DAPPER LABS

#2523 COMPANY RANKING
Dapper Labs, the company behind CryptoKitties, NBA Top Shot, NFL All Day, UFC Strike and the Flow blockchain, uses blockchain technology to bring NFTs and new forms of digital engagement to fans around the world, paving the way to a more open and inclusive digital world starting with games and entertainment. Since it was founded in 2018, Dapper Labs has given consumer enthusiasts a real stake in the game by bringing them closer to the brands they love, building engaged and exciting communities for them to contribute to, and producing new pathways for them to become creators themselves. Dapper Labs' current studio partners include the NBA, NBPA, WNBA, WNBPA, LaLiga, NFL, NFLPA, Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Genies, and UFC. We have raised over $600M from leading and notable investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, Union Square Ventures, Venrock, Google Ventures (GV), Samsung, and the founders of Dreamworks, Reddit, Coinbase, Zynga, and AngelList, among others. Dapper Labs is accelerating the move to Web3 by building new apps and platforms that enable great user experiences while being accessible to hundreds of millions of fans of organizations like the NBA and NFL, for example. We’re ready to empower even more to bring mainstream-ready user experiences and scale to web3 applications.
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dapperlabs.com
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501-1000 emps
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Since 2018
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Worth 7.6B
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DAPPER LABS

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2523

Dapper Labs's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
A Brief History of Dapper Labs

A Brief History of Dapper Labs

Mon Jun 27 2022 By The Metaverse Insider

The Developers Behind CryptoKitties Create Dapper Labs to Change The Gaming Industry & Blockchain

The Developers Behind CryptoKitties Create Dapper Labs to Change The Gaming Industry & Blockchain

Tue Feb 23 2021 By JaydenChan

On-Chain Cultural Assets: Decoding City Protocol’s IP Capital Market

On-Chain Cultural Assets: Decoding City Protocol’s IP Capital Market

Tue Oct 14 2025 By Chainwire

Automating Web3 Life: WORLD3 Unveils Expert Agent Demo And Launches Pre-TGE Campaign

Automating Web3 Life: WORLD3 Unveils Expert Agent Demo And Launches Pre-TGE Campaign

Mon Aug 11 2025 By BTCWire

Moca Network And SK Planet Launch OKI Club, Marking First Large-scale Enterprise Use Of AIR Kit

Moca Network And SK Planet Launch OKI Club, Marking First Large-scale Enterprise Use Of AIR Kit

Thu Feb 27 2025 By Chainwire

The Sandbox Introduces Major Enhancements For Creators And Brands To Build In The Metaverse

The Sandbox Introduces Major Enhancements For Creators And Brands To Build In The Metaverse

Thu Feb 13 2025 By Chainwire

Super Champs Launches L3 Chain On Base, Creates Open Builder Platform For Web3 Games Franchise

Super Champs Launches L3 Chain On Base, Creates Open Builder Platform For Web3 Games Franchise

Thu Sep 12 2024 By Chainwire

Famous Companies That Have Sunk Big Money in AI, Blockchain, and Web3

Famous Companies That Have Sunk Big Money in AI, Blockchain, and Web3

Mon Aug 12 2024 By aelf

CARV Brings On Animoca Brands As Strategic Investor And Node Operator

CARV Brings On Animoca Brands As Strategic Investor And Node Operator

Fri May 31 2024 By Chainwire

Web3 Battle Heats Up: How Web2 Giants Will Change Their Marketing Strategies in This New Game

Web3 Battle Heats Up: How Web2 Giants Will Change Their Marketing Strategies in This New Game

Thu Dec 14 2023 By Akashi

Better Smart Contracts with Fine-Grained Permissions using Cadence

Better Smart Contracts with Fine-Grained Permissions using Cadence

Mon Nov 13 2023 By Michael

Moving to Capability-Based Security with Flow: A Critical Evolution in Blockchain Security

Moving to Capability-Based Security with Flow: A Critical Evolution in Blockchain Security

Wed Nov 01 2023 By Alvin Lee

Dapper Labs's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Is Magic Johnson richer than Michael Jordan? Exploring more as Lakers legend becomes latest billionaire athlete

Is Magic Johnson richer than Michael Jordan? Exploring more as Lakers legend becomes latest billionaire athlete

msn.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

As the 2023 NBA season begins, here are the 10 highest-paid players

As the 2023 NBA season begins, here are the 10 highest-paid players

msn.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Unlocking the Thrills of NBA Top Shot: A Slam Dunk in Digital Collecting

Unlocking the Thrills of NBA Top Shot: A Slam Dunk in Digital Collecting

cryptopolitan.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Creator Yuga Labs Confirms Layoffs

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Creator Yuga Labs Confirms Layoffs

decrypt.co

Sat Oct 21 2023

NFT Creator Royalties Are Broken—Yuga Labs and Magic Eden Join Group Trying to Fix Them

NFT Creator Royalties Are Broken—Yuga Labs and Magic Eden Join Group Trying to Fix Them

decrypt.co

Thu Oct 19 2023

How Can the Flow Blockchain Help Solve Scalability Problems and Drive Web3 Mainstream?

How Can the Flow Blockchain Help Solve Scalability Problems and Drive Web3 Mainstream?

cryptopolitan.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Bored Apes Creator Yuga Labs and Magic Eden Collaborate to Fix NFT Royalties Problem – What's Going On?

Bored Apes Creator Yuga Labs and Magic Eden Collaborate to Fix NFT Royalties Problem – What's Going On?

cryptonews.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Lab-grown diamond maker with Detroit backing files for bankruptcy with $48M in liabilities

Lab-grown diamond maker with Detroit backing files for bankruptcy with $48M in liabilities

crainsdetroit.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Lab Leak Fight Casts Chill Over Virology Research

Lab Leak Fight Casts Chill Over Virology Research

nytimes.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Labs For Sale - October 2023

Labs For Sale - October 2023

linkedin.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

ORO Labs Wins DPW Demo 2023 Startup Competition

ORO Labs Wins DPW Demo 2023 Startup Competition

businesswire.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Trophy collaborates with Polygon Labs

Trophy collaborates with Polygon Labs

cryptonewsz.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

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