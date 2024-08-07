DAPPER LABS
#2523 COMPANY RANKING
Dapper Labs, the company behind CryptoKitties, NBA Top Shot, NFL All Day, UFC Strike and the Flow blockchain, uses blockchain technology to bring NFTs and new forms of digital engagement to fans around the world, paving the way to a more open and inclusive digital world starting with games and entertainment. Since it was founded in 2018, Dapper Labs has given consumer enthusiasts a real stake in the game by bringing them closer to the brands they love, building engaged and exciting communities for them to contribute to, and producing new pathways for them to become creators themselves. Dapper Labs' current studio partners include the NBA, NBPA, WNBA, WNBPA, LaLiga, NFL, NFLPA, Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Genies, and UFC. We have raised over $600M from leading and notable investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, Union Square Ventures, Venrock, Google Ventures (GV), Samsung, and the founders of Dreamworks, Reddit, Coinbase, Zynga, and AngelList, among others. Dapper Labs is accelerating the move to Web3 by building new apps and platforms that enable great user experiences while being accessible to hundreds of millions of fans of organizations like the NBA and NFL, for example. We’re ready to empower even more to bring mainstream-ready user experiences and scale to web3 applications.
501-1000 emps
Since 2018
Worth 7.6B
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DAPPER LABS
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2523
Dapper Labs's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
A Brief History of Dapper Labs
Mon Jun 27 2022 By The Metaverse Insider
The Developers Behind CryptoKitties Create Dapper Labs to Change The Gaming Industry & Blockchain
Tue Feb 23 2021 By JaydenChan
On-Chain Cultural Assets: Decoding City Protocol’s IP Capital Market
Tue Oct 14 2025 By Chainwire
Automating Web3 Life: WORLD3 Unveils Expert Agent Demo And Launches Pre-TGE Campaign
Mon Aug 11 2025 By BTCWire
Moca Network And SK Planet Launch OKI Club, Marking First Large-scale Enterprise Use Of AIR Kit
Thu Feb 27 2025 By Chainwire
The Sandbox Introduces Major Enhancements For Creators And Brands To Build In The Metaverse
Thu Feb 13 2025 By Chainwire
Super Champs Launches L3 Chain On Base, Creates Open Builder Platform For Web3 Games Franchise
Thu Sep 12 2024 By Chainwire
Famous Companies That Have Sunk Big Money in AI, Blockchain, and Web3
Mon Aug 12 2024 By aelf
CARV Brings On Animoca Brands As Strategic Investor And Node Operator
Fri May 31 2024 By Chainwire
Web3 Battle Heats Up: How Web2 Giants Will Change Their Marketing Strategies in This New Game
Thu Dec 14 2023 By Akashi
Better Smart Contracts with Fine-Grained Permissions using Cadence
Mon Nov 13 2023 By Michael
Moving to Capability-Based Security with Flow: A Critical Evolution in Blockchain Security
Wed Nov 01 2023 By Alvin Lee
Dapper Labs's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Is Magic Johnson richer than Michael Jordan? Exploring more as Lakers legend becomes latest billionaire athlete
msn.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
As the 2023 NBA season begins, here are the 10 highest-paid players
msn.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
Unlocking the Thrills of NBA Top Shot: A Slam Dunk in Digital Collecting
cryptopolitan.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Creator Yuga Labs Confirms Layoffs
decrypt.co
Sat Oct 21 2023
NFT Creator Royalties Are Broken—Yuga Labs and Magic Eden Join Group Trying to Fix Them
decrypt.co
Thu Oct 19 2023
How Can the Flow Blockchain Help Solve Scalability Problems and Drive Web3 Mainstream?
cryptopolitan.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
Bored Apes Creator Yuga Labs and Magic Eden Collaborate to Fix NFT Royalties Problem – What's Going On?
cryptonews.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Lab-grown diamond maker with Detroit backing files for bankruptcy with $48M in liabilities
crainsdetroit.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Lab Leak Fight Casts Chill Over Virology Research
nytimes.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
Labs For Sale - October 2023
linkedin.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
ORO Labs Wins DPW Demo 2023 Startup Competition
businesswire.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
Trophy collaborates with Polygon Labs
cryptonewsz.com
Mon Oct 16 2023