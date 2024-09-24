Discover Anything
Hackernoon
Login
Read
Write
Back To Company Directory
HOME
NEWS
ABOUT
Click Here To Claim This Company
PRAJAL
StartUps2024 nominee
http://prajal.org/
11-50 employees
Since n.d.
COMPANY RANKING
#
10605
A capacity building program is designed by IIT Roorkee, NIH Roorkee, KU Jap...
Company Ranking
PRAJAL
5D
1M
6M
max
EVERGREEN INDEX
#
10605
RELATED COMPANIES
RANK
YellowLyfe HQ
(yellowlyfe.com)
#
10606
The go-to guy
(thegotoguy.co)
#
10607
Carnera
(getcarnera.com)
#
10608
Mobility Partners
(mobility.partners)
#
10609
Carbon6
(ppcentourage.com)
#
10610
Matterless
(matterless.com)
#
10611
Animatory
(https://animatory.ge/)
#
10612
The Shell Dealer
(https://theshelldealer.com)
#
10613
HACKERNOON STORIES ON
PRAJAL
hackernoon.com | Dan Stein | May 3 2023
DeFi For Everyone: The Vision Behind All Things Pranjal Prashar, Founder of WeFi
hackernoon.com | Model Tuning | Apr 3 2025
When Smaller is Smarter: How Precision-Tuned AI Cracks Protein Mysteries
hackernoon.com | Model Tuning | Apr 3 2025
Cracking the Code of Protein Function: The Power of Precision-Tuned Language Models
hackernoon.com | Model Tuning | Apr 3 2025
Why Smaller AI Models Are the Future of Domain-Specific NLP
hackernoon.com | Scripting Technology | Feb 21 2025
Fast-Coresets: A Nearly-Linear Time Algorithm for Efficient Clustering
hackernoon.com | PhotoBomb | Feb 6 2025
Mitigating the Effects of Photobombing in Exoplanet Observations
hackernoon.com | PhotoBomb | Feb 6 2025
How Nearby Planets Impact the Spectra of Earth-like Exoplanets
hackernoon.com | PhotoBomb | Feb 6 2025
How Planets 'Photobomb' Earth's View in Space Telescope Observations
READ MORE
Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!
Read More Tech Stories Related to
#PraJal
PraJal WIKI
Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!
Categories
Trending Topics
blockchain
cryptocurrency
hackernoon-top-story
programming
software-development
technology
startup
hackernoon-books
Bitcoin
books
Login
SignUp
Classic
Newspaper
Neon Noir
StartUps of the Year