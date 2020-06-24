Load Test Your Mobile Application API using Rungutan

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
{
"team_id": "mobileappdemo",
"test_name": "open app-> login -> get data -> post something",
"num_clients": 250,
"hatch_rate": 30,
"run_time": 600,
"threads_per_region": 3,
"domain_name": "the-mobile-app-api-hostname.com",
"protocol": "https",
"test_region": [
"eu-central-1"
],
"min_wait": 1000,
"max_wait": 1000,
"login": {
"path": "/obfuscated/path/that/does/login",
"method": "POST",
"data": "grant_type=OBFUSCATED&username=OBFUSCATED&password=OBFUSCATED",
"headers": {
"Content-Type": "application/x-www-form-urlencoded",
"Authorization": "Basic OBFUSCATED"
},
"get_token": {
"from": "response",
"key": "access_token",
"inject_as_header_key": "Authorization",
"inject_prefix_header_value": "Bearer "
}
},
"workflow": [
{
"path": "/obfuscated/first/url",
"method": "GET",
"data": "",
"headers": {
"Accept-Language": "ro_RO",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
},
{
"path": "/obfuscated/second/url",
"method": "GET",
"data": "",
"headers": {
"Accept-Language": "ro_RO",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
},
{
"path": "/obfuscated/third/url",
"method": "POST",
"data": "{\"buildVersion\": \"1.9.12\",\"model\": \"Google Android SDK built for x86 Os:29\",\"posBuild\": \"NATIVE\",\"posOS\": \"Android\"}",
"headers": {
"Accept-Language": "ro_RO",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
}
]
}
image: "python:3.7-alpine"
stages:
- load_test
variables:
RUNGUTAN_TEAM_ID: your_team
RUNGUTAN_API_KEY: your_api_key
before_script:
- pip install rungutan
load_test:
stage: load_test
script:
- rungutan tests add --test_file test_file.json --wait_to_finish --test_name ${CI_PROJECT_PATH_SLUG}-${CI_PIPELINE_ID}
#!groovy
def RUNGUTAN_TEAM_ID=your_team
def RUNGUTAN_API_KEY=your_api_key
pipeline {
agent any
stages {
stage('LoadTest') {
agent {
docker {
image 'rungutancommunity/rungutan-cli:latest'
args '-u root -e ${RUNGUTAN_TEAM_ID} -e ${RUNGUTAN_API_KEY}'
reuseNode true
}
}
steps {
script {
rungutan tests add --test_file test_file.json --wait_to_finish --test_name ${BUILD_TAG}
}
}
}
}
}
name: Load test with Rungutan
on:
release:
types:
- created
jobs:
load:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
- name: Load test your platform with Rungutan
uses: Rungutan/rungutan-actions@1.0.0
env:
RUNGUTAN_TEAM_ID: ${{ secrets.RUNGUTAN_TEAM_ID }}
RUNGUTAN_API_KEY: ${{ secrets.RUNGUTAN_API_KEY }}
RUNGUTAN_TEST_FILE: test_file.json
RUNGUTAN_TEST_NAME: ${{ github.repository }}-${{ github.ref }}