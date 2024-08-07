QUINTOANDAR

#2931 COMPANY RANKING
QuintoAndar is a Brazilian technology company that was created to simplify the lives of those looking for a new home. We are changing the real estate market with a pioneering business model in the world. We have a lot of talented people working to ensure that thousands of people around Brazil live better. Our team already has over a thousand people and we have offices in São Paulo and Campinas. Our product is now available in more than 20 Brazilian cities.
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quintoandar.com.br
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1001 - 5,000 emps
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Since 2012
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Worth 5.1B
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QUINTOANDAR

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2931

QuintoAndar's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Fim do home office faria 43% procurar outro emprego, diz pesquisa do QuintoAndar

Fim do home office faria 43% procurar outro emprego, diz pesquisa do QuintoAndar

exame.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Pesquisa aponta que 62% dos trabalhadores do Rio fazem home office pelo menos um dia por semana

Pesquisa aponta que 62% dos trabalhadores do Rio fazem home office pelo menos um dia por semana

g1.globo.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

EXCLUSIVO: Conhecido pelo aluguel, QuintoAndar tem aumento de 40% no fechamento de vendas

EXCLUSIVO: Conhecido pelo aluguel, QuintoAndar tem aumento de 40% no fechamento de vendas

exame.com

Sat Oct 21 2023

Veja lista de plantas que prosperam sem luz solar frequente

Veja lista de plantas que prosperam sem luz solar frequente

jc.ne10.uol.com.br

Tue Oct 17 2023

Veja lista de plantas que prosperam sem luz solar frequente

Veja lista de plantas que prosperam sem luz solar frequente

jc.ne10.uol.com.br

Mon Oct 16 2023

“Valorização imobiliária em Curitiba: Descubra os bairros que estão em alta”

“Valorização imobiliária em Curitiba: Descubra os bairros que estão em alta”

gazetadobairro.com.br

Fri Oct 13 2023

Veja lista de plantas que prosperam sem luz solar frequente

Veja lista de plantas que prosperam sem luz solar frequente

jc.ne10.uol.com.br

Wed Oct 11 2023

SP: aluguel de um em cada três bairros registra trimestre com o menor crescimento

SP: aluguel de um em cada três bairros registra trimestre com o menor crescimento

msn.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

SP: aluguel de um em cada três bairros registra trimestre com o menor crescimento

SP: aluguel de um em cada três bairros registra trimestre com o menor crescimento

istoedinheiro.com.br

Tue Oct 10 2023

Veja quais são os bairros com os aluguéis mais caros de Belo Horizonte

Veja quais são os bairros com os aluguéis mais caros de Belo Horizonte

diariodocomercio.com.br

Tue Oct 10 2023

Veja lista de plantas que prosperam sem luz solar frequente

Veja lista de plantas que prosperam sem luz solar frequente

jc.ne10.uol.com.br

Tue Oct 10 2023

Bairro São Pedro tem a maior queda no valor do aluguel em BH; confira a lista

Bairro São Pedro tem a maior queda no valor do aluguel em BH; confira a lista

otempo.com.br

Tue Oct 10 2023

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