QUINTOANDAR
#2931 COMPANY RANKING
QuintoAndar is a Brazilian technology company that was created to simplify the lives of those looking for a new home. We are changing the real estate market with a pioneering business model in the world. We have a lot of talented people working to ensure that thousands of people around Brazil live better. Our team already has over a thousand people and we have offices in São Paulo and Campinas. Our product is now available in more than 20 Brazilian cities.
1001 - 5,000 emps
Since 2012
Worth 5.1B
Claim This Company
#2931Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
0%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
QUINTOANDAR
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #2931
QuintoAndar's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Fim do home office faria 43% procurar outro emprego, diz pesquisa do QuintoAndar
exame.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Pesquisa aponta que 62% dos trabalhadores do Rio fazem home office pelo menos um dia por semana
g1.globo.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
EXCLUSIVO: Conhecido pelo aluguel, QuintoAndar tem aumento de 40% no fechamento de vendas
exame.com
Sat Oct 21 2023
Veja lista de plantas que prosperam sem luz solar frequente
jc.ne10.uol.com.br
Tue Oct 17 2023
Veja lista de plantas que prosperam sem luz solar frequente
jc.ne10.uol.com.br
Mon Oct 16 2023
“Valorização imobiliária em Curitiba: Descubra os bairros que estão em alta”
gazetadobairro.com.br
Fri Oct 13 2023
Veja lista de plantas que prosperam sem luz solar frequente
jc.ne10.uol.com.br
Wed Oct 11 2023
SP: aluguel de um em cada três bairros registra trimestre com o menor crescimento
msn.com
Tue Oct 10 2023
SP: aluguel de um em cada três bairros registra trimestre com o menor crescimento
istoedinheiro.com.br
Tue Oct 10 2023
Veja quais são os bairros com os aluguéis mais caros de Belo Horizonte
diariodocomercio.com.br
Tue Oct 10 2023
Veja lista de plantas que prosperam sem luz solar frequente
jc.ne10.uol.com.br
Tue Oct 10 2023
Bairro São Pedro tem a maior queda no valor do aluguel em BH; confira a lista
otempo.com.br
Tue Oct 10 2023