FIFA and Mythical Games Partner to Launch Mobile Football Game 'FIFA Rivals'
FIFA and Mythical Games Partner to Launch Mobile Football Game 'FIFA Rivals'

by Ishan Pandey November 22nd, 2024
FIFA and Mythical Games announce partnership for FIFA Rivals, a blockchain-integrated mobile football game featuring player-owned assets and PvP gameplay.
FIFA has partnered with gaming studio Mythical Games to develop FIFA Rivals, a mobile football game integrating blockchain technology for digital asset ownership. The game, scheduled for release on iOS and Android platforms, marks FIFA's expansion into non-simulation gaming categories. The collaboration builds on Mythical Games' experience with mobile game development, following their previous title which reached 5 million downloads. FIFA Rivals will implement the Mythos blockchain for its marketplace operations, enabling players to trade and own in-game assets.


"We're partnering with Mythical Games to launch FIFA Rivals, bringing football fans a mobile-first gaming experience," said Mattias Grafström, FIFA Secretary General. The game represents FIFA's initiative to explore digital platforms for fan engagement. John Linden, CEO and Founder of Mythical Games, outlined plans to integrate the game with FIFA's esports platform, aiming to increase global participation in competitive gaming.


Key features of FIFA Rivals include:

  • Free-to-play access

  • Real-time PvP gameplay

  • Club management system

  • Player trading marketplace

  • Blockchain-based asset ownership

  • Mobile platform availability


The game's development focuses on:

  • Team building mechanics

  • Player progression systems

  • Competitive matchmaking

  • Digital asset management

  • Esports integration

  • Global accessibility


Technical implementation includes:

  • iOS and Android compatibility

  • Mythos blockchain integration

  • In-game marketplace

  • Web-based trading platform

  • Digital wallet systems

  • Real-time multiplayer functionality


Market context indicates growing interest in blockchain gaming applications, with sports-themed titles gaining particular attention. Industry analysts note that FIFA's entry into this sector could influence broader adoption of blockchain technology in gaming. The development comes as traditional sports organizations increasingly explore digital engagement channels. FIFA's move into blockchain-integrated gaming reflects wider industry trends toward digital asset ownership and mobile-first experiences.


Mythical Games brings experience from major gaming franchises, including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and NFL Rivals. The studio's background in blockchain gaming and sports titles positions them for this collaboration.


For the gaming industry, this partnership represents continued convergence between traditional sports, mobile gaming, and blockchain technology. The success of FIFA Rivals could influence future developments in sports-themed blockchain games.


The game's launch date remains unannounced, though interested users can follow updates through the official FIFA Rivals social media channels. Industry observers suggest this development could impact how sports organizations approach digital fan engagement and asset ownership in gaming.


The collaboration demonstrates FIFA's strategy to diversify its digital presence beyond traditional simulation games, potentially establishing new models for sports organization involvement in blockchain gaming.


Vested Interest Disclosure: This author is an independent contributor publishing via our business blogging program. HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author. #DYOR


