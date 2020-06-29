GIT-version Your AWS CloudFormation Parameters using Stackuchin

CTO at Rungutan
pip install stackuchin
$ stackuchin help
usage: stackuchin <command> [<args>]
To see help text, you can run:
stackuchin help
stackuchin version
stackuchin create --help
stackuchin delete --help
stackuchin update --help
stackuchin pipeline --help
CLI tool to automatically create, update and delete AWS CloudFormation stacks in multiple AWS accounts and regions at the same time
positional arguments:
command Command to run
optional arguments:
-h, --help show this help message and exit
$ stackuchin create --help
usage: stackuchin <span class="o" style="box-sizing: inherit;">[</span>-h<span class="o" style="box-sizing: inherit;">]</span> <span class="o" style="box-sizing: inherit;">[</span>--stack_file STACK_FILE<span class="o" style="box-sizing: inherit;">]</span> --stack_name STACK_NAME <span class="o" style="box-sizing: inherit;">[</span>--secret <span class="nv" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(0, 120, 189);">Parameter</span><span class="o" style="box-sizing: inherit;">=</span>Value<span class="o" style="box-sizing: inherit;">]</span> <span class="o" style="box-sizing: inherit;">[</span>--slack_webhook SLACK_WEBHOOK<span class="o" style="box-sizing: inherit;">]</span> <span class="o" style="box-sizing: inherit;">[</span>--s3_bucket S3_BUCKET<span class="o" style="box-sizing: inherit;">]</span> <span class="o" style="box-sizing: inherit;">[</span>--s3_prefix S3_PREFIX<span class="o" style="box-sizing: inherit;">]</span> <span class="o" style="box-sizing: inherit;">[</span>-p PROFILE<span class="o" style="box-sizing: inherit;">]</span>
Create <span class="nb" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(0, 45, 71);">command</span> system
optional arguments:
-h, --help show this <span class="nb" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(0, 45, 71);">help</span> message and <span class="nb" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(0, 45, 71);">exit</span>
--stack_file STACK_FILE
The YAML file which contains your stack definitions.
Defaults to <span class="s2" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(213, 45, 64);">"./cloudformation-stacks.yaml"</span> <span class="k" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(0, 45, 71);">if</span> not specified.
--stack_name STACK_NAME
The stack that you wish to create
--secret <span class="nv" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(0, 120, 189);">Parameter</span><span class="o" style="box-sizing: inherit;">=</span>Value
Argument used to specify values <span class="k" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(0, 45, 71);">for</span> NoEcho parameters in your stack
--slack_webhook SLACK_WEBHOOK
Argument used to overwrite environment variable STACKUCHIN_SLACK.
If argument is specified, any notifications will be sent to this URL.
If not specified, the script will check <span class="k" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(0, 45, 71);">for</span> env var STACKUCHIN_SLACK.
If neither argument nor environment variable is specified, <span class="k" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(0, 45, 71);">then</span> no notifications will be sent.
--s3_bucket S3_BUCKET
Argument used to overwrite environment variable STACKUCHIN_BUCKET_NAME.
If argument is specified, <span class="k" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(0, 45, 71);">then</span> the template is first uploaded here before used in the stack.
If not specified, the script will check <span class="k" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(0, 45, 71);">for</span> env var STACKUCHIN_BUCKET_NAME.
If neither argument nor environment variable is specified, <span class="k" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(0, 45, 71);">then</span> the script will attempt to feed the template directly to the AWS API call, however, due to AWS CloudFormation API call limitations, you might end up with a bigger template in byte size than the max value allowed by AWS.
Details here -> https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSCloudFormation/latest/UserGuide/cloudformation-limits.html
--s3_prefix S3_PREFIX
Argument used to overwrite environment variable STACKUCHIN_BUCKET_PREFIX.
The bucket prefix path to be used when the S3 bucket is defined.
-p PROFILE, --profile PROFILE
The AWS profile you<span class="err" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(130, 26, 38);">'</span>ll be using.
If not specified, the <span class="s2" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(213, 45, 64);">"default"</span> profile will be used.
If no profiles are defined, <span class="k" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(0, 45, 71);">then</span> the default AWS credential mechanism starts.
your-first-stack:
Account: 123112321123
Region: us-east-1
Template: cloudformation-template.yaml
# All parameters except NoEcho.
Parameters:
paramA: valA
Tags:
Environment: UTILITIES
Team: DevOps
MaintainerEmail: support@rungutan.com
MaintainerTeam: Rungutan
another-stack-name:
Account: 123112321123
Region: us-east-1
Template: some-folder/cloudformation-some-other-template.yaml
# Stack without readable parameters.
Parameters: {}
Tags:
Environment: UTILITIES
Team: DevOps
MaintainerEmail: support@rungutan.com
MaintainerTeam: Rungutan
cat > input.yaml <<EOL
pipeline:
update:
- stack_name: TestUpdateStack
delete:
- stack_name: TestDeleteStack
create:
- stack_name: TestCreateStack
secrets:
- Name: SomeSecretName
Value: SomeSecreValue
EOL
stackuchin pipeline --pipeline_file input.yaml
image: rungutancommunity/stackuchin:latest
stages:
- deploy_updates
variables:
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION: us-east-1
STACKUCHIN_SLACK: https://hooks.slack.com/services/some_slack_webhook
STACKUCHIN_BUCKET_NAME: some-deployment-bucket-in-us-east-1
STACKUCHIN_BUCKET_PREFIX: some/prefix/this/is/optional
deploy_updates:
only:
refs:
- master
stage: deploy_updates
script:
- |
cat > pipeline.yaml <<EOF
pipeline:
pipeline_type: parallel
update:
- stack_name: My-First-Stack
- stack_name: My-Second-Stack
EOF
- stackuchin pipeline --stack_file stack_file.yaml --pipeline_file pipeline.yaml