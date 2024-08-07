QUINTOANDAR #2931 COMPANY RANKING

QuintoAndar is a Brazilian technology company that was created to simplify the lives of those looking for a new home. We are changing the real estate market with a pioneering business model in the world. We have a lot of talented people working to ensure that thousands of people around Brazil live better. Our team already has over a thousand people and we have offices in São Paulo and Campinas. Our product is now available in more than 20 Brazilian cities.