But we as a globally connected society have new tools (such as lung ventilators) and new tricks (social distancing). 80. Business Survival Strategies for a Post-Pandemic World Today everybody talks and thinks about keeping up and surviving in a dynamically changing world. Changes have caught us on the hop, and social isolation is a new normal. But we can’t isolate ourselves from each other at all and forever. Humans are social and tribal beings. 81. How COVID-19 Has Emphasized Immediate Need for Change in IAM Globally, COVID-19’s impact has been seen throughout all aspects of life. One such clear way is through remote work. In order to control the spread of the virus and to keep employees safe, many companies are restricting travel and requiring people to work from home. 82. A Digital Dollar Should Not Be a Knee-Jerk Response to a Crisis Long before the coronavirus pandemic, governments around the world have been studying the role of a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) in their economy. 83. Working From Home & Cybersecurity in The Time of The Coronavirus The recent COVID-19 outbreak has taken the world to storm and demands for several instant changes both in the social and business world. Employees are now directed to work from home and here come some major issues. 84. How To Sustain Your Business In The Post-Pandemic World I decided to cover today the concept of how to push your business in the post-pandemic world since I think it is more than ever a tragic and unprecedented situation that we are in today. 85. How COVID-19 Is Changing The Way We Deliver Software In Brazil [Analysis] At SourceLevel, we're in a privileged spot to gather some data on how software engineering teams are dealing with COVID-19, home office, social distancing, and so on. 86. COVID-19: How to Set a Strong Recovery Strategy for Your Non-Profit Across the globe, businesses are shutting their doors, laying off employees, and hunkering down financially in hopes of reemerging when the current pandemic eases. Unfortunately, it isn’t going to be easy, and many won’t make it. Non-profits are finding themselves in the same position. 87. Technology for Cure: How Tech Leaders are Joining Hands to Stop Corona Outbreak? As the recent events in China, a coronavirus outbreak has led the entire world to stand on the cliff of a dangerous virus outbreak, governments around the world are coming up with counter-strategies. However, the solution to this critical situation lies in the hands of technology, as it plays a significant role in searching for the vaccine. 88. We Surveyed 365 People To Assess The Current State of Remote Work in the US Most U.S. employees now work from home temporarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees say the top advantages of working remotely are no commute and a more flexible schedule, while the biggest challenges are lack of collaboration and frequent interruptions. 89. The Future of Artificial Intelligence: To Kill or To Heal? The evil cyber-intelligence from the Matrix and a cyborg killing machine from the Terminator movies - that’s what most people used to imagine when talking about the future of artificial intelligence. 90. Marketing Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic: Strategies That Experts Suggest Many days have gone by, since the outbreak of Coronavirus. This coronavirus pandemic was an unpredictable crisis worldwide. Due to this, social distancing and work from home has become the normal routine of a human being. This pandemic has affected the market and the financial status of leading companies very much. 91. Post Covid Hack 2020: Bringing Together Developers to Shape the Post-Pandemic World `Calling all developers! Your creative blockchain solutions are needed to solve the problems we face in a post-pandemic world, and at IOVLabs we want to reward you for those ideas. 92. One More Time For Those In The Back: Social Distancing Is The Solution Outbreaks like COVID-19 spread exponentially, and that's why social distancing is the key to flatten the curve. 93. 5 Recession-Proof Startups Founded Around the Time of Our Last Collapse If we are to date back to the calendars of recession, we would immediately loop into the 2007-2009 recession period that took us on an unprecedented rollercoaster ride. Every passenger seat had a forced audience representing every corner of the globe, but the journey itself was something else. It was unearthly because the economy of our planet shook to its core as if some Decepticon alien galaxy hacked us. Countries like the U.S had to part way with eight million job segments that significantly contributed to its economic stamina. Corporate bankruptcy filings then followed suit as numerous business closures soared like ravens through the economic landscape. 94. Post-Pandemic SaaS Business Trends That Are Here To Stay Technology business owners are benefitting from an increase in consumer confidence. Here are the latest SaaS trends that are shaping the business world in 2021. 95. Blockchain’s Role in Post Covid-19 World [An Analysis] Over the years of its existence, the crypto industry has constantly been under attack by numerous enemies — from malicious hackers exploiting the weaknesses of the young market to hostile governments regarding it as an imminent threat to their authority. 96. FINALLY, A SOLUTION FOR LOW-RISK INVESTING? CEO NICOLAS DURR EXPLAINS IT ALL The agenda of Swiss-based investor Nicolas Durr is scheduled by the minute. His life consists of a string of cars, aeroplanes, and trains that take him to the most different corners of the world with the mission to solve the essential issues faced by novice and experienced investors. The interview is scheduled for a Friday afternoon in a typical swiss-style restaurant; a lovely centrepiece of Zürich old town. We are met by an elegant, calm gentleman, which seems unusual since we know this mobile businessman already had three meetings prior to this interview. "You must be very tired." – involuntarily escapes from one of us. "I won't give you that pleasure!" Nicolas replies with a laugh of amusement. Even such a ridiculous question didn't seem to distract a person who was focused on much more important matters. Nicolas Durr gives the impression of a very cool-headed and private person. Still, behind this lies a dedicated and selfless enthusiast, who's current mission is to bring together modern solutions for high profit and low-risk automated investing trading. 97. Things COVID-19 Taught Us About IoT Edge As we watch various industries react to movement restrictions and new work-from-home environments, it has also caused us to reflect on the future of IoT and the role edge computing will play. We wanted to take this opportunity to share a few observations on how the current situation exemplifies the benefits of edge computing and having remote orchestration capabilities for critical systems through IoT solutions. While we hope that we’ll see a return to a more normal way of life soon, we believe that remotely-orchestrated IoT edge solutions will be an integral part of businesses’ digital strategies well into the future. 98. Coronavirus is Quietly but Surely Eroding Our Privacy The surreal images of empty streets and planes being turned around mid-air because of COVID-19 casts a dystopian shadow across the world. 99. Amidst COVID-19 Restrictions, How Can AI Help Retailers? COVID-19 has changed the world of retail almost overnight. Its impact on e-Commerce is creating challenges to online retailing, selling & services that no one has imagined in the first quarter of 2020-21. 100. How is COVID-19's Second Wave Impacting Cybersecurity? 2020 is more like a nightmare. The start of the year was horrific, and now when the year is coming to its close, it’s still looking atrocious. 101. E-Commerce as the Cake, Not the Cherry on the Cake E-Commerce has spiraled due to the pandemic environment, leading to irreversibly enhanced online shopping. 102. Coronavirus – The Technology Sector is Running at 86% For tech industry as a whole, the level of activity in June was 86%, up from 75% at the start of May, and this after hitting a low of 50% at the start of April. 103. How Coronavirus will Impact Startups and What Could be the Survival Strategy? Originated in China, Coronavirus has affected more than 380,000 people worldwide. The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is increasing at an exponential rate. Stocks have plunged again on Wall Street and the spread of the pandemic has left the business over the world counting costs. 104. COVID-19: "In God We Trust, All Others Must Bring [CLEAN] Data" In these difficult days for all of us, I’ve heard all sorts of things. From the fake news sent through Whatsapp, like vitamin C can save your life, to holding your breath in the morning to check if you’ve been hit by COVID-19. The mantra that everyone keeps repeating is “stay at home!”, okay fine, but what exactly does “stay home” mean? The question seems ridiculous when you think of a relatively short period, 15 days? A month? But if we look critically at the situation, we surely realize that it won’t be 15 days, and it won’t be a month. It will be a long, long time. Why am I saying this? Because “stay at home” doesn’t protect us from the virus. Staying at home is to protect our health care facilities from collapse. And I’m not saying that this is wrong. I’m just saying that if we want to protect the health care system from collapse, well then we’ll stay home a long, long time. But in doing so we will irreparably damage the economic system by profoundly changing our social and political model. It is inevitable. Let’s face it and not have too many illusions. 105. Will the Travel Industry Bounce Back From Covid-19 Like it Did From 9/11? [Interview] "While Q2 2020 is expected to recover slowly, I’m personally expecting the major recovery to take place from Q3 mainly for domestic travel with a full recovery, including international travel, towards Q4." 106. Amsterdam's Online Corona Exhibition is a Crowdsourced Covid-19 Time Capsule "An Online Exhibition About Amsterdam in the Age of Corona: In the digital exhibition Corona in the City, the Amsterdam Museum – with many partners – shows the impact of the corona virus on the city of Amsterdam and its inhabitants. Hundreds of Amsterdammers and Amsterdam organisations share their photos, videos, texts and audio fragments about this period in this exhibition. From moving reports of distant visits to loved ones to still photographs of the empty city; from poignant messages from the vital sectors to creative imaginations of life in quarantine." 107. How The Coronavirus is Impacting The Job Market and How to Hedge Your Bets It's currently coronavirus vs. the world, with cases popping up on nearly every continent. While the virus is having drastic effects on our daily habits, it also comes with a heavy impact on the job market. 108. The Real Impact of COVID-19 on Blockchain Payments Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are slowly making a transition from speculative investment instruments to payments. Special attention to payment habits and the financial life cycle as the COVID-19 pandemic leads to more calls for dematerialization of payments. 109. How Ad Fraud Impacts the Coronavirus Online Sales Boom While the current COVID-19 disease has affected several industries negatively – including the catering, tourism, and real estate sectors –, coronavirus had an unexpected impact on online sales. 110. Could COVID-19 Help Bring About The Media Revolution We Need? On friday 20th of March, I and many thousands of UK business owners, self-employed workers and unemployed workers eagerly tuned into the 5pm news, hoping to catch a vital update on whether the government would be offering us the essential aid that we need to survive the coming 3 months. What followed was an ‘unprecedented’ broadcast (I’m going to take a shot every time Rishi Sunak says this word from now on) promising support. 111. Post-COVID: How To Grow Your Startup as a First-Time Entrepreneur The unprecedented situation of the COVID-19 has shaken everyone. The rate at which the COVID cases are rising each day is agonizing. 112. Fintechs vs. Incumbents vs. COVID-19: Who Wins? Incumbent Banks and financial technology startups (Fintechs) face very different challenges as they navigate the COVID-19 crisis. Despite sharing customers and offering similar products, their business models, how they operate, their balance sheets and culture vary tremendously. Each one of these differences impacts how they will perform during and after the crisis. 113. Dystopian Unfolding: A Remote Chat with a Mad Scientist I remote-chat this afternoon with Marco Helmut Sobol, a veteran game developer with roots in the late 1980's, also a serial founder in the games industry, and technologist. 114. Lean Business Model: What Entrepreneurs Need To Do in Times of Crisis “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”- Margaret Mead 115. Understanding Artificial Intelligence’s Impact on The World and Your eCommerce Business There is no question that the largest sectors of the business world were left battered during the COVID pandemic. AI will be able to help improve that. 116. Which Sectors See Growth During Adverse Global Conditions? Financial crises are like human fingerprints – they may look the same and yet under ultraviolet light, there are very dramatic differences. The reality is, every crisis differs in its nature and intensity and will require a different action plan. 117. Sports Teams Need To Embrace Digital Innovations to Regain Engagement and Revenue Lost to COVID-19 The pandemic has forced sports teams to find new ways to connect with fans and more durable revenue sources - digital transformation could hold the key. 118. Will Bitcoin Be The Best Inflation Hedge? I once asked a monk how he found peace. “I say yes,” he told me. “To all that happens, I say yes.” 119. What to Consider When Building a Delivery App to Meet the Increased Demand From the Pandemic The outbreak and the onslaught of the COVID-19 has changed the landscape for many businesses. There have been a few staggering revelations that might sound threatening, but for a business optimist, they present lucrative opportunities for new business models. 120. Working At A Tech Company During A Global Pandemic I haven't worked from an office in about 4 months. The one time I stopped by at the end of March to pickup a testing device and a big monitor I met about 4 people out of ca. 70 in my department. The office is a ghost town, with tumbleweeds and all. We've all adjusted our lives significantly, we learned to cope as organization and as individuals. Now that we have somewhat adjusted and the memories of the before times are fading I think it's time to take inventory. How did we do? What did we learn? If we don't write it down now we won't remember. 121. How the "Great Lockdown" is resetting business.

"What are the greatest inventions of the past 1,000 years?"